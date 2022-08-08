ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West

Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
Kim Kardashian
Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian
Us Weekly

North West Transforms Kim Kardashian Into a Glamorous Minion

She's got skills! North West may be the next big makeup star considering she transformed mom Kim Kardashian into a Minion within minutes. "Mommy Minion," the mother-daughter duo captioned a video shared via their joint TikTok on Sunday, July 31. In the clip, the 9-year-old starts by covering the Skims founder's face with foundation. North […]
TMZ.com

Kanye West’s $57 Million Malibu Home Gutted and Far From Completion

Kanye West may have been hit by the supply chain crisis, because his floor-to-ceiling renovation of his Malibu home is far from completion. Ye paid just a skosh over $57 million for the Malibu beachfront home. He's using a famous architect ... Tadao Ando, but even he can't seem to accelerate the process. Then again, Kanye is famous for coming up with a plan and then changing it until it's exactly to his liking.
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
Us Weekly

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Cheer on North, 9, at Basketball Game Alongside Dream, Chicago and True

Team North! During Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter’s recent basketball game, North had a packed crowd of cheerleaders to watch the match. “Go North! 🏀,” Natalie Halcro captioned a Friday, July 22, Instagram Story photo of the Skims mogul, 41, and sister Khloé Kardashian flashing peace signs from their perch in the bleachers, which Kim later reshared. The Kardashians personalities were joined by their respective daughters and several of their nieces. Kim and Khloe supported the 9-year-old’s weekend game alongside Dream, 5, Chicago, 4, True, 4, and Penelope, 10.
ETOnline.com

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2: A Relationship Timeline

Following numerous breakups and after weathering multiple cheating scandals, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having a second child together. The on-again-off-again pair are expecting another baby via surrogate. The pair already share a 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Though they're expecting a child together, the duo are not rekindling their...
The Independent

Kim Kardashian praised for supporting ex Kanye West with Yeezy family photoshoot

Kim Kardashian has continued to support her ex-husband Kanye West by modelling his Yeezy fashion line with her daughters, North and Chicago West, prompting fans to applaud the mother of four for her successful co-parenting skills.On Thursday, the 41-year-old reality star shared pictures from an at-home photoshoot with her girls to Instagram. In the series of photos, Kardashian flashed a peace sign as she lounged on the floor with her four-year-old daughter, Chicago. The reality star was dressed in a black leather catsuit with gloves, while her youngest daughter – also dressed in an all-black outfit – wore a...
realitytitbit.com

Chicago West steals 'twin' Kim Kardashian's spotlight in adorable matching PJs

It’s a Kardashian slumber party! Kim updated her Instagram feed with an adorable image with her youngest children, and Chicago West stole the show in matching pajama sets. Things didn’t go North, this time. Although she might’ve been the one to have taken the picture. Keeping up with her streak of posting weekly images with her children, the 41-year-old beauty mogul posted a series of photos with her three kids in her lavish bedroom.
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Fly Commercial After Backlash On Kim & Kylie’s Private Jets

Kourtney Kardashian racked up some frequent flyer miles ahead of her trip to Spokane, Washington. Kourtney, 43, joined her husband, Travis Barker, on an Alaskan Air trip from LAX up north sometime last week, according to TMZ – which also reports that Kourt’s daughter, Penelope Disick, and niece, North West, were also on board. Kourt, Travis, 46, and the rest of the crew kept it low-key on the trip, wearing their masks and hoodies. TMZ reports that Kourt and Travis have a home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Spokane is the nearest airport.
