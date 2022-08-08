ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Since when does a church need “authorization” to put on a musical or give a sermon??

onstageblog.com

Texas Church claims it had permission from "Hamilton Team" to perform show

A church in McAllen, TX is claiming today that it had permission from the legal team at ‘Hamilton’ to perform Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning show along with additions into the script to illustrate the teachings of Jesus Christ and deliver an anti-LGBTQ sermon at the conclusion of the performance.
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Mounce: There’s a Starr in Your Future

There’s a Starr in your future—and in your past and your present. So near, yet, in many ways, so far. I took a trip yesterday to Starr—Starr County, Texas–destination, Rio Grande City, driving from my county, Hidalgo, with natives of that region. We had not returned in many years.
STARR COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

First Of Three Sentenced In Grisly Laguna Heights Killing

A 30-year prison sentence has been handed down against one of the three suspects charged in the vicious slashing death of a Laguna Heights man. The Brownsville Herald reports 31-year-old Gloria Rueles Sanchez was sentenced Monday after becoming the third of the trio from Los Fresnos to plead guilty in the murder of Miguel Angel Aguilera almost three years ago.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
ValleyCentral

South Texas Health System announces new patient tower

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday morning, South Texas Health System Edinburg announced their new patient tower is officially open and accepting patients. The hospital addition allows paramedics and community easier access into the ER from Trenton and Sugar Road. Additionally, STHS Edinburg relocated its radiology department to the new patient tower. The department upgraded […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito announces sandbag distribution

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito prepares for hurricane season with their drive-thru sandbag distribution. The city will distribute sandbags only to San Benito residents and business owners on two separate dates. The first distribution will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18. The second distribution will take place from 7 […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County judge signs declaration of disaster

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In accordance with drought conditions confirmed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Cameron County is declared an area of disaster, stated County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. in a press release. The declaration comes as a response to the emergency drought conditions and its significant threats to life, health and […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Motorcycle Rider Dies In Crash In McAllen

A motorcycle rider is dead following a crash in McAllen. Police say an SUV and a motorcycle were involved in the crash Tuesday night on South Tenth Street. Investigators say the SUV driver remained at the scene following the crash. The identity of the rider is being withheld pending notification of the family.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV in McAllen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A motorcyclist is deceased after colliding with an SUV Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:00 pm, officers responded to the 1500 block of south 10th street in McAllen, near Frontage, in reference to an accident between a motorcycle and an SUV, according to police. Officials say the motorcyclist was thrown off his […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito man pleads guilty to illegally having firearms

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man pleaded guilty to illegally possessing multiple firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Marco Antonio Moreno, 27, pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing four semiautomatic rifles and five pistols while under felony indictment. On May 8, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired at a […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

UPDATE: Donna Police arrest man wanted in attempted kidnapping

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Donna was taken into custody this morning. Donna Police officers arrested 38-year-old Roy Anthony Yanez at his home Wednesday morning. He is being transported to the city jail. On Sunday night, a surveillance video from a Circle K convenience store, located at the 900 […]
DONNA, TX
KRGV

DPS identifies driver accused of crashing outside Edinburg shop

A woman is facing charges after crashing into multiple vehicles at an auto shop in Edinburg on Saturday. Maria Del Carmen Gutierrez was the driver of the white SUV seen on surveillance video crashing into multiple vehicles, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Gutierrez has been charged with...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Two women killed in head-on crash near Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that killed two women early Sunday morning. At about 1:11 a.m., a Honda Accord, occupied by a woman driver, was traveling southbound on a northbound lane. The driver of the Honda collided head-on with a GMC Terrain, also occupied by […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

North Alamo Water Supply sets Stage 3 water restrictions

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Steven Sanchez, the general manager at the North Alamo Water Supply Corporation said continuous low water levels at Amistad and Falcon Water Reservoirs have led them to enact stage 3 of their drought contingency plan. “Our stage 2 was more on voluntary conservation. When we move to stage 3 that’s when […]
ALAMO, TX
East Texas News

Man arrested on numerous charges

WARREN – Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a long list of charges following an attempt to escape capture. Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford reported that last Friday morning, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a suspicious male suspect was seen walking behind the Exxon Exxpress Mart in Warren. When the deputies who responded to the call were able to make contactwith the subject, they identified him as Mauricio Trevino, a 26-year-old man from Alamo, in Hidalgo County.
WARREN, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Aug. 5, the Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr., has been notified that 14 employees tested positive for COVID-19. Employees from the Cameron County Adult Probation office, County Court at Law 4, the District Clerk’s Office, Juvenile Probation Department, Parks & Recreation, Public Health, and Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

