Glen Ridge, NJ

NJ.com

Outdoor movie and music series continues in Union County

Union County’s annual Family Flix and Summer Arts series of free outdoor movies and concerts continues with events today, tomorrow and Aug. 17. “As the summer comes to a close, we welcome everyone to enjoy free entertainment and family-friendly activities in our Union County parks,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Rebecca L. Williams.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange Fire Department visits Community Day Nursery

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Fire Department visited Community Day Nursery in East Orange on Wednesday, July 27. The children were delighted to meet Sparky the Fire Dog and to climb onto a real fire engine. Firefighters distributed fire hats to all the children and made them honorary firefighters. They explained that children should not be afraid of the firefighters even though they may look and sound scary when wearing their helmets and firefighting gear. In the event of an emergency, children should never hide from firefighters.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
City
Glen Ridge, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Tips for Safely Killing the Spotted Lanternfly

The red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies seen throughout Essex County and the North Jersey area are not welcome visitors — even if they’re cool to look at. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species, and while it doesn’t hurt humans or animals, it’s extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect our local agriculture however we can — which means killing these invasive pests whenever possible. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to cover how to kill lanternflies safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield celebrates National Night Out with food, music and games

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Bloomfield joined with nearly 200 other towns across the Garden State to create a festive atmosphere for the community by celebrating National Night Out with food, entertainment and the town’s annual police vs. fire softball game. “It was a fun time...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Montclair Local

Deer sightings on Wildwood Avenue (Letter to the Editor)

My husband, John Sieck, and I have lived in our home since February 1982. We receive the Montclair Local every week, and before that, The Montclair Times. I am aware there are several areas and streets in Montclair and Upper Montclair where many deer roam. Fortunately, in my neighborhood, I see very few, and of course, that does please me.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Essex County free summer music series continues

The 2022 Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series continues with a Latino Festival and House Music Festival. “Our Free Concert Series offers a diverse lineup of performers who will take center stage in venues throughout our historic Essex County Park System. Pack a blanket, enjoy the cool evening breeze and dance to the sounds of classical, rock and roll, jazz, big band, Latin and more,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
rew-online.com

Citizen Linden Luxury Rental Community Surpasses 85% Leased￼

Citizen Linden, the luxury rental community in downtown Linden, is now more than 85% leased, developer Accurate announced today. The collection of 234 residences and plentiful indoor and outdoor amenities has attracted renters from across New Jersey, the New York metro area, and others relocating from multiple states with a compelling combination of luxury, value, and convenience.
LINDEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations

Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
therealdeal.com

North Jersey funeral home to be reborn as strip mall

Though the rise of online shopping has prompted eulogies for physical retail, a funeral home in Passaic County could soon be reborn as a strip mall. An affiliate of Wayne-based developer March Associates Construction is in contract to buy Moore’s Home for Funerals, which has operated in the Passaic County town since 1902, NorthJersey.com reported. If the deal is approved, March Associates plans to replace the mortuary with a 10,000-square-foot shopping center with up to five storefronts.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

10 Local Jobs to Apply for This Week

We’ve created a local jobs board via our The Hoboken Girl and The Montclair Girl websites on our parent site The Local Girl. Find your next position — like a digital intern or leasing specialist — all in the northern New Jersey area. Keep reading to see all the jobs available this week and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize

Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
MONROE, CT
bklyndesigns.com

Fishs Eddy NY – One Of The Best Kitchen Stores In New York City

As one of the best kitchen supply stores in NYC, Fishs Eddy is a kitchen supply store located in Lower Manhattan’s Flatiron District neighborhood, not too far from Empire State Building. It’s a small, fantastic neighborhood kitchen store offering a series of high-quality kitchen items that feature both old...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Shop is Top Sandwich Spot in the State

Yelp has shared their picks for the Top sandwich spots in every state ( ). It was compiled in time for August which is National Sandwich Month. The list was culled by identifying businesses in the food and restaurant category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning sandwich. Those were then ranked by the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning the dish.
MORRISTOWN, NJ

