Duke football's TikTok goes viral for offensive lineman opera performance

By Dani Mohr, The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
Duke football's offensive lineman Chance Lytle went viral for his musical talent.

Lytle, who graduated the University of Colorado with a dual degree in music and voice performance and psychology, performed an opera in front of his teammates on Monday. The team recorded the performance and posted it to TikTok, where the video received over 200K views.

The team was silent watching the 6-foot-7, 329 pound offensive lineman sing, and erupted with applause once he finished and bowed.

Lytle, was recently added to the Blue Devils' roster as a graduate transfer from Colorado. He played in 30 games with four career starts for the Buffaloes.

He first revealed his talent with the ACC Network, as he formally introduced himself and performed a brief opera for the conference's Facebook account.

Dani Mohr is a trending sports writer for the South Region of USA Today Network based at The Tennessean in Nashville. Contact her at dmohr@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @daniraemohr

