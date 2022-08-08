ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicken Fiesta goes deep-fried with new sandwich

By Ned Oliver
Axios Richmond
Axios Richmond
 2 days ago

Richmond's most important local fast-food chain, Chicken Fiesta, is making a late entrance into the chicken sandwich wars.

What's happening: The chain's new menu item is a distinct departure from the charcoal rotisserie birds at the (literal) center of its restaurants.

  • The crispy, deep-fried chicken breast is topped with iceberg lettuce, tomato and a generous spread of spicy mayo.

Ned's thought bubble: As promised, it was quite crispy. And the sauce was great.

  • But it mostly made me realize that what I like about Chicken Fiesta is that it's not deep-fried, making me feel like I've maybe — possibly? — made a healthier take-out choice.
  • I'm sticking with the quarter chicken and a side of rice and beans.

