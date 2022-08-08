Richland 200: Ontario's Jacob Ohl turns runner-up finish into fire as No. 5 athlete
ONTARIO — Ontario's Jacob Ohl sat on the mat for an extra couple of seconds and let his mind go free.
He was just pinned by Graham Local's Beric Jordan in four minutes in the Division II 106-pound state championship match for his first loss of the season, giving him a runner-up finish in the state. There wasn't a whole lot to be disappointed in but Ohl, being the ultimate competitor, wasn't exactly happy.
"The match didn't go how I wanted it, but I was a little disappointed in myself," he said. "I could have wrestled a better match, but there isn't anything I can do about that now."
As he sat on the mat and let his head hang, the anger inside grew and grew as each millisecond passed. Not at his opponent. Not at the officials. Not at his coaches. But at the fact he didn't finish the job he set out to accomplish. He took a 36-0 record into the state championship match and wanted to become just the second undefeated state champion in Ontario High School history.
He came up just a match short, and that really ticked him off.
So, what did the No. 5-ranked athlete in the 2022 Richland 200 series do about it? He turned that anger into fire and got right back to work the next day.
"It makes me more determined and work hard to get back to the state finals and win it this year," Ohl said. "Last year, I wouldn't say I did a whole lot in the summer, but this year I have been running every day. We went to Virginia Beach and I have really put in a ton of work in the offseason, and I think that is going to make a huge difference."
Ohl started his offseason the very next day after the loss with some light work so his body could get back to 100% after a long and grueling season. After that, it was full-go. From traveling the country wrestling against great competition to spending his August afternoons in a hot and steamy wrestling room just shadow wrestling, Ohl was determined to get better and get back to the biggest stage of his sport.
And he wants that state title that eluded him the year before.
"He wrestled a kid who was one of the tops in the entire country," Ontario coach Wes Turnbaugh — the only undefeated state champ in school history — said. "So it is hard to say anything in the moment. It was a bad beat and Jake was upset in the moment, but at the same time he wrestled his behind off the entire season to get to that match. He was undefeated going into the state finals.
"After that match, the message was, 'Hey, that was that moment and now we are moving on.' Jacob is the hardest worker we have in the room and a second-place finish is a fire that needed lit and, hopefully, that pushes him back to a state final and maybe even a state champ."
Family tradition
It is also a goal of Ohl's to follow in his father's footsteps. Monty Ohl, an assistant coach and usually the lead chair for his son's matches, won the 1990 state title at 135 pounds. Like his son, he was a state alternate as a freshman and took second as a sophomore. So, Jacob is on the right path to repeating his father's accomplishments.
There is just one step he would like to avoid — Monty suffered a season-ending injury as a junior before going on to win the state title as a senior. Jacob wants state titles as a junior and senior, and his coach would love nothing more than the same.
"The goal is to get him a state championship this year and another one next year," Turnbaugh said. "Ontario has never had a two-time state champion. Jacob is the kid who we are looking to be the top wrestler to ever come out of Ontario."
Those are big words coming from the current best wrestler to ever come out of Ontario. Does it bring pressure to Ohl? Maybe a little, but it is more fuel than anything.
"It does add a little pressure," Ohl said. "But at the same time, it lights a fire in me to live up to expectations."
Ohl has put himself in that conversation for a reason. He goes into every match already having done his homework. He looks at the brackets before every meet and predicts who he is going to run into on his way to the finals and learns everything he possibly can about his future opponents, most of whom he has wrestled for years as a youngster. He knows their styles, game plans and what kind of match they want to wrestle in order to make them successful and then completely flips them on their heads.
It is that preparation that puts him above the rest.
Preparation leads to success
"Jacob is the kid on the team who knows who he is going to wrestle before the match even starts and knows how to wrestle that match ahead of him," Turnbaugh said. "He knows how every opponent wrestles because he is such a student of the sport. He anticipates what happens in the match and he is right a large majority of the time."
It also helps to have had plenty of matches against them over the years.
"The kids I wrestle, I have been wrestling them for a long time since I was like 5 five or 6," Ohl said. "I know how they wrestle and what they do and their style and do what I can to wrestle my match and not theirs."
The preparation is all about putting himself in a position to win. And win he did. Last year, Ohl went 36-1 overall. As a freshman, he was a state alternate, finishing fifth at the district tournament and ending his year with a 41-4 record.
"He puts himself in the right position all the time and has a never-quit mentality," Turnbaugh said. "Those two are a successful combo. The perfect example was the district finals."
It was possibly the most dramatic match of Ohl's young career. Trailing 2-0 with five seconds left in the match, Ohl scored a near fall and three points with four seconds remaining in the match to beat Colyn Limbert of Medina Buckeye for the district title.
Not only did it net him the championship, it gave him a prime position in the state tournament bracket to make a deep run.
"I wouldn't have been in the state finals if it weren't for that last-second win," Ohl said.
"It would have been tough, but let's not sell yourself short," Turnbaugh said.
Inheriting the leadership role
Now, Ohl turns his focus to the 2022-23 season in which he is No. 1 at 120 pounds in the first borofan.net rankings. Ohl could wrestle at 113 or 120 as his little brother, Aiden, is already ranked No. 5 at 106 heading into his freshman year.
But more than state title expectations, Ohl now carries a bigger role — leadership.
"It is all about getting the guys ready to go every meet," Ohl said. "I am not going to accept any messing around during practice. It is all business."
What a luxury for second-year coach Turnbaugh.
"When you have that caliber kid in the room, everyone listens," Turnbaugh said. "Jacob was hard on himself when he was just a state alternate his freshman year, and it was that self-accountability that led him to his accomplishments last year. Other kids see that. They look to him for everything and his presence in the room is going to push this team. Him being back for the next two years, the sky is the limit for the entire team."
2022 Richland 200 Athletes
5: Jacob Ohl, Ontario
