hypebeast.com
Volkswagen Launches Working Prototype of Flying Passenger Drone
As other established automakers such as XPeng and Aston Martin reveal ambitious plans of stepping into the world of air mobility, Volkswagen now ventures into aircraft design for the first time with the launch of a new “state-of-the-art passenger drone prototype.” Dressed in a black and gold livery, the four-seated automated vehicle is officially named VMO and nicknamed “Flying Tiger,” coinciding with this year’s zodiac based on the lunar calendar.
Engadget
Ford will reopen F-150 Lightning orders this week at a much higher starting price
Ford will open up orders for the next wave of F-150 Lightning reservation holders this Thursday, but those buying the electric pickup as of this week will need to dig deeper in their pockets. The automaker is bumping up the prices by between $4,200 and $8,900, depending on the trim. It cited "significant material cost increases and other factors" as reasons for the adjustments.
Love the Textured Wall Art Trend? Here’s Where to Get the Look, Starting at Just $14
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If there’s one decor trend I’ve been seeing all over my social media feeds the past few months, it’s textured wall art — most commonly, a simple, abstract white design on canvas made from plaster or painted brushstrokes in relief. These pieces have come in all different cool 3D shapes (arches! waves! geometric lines!) and sizes, each just as unique-looking and beautifully made as the next. I’ve also scrolled past my fair share of DIY textured wall art tutorials, breaking down how to easily recreate the look in your own home. Either way, I love that this tactile style feels fully one-of-a-kind and doubles as the perfect gallery wall addition or standalone statement piece in a hallway or above the bed.
Engadget
Arrival pauses work on its electric bus and car projects
Anglo-American EV startup Arrival is putting its groundbreaking bus and car projects on ice as it struggles to manage its cash reserves. The Financial Times reports that the company, which said it would lay off a third of its staff last month, would now focus on completing its delivery van. Arrival said that it had anything up to 20,000 orders with UPS for the vehicle, and is expecting to get the first models out of the door later this year. That will hopefully reduce the pressure on the company’s bottom line, and boost its share price, which has fallen 90 percent since it went public via a SPAC last year.
Engadget
Prepare for warm weather by saving $29 on this personal A/C
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Autumn is still quite a few weeks away, but just yet. We’ve witnessed record this summer, and we may experience another before we transition into fall. Your energy bill will suffer if you plan to leave your air conditioner blasting during the warmer months.
Engadget
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on: A design that works
Samsung’s first foldable phone might have been the Galaxy Z Fold, but most of us want the Galaxy Z Flip. The company said as much itself, announcing that 70 percent of its foldable customers picked the clamshell option. Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold series, the Z Flip phones are not as thick, not as big and not as expensive. While Google’s Android team is still getting to grips with the bigger-screened foldables, when it comes to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung took the smartphone interface as we know it, and, well, folded it.
Engadget
Lumina is working on a smart standing desk that has a built-in display
Is there much more space for innovation in desks, I hear you ask? After all, now that we’ve made them go up and down, there are no new worlds worth conquering. Not so, says Lumina, makers of its eponymous AI webcam that’s been described as the equal of a DSLR in some corners. Now, the company is turning its attention to building a smart desk with a programmable, 24-inch OLED screen nestled in its top, designed to offer you a place to put passive data in easy view.
Engadget
NVIDIA helps bring more lifelike avatars to chatbots and games
NVIDIA is no stranger to making realistic AI avatars, but now it's making them more practical. The GPU maker has introduced a toolkit, the Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE), that makes it easier for companies to put digital humans into chatbots, games and other apps. The combination of AI models and services helps developers quickly create virtual people that don't depend on a massive amount of in-house computing power — a startup can produce an avatar as convincing as one from a giant corporation.
Engadget
Duet Display's second screen app is now available for Meta Portal devices
Meta is making its Portal smart displays more useful to remote workers. , you can use the and second-generation Portal Plus as a second screen for your Mac or Windows PC. The new functionality comes courtesy of , the app that inspired Apple’s in macOS Catalina. Normally, you would need to either buy a copy of the software or subscribe to use Duet Display, but CEO Rahul Dewan told Engadget the company is making both wired and local wireless second display functionality free for Portal users.
yankodesign.com
This prefab tiny home is a smart mobile unit designed to help you escape city life
A couple of years ago, German entrepreneur Mark Dare Schmiedel got pretty fed up with the chaos of Berlin and decided to move to the countryside, building his own quaint loft along the banks of the River Spree. The peace, calm, and zen that followed, got him wondering whether it would be possible to create a similar, but a mobile form of home, that could provide the same sanctuary to others. In his quest for such a retreat, he came across a mobile home concept designed by a group of Slovenian architects called ‘Coodo’. Schmiedel went on to procure the design rights of the concept, through his company LTG Lofts to Go and kickstarted the production of the units. The modular homes aim to bring you closer to nature, to a space away from the crowds, where you can truly enjoy the beauty of a moment.
Engadget
Watch Samsung Unpacked 2022 with us at 8:30AM ET
It's just about time for Samsung's big summer event, Unpacked 2022, where we're expecting the company to show off a bunch of devices. In particular, we'll likely see new foldables and smartwatches. The company has strongly hinted that the next Galaxy Z Fold is on the way. We'll probably see...
Engadget
MG's new all-electric hatchback will cost just $31,400 when it arrives in the UK
Last month, MG revealed the all-electric MG4 hatchback with range of up to 281 miles (on the WLTP system). Now, we know it will be one of the least expensive EVs available in the UK with a starting price of £25,995 ($31,400). It's set to arrive in the UK in September this year.
How to paint a ceiling: 5 essential steps for a pro finish on your 5th wall
Learn how to paint a ceiling using the right tools and technique for smooth, pro results. This DIY can be done in five simple steps
Engadget
Anker charging gadgets are up to 40 percent off for Prime members
Now's a good time to pick up a new charger for your phone, tablet and other devices while a number of Anker's charging accessories are down to record-low prices for Amazon Prime members. Standouts among the discounts are Anker's 521 magnetic battery pack for MagSafe-compatible iPhones, which is 40 percent off and on sale for $30, and Anker's 511 2-in-1 power bank, which is 30 percent off and down to $35.
Engadget
Samsung's more refined Galaxy Z Fold 4 goes on sale August 26th starting at $1,800
While many other smartphone makers have yet to even attempt selling a foldable device, Samsung is already four generations deep. And on the new Galaxy Z Fold 4, instead of redesigning the entire device, Samsung is tweaking its formula to create a faster, more powerful and slightly sleeker phablet for all your multitasking needs. There's also a newly redesigned taskbar, revamped cameras, and perhaps most importantly, even more apps have been optimized to take better advantage of the phone's flexible display.
yankodesign.com
Camera-inspired clock and floor lamp adds aesthetics to your space
Clocks and lamps are something that is more functional than aesthetic, at least in my house. I only need something to tell me what time it is and something to keep my room illuminated after I’ve turned off all the other lights at night. But of course, as with a lot of other functional things in our lives, there’s always room for exquisitely-designed things, especially those that aim to not just make our lives better but also more beautiful.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 lighting designs to illuminate your living space
Lighting designs are an absolute necessity in every home. An exquisite lighting design not only has the ability to illuminate any living space but also adds that extra oomph factor! I mean, of course, we need them to see in the dark, but as highly functional as they should be, a lighting fixture also needs to be aesthetically pleasing, adding an attractive and visually soothing element to your home or office space. From a levitating lightbulb lamp that quite literally uplifts your room’s decor to an umbrella lamp with LED lights – these unique lighting designs are what you need to elevate your living or working space!
Engadget
Save over 50 percent on these Ninja Dragon camera drones
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. If you’re looking for a new outdoor hobby, you might want to consider flying quadcopters. But if you’re going to start a new activity, your first purchase should be an affordable one. , so you can try your hand at drone operation at a low cost.
Engadget
Beats and Kim Kardashian made a line of skin-colored Fit Pro earbuds
You probably weren't waiting for earbuds designed by a reality-TV-star-slash-entrepreneur, but here they are. Kim Kardashian has teamed up with Apple on a custom version of the Beats Fit Pro. The new Beats x Kim collab is available in a trio of skin colors (Moon, Dune and Earth) that are meant to either "blend in or stand out," as Kardashian puts it. In other words, they look less like electronics and more like cosmetics.
Engadget
Sennheiser promises 60 hours of listening with its new Momentum headphones
Sennheiser hasn't refreshed its over-hear Momentum noise-canceling headphones since 2019, but that changes today. The company has announced the Momentum 4, a new take on its flagship headphones that includes an exterior redesign, new features and a whopping 60 hours of battery life. What's more, Sennheiser is offering this host of updates for $50 less than the Momentum 3 at its debut.
