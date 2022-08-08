The red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies seen throughout Essex County and the North Jersey area are not welcome visitors — even if they’re cool to look at. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species, and while it doesn’t hurt humans or animals, it’s extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect our local agriculture however we can — which means killing these invasive pests whenever possible. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to cover how to kill lanternflies safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO