ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU football misses out on preseason USA TODAY Sports coaches poll for first time since 2000

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hd4D4_0h9AtXpI00

BATON ROUGE -- LSU football has missed the top 25 of the USA TODAY AFCA football coaches poll for the first time since 2000.

The Tigers received 143 votes but were not one of the six SEC schools that cracked the top 25. Ole Miss, Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia all made the rankings.

The Tigers, under first-year coach Brian Kelly, head into the 2022 season after posting an 11-12 record over the past two years.

LSU last season was the No. 13-ranked team in the preseason poll. The Tigers lost to unranked UCLA in the season opener and dropped out of the poll for the remainder of the year.

OJULARI AWARDED NO. 18: LSU football edge rusher BJ Ojulari awarded legacy of No. 18 jersey

BRADFORD DEPARTS LSU AGAIN: Running back Tre Bradford leaves LSU football a second time

BOUTTE CONSIDERED TRANSFER PORTAL: Why Kayshon Boutte said he considered transfer portal but stayed with LSU football

LSU posted a 6-7 record last season as its season ended against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 5. Coach Ed Orgeron agreed to part ways with the school in October but finished the the regular season.

Kelly, after spending 12 seasons at Notre Dame, was hired on Nov. 30. During the offseason, Kelly changed out all but one member of LSU's on-field coaching staff and added 15 players from the transfer portal.

The Tigers' season opener is on Sept. 4 in New Orleans against Florida State.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football misses out on preseason USA TODAY Sports coaches poll for first time since 2000

Comments / 1

Related
tigerdroppings.com

LSU - FSU Halftime prediction

Second half, both teams take off. That’s about what I thought it would be against Wisconsin and UCLA. Would love to jump on them like we did Miami awhile back. Brennan trips while walking out to mid field for the coin toss. Breaks wrist and tears rotator cuff. Daniel's throws pick 6 on the 1st play from scrimmage. Nuss comes in and hangs 3 tds on them early. 24-13 tigers @ the half.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game

Brian Kelly is the new man in charge for the LSU Tigers football program. But will he lead the team to immediate success in 2022?. Following their National Championship win in the 2019 season, the LSU Tigers were unable to replicate that success. Most of that can be contributed to the majority of their starters heading to the NFL. Less than two years after leading the historic team to a CFP National title, Ed Orgeron and the program agreed to part ways.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Bravion Rogers CB’d to LSU by Spiegs

50% confidence. I like that he’s willing to make that leap but it’s far from a sure thing. From where? It’s LSU or bama, and there’s buzz he could commit in a few days and it’s LSU if that’s the case. Villanova Fan. Member...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s Baton Rouge home goes up for sale

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s 4,377-square-foot Baton Rouge home is up for sale. Wade and his wife purchased the home in June 2017 for almost $1.3 million, according to a report from The Advocate. The listing on Realtor.com says the Highland Road home, which was listed on Friday, Aug. 5, is currently on sale for $1.57 million.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Kentucky State
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Georgia State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Usa Today Sports#Coaches Poll#Texas Bowl#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Tigers#Sec#Texas A M#Ojulari Awarded No#Kansas State#Notre Dame#Florida State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
postsouth.com

Grosse Tete attorney wins largest civil verdict in Avoyelles Parish history

A Grosse Tete attorney represented two Avoyelles Parish residents in the largest civil verdict in an injury case in Avoyelles Parish history. Two Avoyelles Parish residents were seriously injured when they “jump-started” a John Deere tractor (4640) and the tractor lurched forward, running over both of them, stopping only when it hit the brick home.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Port Barre, LA USA

I was at work and had just finished dealing with an irate customer, so I decided to step outside for a little break. When I went to sit on the bench I noticed this cute little quilted heart. My first thought before even reading the tag was – I bet someone sweet left this here for someone to find. When I went to ifaqh.com I realized that’s exactly what it is. When I read that it was meant for me to find, my heart exploded. Someone took the time out of their day to discreetly make someone else’s day better!!! What a sweet idea!! And to the person that left this heart on the bench…Thank you!!
PORT BARRE, LA
theadvocate.com

Authorities arrest 7 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Louvenia Allen, 31, 07636 Pennhill Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, possession of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
bizneworleans.com

Heart Doctor First in U.S. to Use New Stent System

GRAY, La. — Cardiologist Craig Walker, founder of the Cardiovascular Institute of the South, says he’s the first in the country to use the Pulsar-18 T3 peripheral self-expanding stent system to improve implantation procedures to treat artery blockages in the legs. The procedure took place on Aug. 3 at the CIS Ambulatory Surgery Center with help from Dr. Matthew Finn.
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy