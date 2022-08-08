ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

theobserver.com

Lyndhurst PD enact several drug arrests

A Newark man who was police say was driving erratically was found to be in possession of drugs after Lyndhurst police pulled him over on Park Avenue on July 30, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said. Auteri says police were on patrol on the 200 block of...
LYNDHURST, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

34-year-old man fatally shot in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Davion Sumler, 34, of Newark, according to an Aug. 2 press release from the ECPO. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 1:40 a.m.,...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Man, 20, shot and killed in Newark, cops say

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark late Sunday night, authorities said. Police were called to the 200 block of Chadwick Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and found Yasir Manley with a gunshot wound, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Manley, of Newark, was pronounced dead at the...
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Law enforcement investigates shooting death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Yasir Manley, 20, of Newark, according to an Aug. 8 press release from the ECPO. On Sunday, Aug. 7, at 11:37 p.m.,...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Hudson County Heroin, Fentanyl Mill Takedown Nets 3 Arrests: State Police

More than 38 grams of heroin and fentanyl were seized in the takedown of a drug production facility in Hudson County and lower Bergen, authorities said. An investigation into Richard Stroman Jr., 38, of North Arlington, began last May when police were tipped off to a drug mill being run out of a West New York home, New Jersey State Police said. Stroman had been using a home in Union City to support the operation, police said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

GOTCHA! Resident Pursues Group Of Burglars To GWB: Englewood Cliffs PD

An Englewood Cliffs man chased a quartet of burglars from his home to the George Washington Bridge, where converging police captured them, authorities said. One of the bandits had opened the door to his vehicle and was climbing in when the owner came out around 8 p.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Ronald F Waldt said.
Daily Voice

Linden Nightclub Shooting Injures Three Victims

An argument that started inside of a Linden nightclub over the weekend ended in the shooting of three individuals, leaving two seriously injured, authorities said. A man involved went to his car during the argument at Menga Lounge on St. George's Avenue around 2:05 a.m. and returned with a gun, before firing several shots through the door into the vestibule on Saturday, Aug. 6, Linden police said.
LINDEN, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Two arrested for jumping man, stealing his Playstation 5, in Bayonne

Two were arrested for jumping a man and stealing his Playstation 5 at the 34th Street Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station in Bayonne on Friday, police said. Nizere Mingo, 19, of Willingboro, and a juvenile, 15, of Jersey City, were each charged with robbery and obstructing a governmental function, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
CBS New York

Caught on video: Laundromat worker attacked with hammer

NEW YORK -- Police say a robbery suspect attacked a 70-year-old laundromat worker with a hammer in Brooklyn.  It happened shortly before 5 a.m. last Thursday inside Aqua Wash Laundromat on East 98th Street in Brownsville.Surveillance video shows a man in a green t-shirt peering over the counter early on Aug. 4, eyeing the cleaning products for sale. He lets himself into the back and starts stealing the merchandise when a 70-year-old employee tries stopping him by throwing a hammer. Instead of being scared off, the suspect rushes the counter for the second time. "Disgusting, disgusting," one customer told CBS2's Christina Fan. "I...
BROOKLYN, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Prison sentences for three members of stolen car trafficking ring in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — On Aug. 5, acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced prison sentences for the last three defendants convicted in a Newark-based stolen auto trafficking ring that fenced stolen luxury vehicles worth more than $1 million. The trio, who all pleaded guilty to second-degree receiving stolen property...
NEWARK, NJ
WHYY

In 1996, she survived a shooting in N.J. Now she helps prevent them

Pamela Johnson said she was 22 when someone shot her at a gathering in Jersey City’s West Bergen neighborhood. The 48-year-old mom of a then four-year-old daughter said the bullet hit her torso. Though she physically recovered, Johnson — who now considers herself an activist — said gun violence survivors face stigma and suffer from trauma, which sometimes leads to more problems down the road.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Video: Teens open fire on Queens street

NEW YORK - The NYPD released a disturbing video of a group of teens opening fire on another teen on the streets of Queens. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Monday on 118th Ave. in South Jamaica. A group of four teens approached a 17-year-old on the sidewalk. Two of...
QUEENS, NY

