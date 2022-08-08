ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Enormous 12-story Magellan telescope that will be the most powerful ever created receives $205 million funding boost to turbocharge its construction and unlock cosmic secrets of dark matter and life outside Earth

By Christopher Carbone U.S.
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A gigantic new telescope, which will be more powerful than any that currently exist, just got a big boost of funding - $205 million - that will turbocharge its construction so that it can help to unlock cosmic secrets.

The 12-story Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) is under construction and will allow scientists to see farther into space and with more detail than ever before because it will have ten times the light collecting area and four times the spatial resolution of the James Webb Space Telescope.

'We are working with some of the brightest engineers and scientists at leading research institutions around the globe,' said Dr. Walter Massey, Board Chair of Giant Magellan Telescope and former Director of the National Science Foundation, in a statement.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45aBQM_0h9Au4av00
The 12-story Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) - pictured above - is under construction and will allow scientists to see farther into space and with more detail than ever before
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AGbZW_0h9Au4av00
The construction process for the powerful telescope has been underway for several years. Pictured above, a graphic showing some of the key differences between the Giant Magellan Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope

'The recent contributions from our investing partners in the Giant Magellan Telescope are collectively pushing the boundaries of astronomy, making the future a reality, and allowing us to answer some key science goals, including ‘Are we alone in the Universe.”'

The construction process for the powerful telescope has been underway for several years thanks to an international consortium known as the Giant Magellan Telescope Organization that includes commitments from multiple U.S. institutions and several in South Korea, Australia, Brazil, France, Italy and Chile.

'The GMT will revolutionize our understanding of the cosmos through innovative new technology combined with a world class site in Chile,' said Lisa Kewley, director of the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard & Smithsonian, one of the founding institutions behind the telescope’s construction. 'The telescope will answer some of humankind’s biggest questions about the first stars, the first galaxies, the secrets of dark matter and dark energy, and extrasolar planets suitable for life.'

The enormous telescope will have several technical advantages over existing ones and is set to see its first light in 2029. The GMT's seven mirror segments, which are being cast in Tucson, Arizona, will have a total diameter of 82 feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32y2iL_0h9Au4av00
The enormous new telescope will have several technical advantages over existing ones and is set to see its first light in 2029. Pictured above is an image from the James Webb Space Telescope (left) and the same image as it would likely be seen from the GMT (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5FpD_0h9Au4av00
Lisa Kewley, director of the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian, said: 'The telescope will answer some of humankind’s biggest questions about the first stars, the first galaxies, the secrets of dark matter and dark energy, and extrasolar planets suitable for life.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t4kE5_0h9Au4av00
The funds will be used to manufacture the 12-story telescope structure at Ingersoll Machine Tools in Illinois and continue progress on the telescope’s seven primary mirrors at the Richard F. Caris Mirror Lab in Arizona. Pictured above is a huge segment of the Giant Magellan Telescope, which is still under construction

'Six like-minded founders of the Giant Magellan Telescope worked together to close the financial gap between the resources we have attracted to build the telescope and what is required to complete it,' said Eric Isaacs, president of Carnegie Institution for Science.

FACTS ABOUT THE GIANT MAGELLAN TELESCOPE

The huge new telescope is under construction now and will be seeing its first light in 2029

It will be located at the Las Campanas Observatory in Chile

The GMT's mirrors will be 82 feet in diameter, which is almost four times larger than James Webb's

The total collecting area of the meters will be 3,961 square feet

The telescope will see wavelengths ranging from the visible to the mid-infrared

GMT is being funded and constructed by a consortium made up of groups from the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Chile, France, Italy and South Korea

'This investment will bring the telescope closer to first light and provide the world with transformational knowledge of our universe. Carnegie is proud to have kickstarted the funding effort and to have worked closely with our peers.'

The funds will be used to manufacture the 12-story telescope structure at Ingersoll Machine Tools in Illinois, continue progress on the telescope’s seven primary mirrors at the Richard F. Caris Mirror Lab in Arizona, and build one of the most advanced scientific instruments, led by UT Austin, called the GMT Near Infrared Spectrograph (GMTNIRS).

'We are honored to receive this investment in our future,' said GMT President Robert Shelton in a statement. 'The funding is truly a collaborative effort from our founders. It will result in the fabrication of the world’s largest mirrors, the giant telescope mount that holds and aligns them, and a science instrument that will allow us to study the chemical evolution of stars and planets like never before.'

Construction of a 40,000-square-foot facility in Rockford, Illinois, to manufacture the telescope structure is already complete.

The production of the telescope’s first adaptive secondary mirror is underway in France and Italy. The site in Chile, which sits 8,255 feet above sea level, is being primed for the next stage of construction and for pouring of the foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1NBa_0h9Au4av00
GMT President Robert Shelton in a statement: 'The funding is truly a collaborative effort from our founders. It will result in the fabrication of the world’s largest mirrors, the giant telescope mount that holds and aligns them, and a science instrument that will allow us to study the chemical evolution of stars and planets like never before.' Pictured above is an artist's rendering of the completed Giant Magellan Telescope
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwTi8_0h9Au4av00
The 12-story Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) is under construction and will allow scientists to see farther into space and with more detail than ever before because it will have ten times the light collecting area and four times the spatial resolution of the James Webb Space Telescope

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Industry
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Industry
The Independent

Nasa secretly releases surprise images of our solar system, showing Jupiter from James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa secretly leaked two surprising new pictures of our own solar system.The new pictures were taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, Nasa’s new flagship equipment that could allow us to peer back into the beginnings of the universe and could help locate alien life.This week, Nasa revealed the first images sent back from that telescope. Photos showed vast cliffs and nebulae, with Nasa stressing how the telescope allowed it to see stars and dust that would never have been visible before.But at the same time, a team appears to have revealed the first images that the telescope has...
ASTRONOMY
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magellan#Earth#Dark Matter#Board Chair
LiveScience

A giant comet will swoop by Earth tonight. Here's how to watch it live.

One of the farthest active comets ever spotted makes its closest approach to Earth today, July 14, and you can catch the action live online. Comet (opens in new tab) C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS), called K2 for short, is finally making its way into view of Earth after the first spotted by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (PanSTARRS) in the outer reaches of the solar system in 2017. At the time, K2 was considered the farthest active comet ever spotted, although it was surpassed by a distant megacomet named Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (opens in new tab) last year. K2 makes its closest approach (opens in new tab) to our planet on July 14, passing 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) from Earth (beyond the orbit of Mars).
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Brazil
Country
Chile
Country
South Korea
Country
France
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe

Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
ASTRONOMY
Miss Ally

Child of two separate human races born in ancient times

The discovery of a human bone from Siberia that is 90,000 years old is one of the most interesting things about how modern humans evolved. A 13-year-old girl's DNA was detected on a human bone, which was genetically tested. Neanderthal mothers and Denisovan fathers were found in the DNA of the kid.
ohmymag.co.uk

Stephen Hawking's alarming warning against looking for extraterrestrial life

Should humanity really try to make contact with the suspected extraterrestrial world? For several years now, the members of the METI (Messaging Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) project have taken up this rather daunting challenge by sending targeted messages to recently discovered exoplanets that may harbour life. For the past fifty years, another...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

A Surprising Finding Indicates That 800,000-Year-Old Hominins Utilized Fire

The researchers find one of the earliest pieces of evidence supporting the usage of fire using cutting-edge AI methods. There’s a saying that where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and Weizmann Institute of Science researchers are working hard to explore that claim, or at the very least to define what “smoke” is. The researchers describe a cutting-edge, ground-breaking technique they have created and used to find nonvisual signs of fire that date back at least 800,000 years, one of the earliest known indications of the use of fire, in a recent paper that was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm

An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

531K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy