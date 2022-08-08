ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Thanks to sparkling command, Merrill Kelly enjoying best stretch of career with Arizona Diamondbacks

By Theo Mackie, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZvNvF_0h9AsKYs00

In Saturday night’s loss to the Rockies, Merrill Kelly went seven-plus innings, allowed two runs, struck out five and walked one.

It was, for Kelly, an excellent start but nothing out of the ordinary. Since July 1, his 1.49 ERA is behind only Max Scherzer among qualified National League starters. Because he’s throwing just 14 pitches an inning, he’s been able to average nearly seven innings per start.

All of which begs the question: Is this the best stretch of Kelly’s career?

Including five seasons in the minor leagues and four seasons in Korea, Kelly isn’t sure. But in the majors?

“For sure,” Kelly said. “I don't think it's even close.”

Kelly’s command has been critical to his success. In May and June, he went through an eight-start stretch where he walked at least two batters in every start and saw his ERA tick from 1.22 to 3.68. Since then, he’s walked just 10 batters in 61 1/3 innings — one walk per nine below his career rate.

“If I have my command, that means I can be more aggressive, I can attack better,” Kelly said. “If I have my command, that means I'm getting ahead early. That means I can expand the zone late. Rather than if I don't have the command, that means I'm falling behind and then you kinda go into more survival mode than attack mode.”

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo also sees command as key for Kelly, who was named the National League's pitcher of the month i. But he also noted that Kelly’s been successful with every pitch in his repertoire — his four-seam fastball, cutter, sinker, change-up and curveball.

“If he's behind in counts, he doesn't have to rely on one pitch to get him back into counts,” Lovullo said. “So it's a complete four-pitch mix at any time in any count.”

Kelly showcased that versatility on Saturday. He got two strikeouts on his four-seamer and three on his curveball, while also inducing three whiffs with his sinker and one with his cutter. That stood in contrast to his last start, when he did the most damage with his change-up, getting five whiffs on 12 swings.

“Good,” Kelly said, offering a one-word summation of his outing. “For the most part, threw the ball where I want.”

Still, there was one pitch Kelly wanted back: His last one. It was supposed to be a cutter away to Elehuris Montero, but the pitch stayed over the middle. Montero sent it out to left at 101.3 mph, erasing a 2-1 Diamondbacks lead and ending Kelly’s outing.

“Just a cutter that backed up, stayed in the middle of the plate,” Kelly said. “He put a good swing on it.”

Mantiply finding groove again

From June 25 to July 13, Joe Mantiply allowed eight earned runs in as many appearances. The Diamondbacks’ lone All-Star saw his ERA climb from 0.34 to 2.31.

Over the past three weeks, Mantiply has quietly regained the form that made him a trusted arm at the back of Lovullo’s bullpen. Since the start of a series in San Diego before the All-Star break, he’s allowed just one run.

“I feel more in sync, more on time,” Mantiply said. “Got a little out of whack there right before the break and felt like just made some adjustments that got me better. My timing's better and I just feel like I'm able to throw the ball where I want to.”

Mantiply added that mechanical hiccups happen every season. What matters is getting through them and re-finding your form as quickly as possible.

Plus, even when Mantiply didn’t quite feel right, he wasn’t pitching as poorly as the results indicated. In 8 1/3 innings across his eight worst outings, he struck out nine and only walked one. Five of the eight runs he surrendered came on a three-run homer against the Tigers and a two-run homer against the Giants.

“A lot of this game's luck,” Mantiply said. “Once the ball leaves my hand, there's nothing I can do about it. That's all I can control so whatever happens after that happens.”

Upcoming series: Pitching matchups for D-Backs-Pirates series

Theo Mackie covers Arizona high school sports, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Phoenix Rising FC. He can be reached by email at theo.mackie@gannett.com and on Twitter @theo_mackie.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres

Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Max Muncy and ‘Forgotten’ LA Offense Sending Painful Reminders

Max Muncy has had a season to forget for the Dodgers, batting .174 with an OPS of .649 which is 15 percent below league average. On the other hand, his average and OPS were at .158 and .609, respectively, just eight games ago. Muncy has hit safely in seven of those eight games, batting .321 with a .394 on-base percentage and a .643 slugging percentage in that time. Twenty-five percent of Muncy’s doubles and 18 percent of his homers have come in the past week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
ClutchPoints

Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Rockies begin 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (60-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (48-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.75 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -181, Rockies +153; over/under is 11...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani batting second on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Ohtani will pitch on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Kurt Suzuki moves to the bench with Max Stassi moving behind the plate. numberFire's models project Ohtani for...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sitting for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will move to the bench on Wednesday with Wilmer Flores starting at second base. Flores will bat second versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. numberFire's models project Flores...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Mantiply
Person
Merrill Kelly
Person
Torey Lovullo
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Vin Scully is Laid to Rest, Andrew Heaney Makes LA History, Former Astro Steals the Spotlight & More!

This past weekend’s matchup between the Padres and Dodgers was supposed to be a must-watch series with San Diego drastically improving their roster with hopes of challenging Los Angeles in the division or at the very least seize a wild card. However, things didn’t go as expected for the Friars as the Boys in Blue did their job and swept the Padres to extend their win streak to 8. With the Minnesota Twins arriving at Chavez Ravine for a two-game series, the Dodgers extended their streak to 9, but that wasn’t the only big story of the day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Miami's Jesus Aguilar resting on Wednesday night

Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Aguilar will sit on the bench after Lewin Diaz was named Wednesday's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 285 batted balls this season, Aguilar has produced a 7.4% barrel rate and a...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#National League#The National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Emmanuel Rivera sitting Monday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Tyler Beede and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rivera hit his first home run in a Diamondbacks uniform on Sunday, but he will return to the bench a day later. Josh Rojas will cover third base and Ketel Marte will be on the keystone Monday while Seth Beer starts as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy