Thanks to sparkling command, Merrill Kelly enjoying best stretch of career with Arizona Diamondbacks

In Saturday night’s loss to the Rockies, Merrill Kelly went seven-plus innings, allowed two runs, struck out five and walked one.

It was, for Kelly, an excellent start but nothing out of the ordinary. Since July 1, his 1.49 ERA is behind only Max Scherzer among qualified National League starters. Because he’s throwing just 14 pitches an inning, he’s been able to average nearly seven innings per start.

All of which begs the question: Is this the best stretch of Kelly’s career?

Including five seasons in the minor leagues and four seasons in Korea, Kelly isn’t sure. But in the majors?

“For sure,” Kelly said. “I don't think it's even close.”

Kelly’s command has been critical to his success. In May and June, he went through an eight-start stretch where he walked at least two batters in every start and saw his ERA tick from 1.22 to 3.68. Since then, he’s walked just 10 batters in 61 1/3 innings — one walk per nine below his career rate.

“If I have my command, that means I can be more aggressive, I can attack better,” Kelly said. “If I have my command, that means I'm getting ahead early. That means I can expand the zone late. Rather than if I don't have the command, that means I'm falling behind and then you kinda go into more survival mode than attack mode.”

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo also sees command as key for Kelly, who was named the National League's pitcher of the month i. But he also noted that Kelly’s been successful with every pitch in his repertoire — his four-seam fastball, cutter, sinker, change-up and curveball.

“If he's behind in counts, he doesn't have to rely on one pitch to get him back into counts,” Lovullo said. “So it's a complete four-pitch mix at any time in any count.”

Kelly showcased that versatility on Saturday. He got two strikeouts on his four-seamer and three on his curveball, while also inducing three whiffs with his sinker and one with his cutter. That stood in contrast to his last start, when he did the most damage with his change-up, getting five whiffs on 12 swings.

“Good,” Kelly said, offering a one-word summation of his outing. “For the most part, threw the ball where I want.”

Still, there was one pitch Kelly wanted back: His last one. It was supposed to be a cutter away to Elehuris Montero, but the pitch stayed over the middle. Montero sent it out to left at 101.3 mph, erasing a 2-1 Diamondbacks lead and ending Kelly’s outing.

“Just a cutter that backed up, stayed in the middle of the plate,” Kelly said. “He put a good swing on it.”

Mantiply finding groove again

From June 25 to July 13, Joe Mantiply allowed eight earned runs in as many appearances. The Diamondbacks’ lone All-Star saw his ERA climb from 0.34 to 2.31.

Over the past three weeks, Mantiply has quietly regained the form that made him a trusted arm at the back of Lovullo’s bullpen. Since the start of a series in San Diego before the All-Star break, he’s allowed just one run.

“I feel more in sync, more on time,” Mantiply said. “Got a little out of whack there right before the break and felt like just made some adjustments that got me better. My timing's better and I just feel like I'm able to throw the ball where I want to.”

Mantiply added that mechanical hiccups happen every season. What matters is getting through them and re-finding your form as quickly as possible.

Plus, even when Mantiply didn’t quite feel right, he wasn’t pitching as poorly as the results indicated. In 8 1/3 innings across his eight worst outings, he struck out nine and only walked one. Five of the eight runs he surrendered came on a three-run homer against the Tigers and a two-run homer against the Giants.

“A lot of this game's luck,” Mantiply said. “Once the ball leaves my hand, there's nothing I can do about it. That's all I can control so whatever happens after that happens.”

