Galesburg, IL

Curbside appeal helps Cherry Street house earn Galesburg's Blue Ribbon honor

By Tom Martin, Galesburg Register-Mail
 2 days ago
GALESBURG — The home of Ed and Tammy Weaver is the August recipient of the Galesburg Community Blue-Ribbon Award.

The 7th ward property at 1138 North Cherry Street was nominated and selected by Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department for its beautiful curb appeal that presents a welcoming image of Galesburg and its historic neighborhoods, a release from the city of Galesburg said.

The award was announced by Council member Larry Cox during Monday’s City Council meeting. The Blue-Ribbon sign will be placed in the front yard and a certificate will be presented to the Weavers at the Aug. 15 council meeting.

The house was erected in 1920. According to the release, the Weavers bought the property in 2016 and began putting their unique stamp on the residence. Their grandson has labeled the Craftsman style house with English Tudor influences the “bush with a roof” for its ivy-covered brick walls that cool the house in summer and retain heat in the winter.

The original brick street remains and is adorned by twin Golden Dawn Redwood trees on the terrace. A prairie plot of flowers, bushes, and trees provides intentional asymmetry and organized diversity to the landscape, giving the feel of an English Cottage Garden throughout the property. According to the city release, the Weavers are especially proud of the artsy espalier of apple trees with two-dimensional branches grown on wires to save space and provide functionality. The lush, endless mix of perennial and annual plantings set off home-grown structures and vignettes providing family and friends creative options for work and play.

Citizens are urged to nominate properties through the city website or a Galesburg on Track member. Given that all city wards have been recognized this year, the award will expand to a city-wide focus for the remainder of 2022.

