PFF names Jordan Addison to its 2022 Preseason All-America Team

By Donovan James
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Jordan Addison averaged 10 targets per game in 2021. The junior wideout seized the opportunity to make a name for himself with the Pittsburgh Panthers by earning an 87.6 receiving grade and generating the most receptions of 15-plus yards in the Power Five portion of the FBS (38). He primarily does his work from the slot, where he leads the country in touchdowns (12), but he’s also been a productive threat on the outside. Addison’s 3.47 yards per route run leads all Power Five wide receivers.

Addison is an obvious choice here for the PFF All-America Team. He finished first last season and was named the best wide receiver in 2021. Addison appears to have a little more help this season while still being virtually unguardable. Mario Williams, Kyle Ford, Brenden Rice and Gary Bryant Jr. will also be at receiver for the USC Trojans this year. With Caleb Williams throwing the ball, this offense should be locked and loaded.

