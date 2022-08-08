ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
#Tax Credit#Senate Democrats#Greenhouse Gas#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#House#Medicare
