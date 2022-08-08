Read full article on original website
Since when does a church need “authorization” to put on a musical or give a sermon??
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Popular Texas supermarket set to close as soon as inventory runs outKristen WaltersTexas State
Guardsman Died Supporting Governor Abbott’s Operation Lonestar - He is Not the FirstTom HandyTexas State
onstageblog.com
Texas Church claims it had permission from "Hamilton Team" to perform show
A church in McAllen, TX is claiming today that it had permission from the legal team at ‘Hamilton’ to perform Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning show along with additions into the script to illustrate the teachings of Jesus Christ and deliver an anti-LGBTQ sermon at the conclusion of the performance.
KSAT 12
Gov. Greg Abbott accepts debate invitation in Rio Grande Valley, Beto O’Rourke pushes for more forums
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he is accepting an invitation for a debate, hosted and broadcast by Nexstar Media Group in partnership with KSAT. KSAT anchor Steve Spriester will be part of the panel of journalists involved in the debate, which will be televised and streamed online. Challenger Beto...
riograndeguardian.com
Mounce: There’s a Starr in Your Future
There’s a Starr in your future—and in your past and your present. So near, yet, in many ways, so far. I took a trip yesterday to Starr—Starr County, Texas–destination, Rio Grande City, driving from my county, Hidalgo, with natives of that region. We had not returned in many years.
riograndeguardian.com
Villalobos: Exciting day for RGV as Anzalduas Bridge gets closer to carrying fully loaded trucks
MCALLEN, Texas – McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos thought the occasion so special he asked that an official photo be taken of the Anzalduas International Bridge Board members. The board comprises elected officials and staff from the cities of McAllen, Mission, and Granjeno. The reason the occasion was special, Villalobos...
kurv.com
First Of Three Sentenced In Grisly Laguna Heights Killing
A 30-year prison sentence has been handed down against one of the three suspects charged in the vicious slashing death of a Laguna Heights man. The Brownsville Herald reports 31-year-old Gloria Rueles Sanchez was sentenced Monday after becoming the third of the trio from Los Fresnos to plead guilty in the murder of Miguel Angel Aguilera almost three years ago.
South Texas Health System announces new patient tower
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday morning, South Texas Health System Edinburg announced their new patient tower is officially open and accepting patients. The hospital addition allows paramedics and community easier access into the ER from Trenton and Sugar Road. Additionally, STHS Edinburg relocated its radiology department to the new patient tower. The department upgraded […]
RGV True Crime: Man found slumped over steering wheel, shot in the head
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Bystanders called authorities when they found a vehicle on the side of the road; headlights still on and motor still running. Inside the vehicle, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. Over 30 years later, the case remains unsolved. On Thursday, March 18, 1990, authorities received a […]
San Benito announces sandbag distribution
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito prepares for hurricane season with their drive-thru sandbag distribution. The city will distribute sandbags only to San Benito residents and business owners on two separate dates. The first distribution will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18. The second distribution will take place from 7 […]
Cameron County judge signs declaration of disaster
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In accordance with drought conditions confirmed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Cameron County is declared an area of disaster, stated County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. in a press release. The declaration comes as a response to the emergency drought conditions and its significant threats to life, health and […]
kurv.com
Motorcycle Rider Dies In Crash In McAllen
A motorcycle rider is dead following a crash in McAllen. Police say an SUV and a motorcycle were involved in the crash Tuesday night on South Tenth Street. Investigators say the SUV driver remained at the scene following the crash. The identity of the rider is being withheld pending notification of the family.
Motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV in McAllen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A motorcyclist is deceased after colliding with an SUV Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:00 pm, officers responded to the 1500 block of south 10th street in McAllen, near Frontage, in reference to an accident between a motorcycle and an SUV, according to police. Officials say the motorcyclist was thrown off his […]
San Benito man pleads guilty to illegally having firearms
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man pleaded guilty to illegally possessing multiple firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Marco Antonio Moreno, 27, pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing four semiautomatic rifles and five pistols while under felony indictment. On May 8, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired at a […]
EXCLUSIVE: Border-barrier crews taking water from South Texas canals despite drought restrictions
Despite water restrictions imposed on residents in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas due to an ongoing drought, water is being taken from area canals beside the river for use on border barrier construction, Border Report has learned.
UPDATE: Donna Police arrest man wanted in attempted kidnapping
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Donna was taken into custody this morning. Donna Police officers arrested 38-year-old Roy Anthony Yanez at his home Wednesday morning. He is being transported to the city jail. On Sunday night, a surveillance video from a Circle K convenience store, located at the 900 […]
KRGV
DPS identifies driver accused of crashing outside Edinburg shop
A woman is facing charges after crashing into multiple vehicles at an auto shop in Edinburg on Saturday. Maria Del Carmen Gutierrez was the driver of the white SUV seen on surveillance video crashing into multiple vehicles, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Gutierrez has been charged with...
KRGV
Surveillance video captures moment vehicle rolls over outside Edinburg-area shop, owners react
Alejandro Tamez is the co-owner of Palmas Tuning Ultimate Racing on Valverde Road in the Edinburg area. Tamez says he’s thinking about relocating the business after a crash early Saturday morning. Surveillance cameras captured the moment the driver of a white SUV lost control before crashing into a row...
Two women killed in head-on crash near Pharr
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that killed two women early Sunday morning. At about 1:11 a.m., a Honda Accord, occupied by a woman driver, was traveling southbound on a northbound lane. The driver of the Honda collided head-on with a GMC Terrain, also occupied by […]
North Alamo Water Supply sets Stage 3 water restrictions
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Steven Sanchez, the general manager at the North Alamo Water Supply Corporation said continuous low water levels at Amistad and Falcon Water Reservoirs have led them to enact stage 3 of their drought contingency plan. “Our stage 2 was more on voluntary conservation. When we move to stage 3 that’s when […]
East Texas News
Man arrested on numerous charges
WARREN – Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a long list of charges following an attempt to escape capture. Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford reported that last Friday morning, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a suspicious male suspect was seen walking behind the Exxon Exxpress Mart in Warren. When the deputies who responded to the call were able to make contactwith the subject, they identified him as Mauricio Trevino, a 26-year-old man from Alamo, in Hidalgo County.
Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Aug. 5, the Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr., has been notified that 14 employees tested positive for COVID-19. Employees from the Cameron County Adult Probation office, County Court at Law 4, the District Clerk’s Office, Juvenile Probation Department, Parks & Recreation, Public Health, and Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office […]
