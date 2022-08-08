ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Quilt festival set for Aug. 12-13 to include more than 150 quilts on display

By Staff reports
The Oklahoman
2 days ago
 2 days ago
The Edmond Quilt Guild, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting the Oklahoma Red Dirt Quilt Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 12-13 at the Gaylord University Center at Oklahoma Christian University, 2501 E Memorial Road in Oklahoma City.

The festival will include a display of over 150 quilts, vendors displaying their wares, door prizes and more than a thousand items for sale in an Artisan Market. Also on display will be a number of challenge quilts made by guild members using Oklahoma-themed batik fabric.

The showstopper will be a beautiful 84” by 90” sampler quilt to be raffled off on Saturday afternoon in addition to a Singer featherweight, a Janine Jem Gold machine, a Bernina 475QE machine and an Accu Quilt Go Me cutter. Entrants need not be present to win. Money from raffle ticket sales will be used to fund the guild’s charity projects.

Laura Heine, a fiber artist specializing in collage, will present a lecture at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. The admission fee is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Heine will also conduct workshops on both days of the festival.

Cost of admission to the festival is $10 with free parking. Raffle tickets are $1 each, or $5 for six tickets.

For more information, go to www.edmondquiltguild.us.

