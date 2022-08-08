ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa firm leads $50M funding for Jake Paul’s sports betting startup, Betr

By Jay Cridlin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oDGTc_0h9Au04100
Jake Paul poses for pictures following a press conference at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Nov. 8, 2021, ahead of a fight with Tommy Fury in December. Paul's sports betting company Betr secured a $5 million investment from Tampa-based Florida Funders to lead a $30 million Series A fundraising round. It's the largest investment in Florida Funders' history. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Jake Paul has launched a sports betting company that just raised $50 million in funding. And a Tampa investment firm led the way.

Florida Funders invested $5 million into Betr, a Miami-based mobile betting company co-founded by the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer and wrestler. Not only was it the largest investment in Betr’s $30 million Series A round — alongside investments from rapper Travis Scott, pro football players Ezekiel Elliott, Richard Sherman, Dez Bryant and more — it’s Florida Funders’ largest single investment to date.

Betr’s oversubscribed $30 million Series A round was quickly followed by a $20 million Series A1, bringing the total investment announced Monday to $50 million.

“With legalization expanding across the country, now is the time for Betr to enter the market and we couldn’t be more thrilled to lead this round,” Florida Funders managing partner Tom Wallace said in a statement. “Betr’s technology is leading the micro-betting community and it was an obvious choice for us to back the company, product, and brand in the booming tech hub of Miami. In addition, with the brand reach of influencer and co-founder Jake Paul, Betr has an unmatchable go-to-market strategy built right in.”

Betr’s focus is micro-betting, which allows users to place instant in-game bets on things like football downs or baseball at-bats. The app will launch “in the coming weeks,” according to a statement, and will be free to play everywhere, with betting available on a state-by-state basis. The startup also announced plans to launch a sports media company built around Paul.

“I wasn’t into sports betting until I was introduced to micro-betting,” Paul said in a statement. “Micro-betting is the TikTok-ification of sports betting and I am excited to bring it to the masses through Betr.”

Florida Funders, which closed a $60 million investment fund earlier this year, has already invested more than $20 million into some three dozen companies, including Tampa blockchain services company Pocket Network and Tampa health startup Peerfit, which earlier this year sold to celebrity-backed fitness app FitOn. More than half of its investments are with Florida companies.

“We’re proud to have Florida Funders’ support and guidance as Betr continues to grow,” Betr co-founder and CEO Joey Levy said in a statement. “As a Miami-based company, the local ties are especially meaningful and we’re excited to work toward being the preeminent consumer-facing startup that comes out of the state of Florida.”

Miami’s Aliya Capital Partners and Fuel Venture Capital were among the $50 million round’s other Florida investors.

Business
