Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West
Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
Amber Rose: I saw ex Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce coming
Amber Rose was not at all surprised that her ex Kanye West and Kim Kardashian broke up. “Of course [I saw their divorce coming],” the model, 38, said on the Sunday episode of the “It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper” podcast. “I never really thought about [their...
Khloe Kardashian ‘welcomes second child’ with ex Tristan Thompson & reveals baby’s gender after his cheating scandal
KHLOE Kardashian has welcomed her second baby with cheating ex Tristan Thompson following their split over his love child scandal. The ex-couple's child was conceived via a surrogate and after much fan speculation about what they were having, the baby's gender has been revealed. According to PageSix, the reality star...
Everything Khloe Kardashian Has Said About Conceiving Her 2nd Child With Tristan Thompson
Ready to give True a sibling. Khloé Kardashian has been candid about her fertility journey while trying to conceive baby No. 2 with Tristan Thompson. Us Weekly broke the news in August 2020 that the on-again, off-again couple were “back together” after his two cheating scandals. “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good […]
North West Transforms Kim Kardashian Into a Glamorous Minion
She's got skills! North West may be the next big makeup star considering she transformed mom Kim Kardashian into a Minion within minutes. "Mommy Minion," the mother-daughter duo captioned a video shared via their joint TikTok on Sunday, July 31. In the clip, the 9-year-old starts by covering the Skims founder's face with foundation. North […]
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Alec Baldwin slammed online for supporting Anne Heche in wake of fiery crash: 'She put lives in danger!'
Alec Baldwin faced criticism on social media for sharing a video supporting Anne Heche following the "horrific" car crash in which she was involved on Friday in the Los Angeles area, a crash which caused a fiery blaze and destroyed a home. "Hey, I just want to send out my...
Delivery From Khloé Kardashian Reveals Even Her Family Refers To Kourtney And Travis Barker As ‘Kravis’
It looks like all of the Kardashians are on board with Kourtney and Travis Barker's nickname "Kravis."
Kanye West’s $57 Million Malibu Home Gutted and Far From Completion
Kanye West may have been hit by the supply chain crisis, because his floor-to-ceiling renovation of his Malibu home is far from completion. Ye paid just a skosh over $57 million for the Malibu beachfront home. He's using a famous architect ... Tadao Ando, but even he can't seem to accelerate the process. Then again, Kanye is famous for coming up with a plan and then changing it until it's exactly to his liking.
Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies
Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Video Suggesting Kris Jenner Released Taylor Swift's Private Jet Data
"NOT KHLOE LIKING THIS POST." Khloe Kardashian has reacted to a video that jokingly claimed her mom Kris Jenner was behind the report regarding Taylor Swift's private jet data. Last week, the pop star found herself atop UK marketing firm Yard's now-viral list of celebrities who've left the biggest carbon...
Kim and Khloe Kardashian Cheer on North, 9, at Basketball Game Alongside Dream, Chicago and True
Team North! During Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter’s recent basketball game, North had a packed crowd of cheerleaders to watch the match. “Go North! 🏀,” Natalie Halcro captioned a Friday, July 22, Instagram Story photo of the Skims mogul, 41, and sister Khloé Kardashian flashing peace signs from their perch in the bleachers, which Kim later reshared. The Kardashians personalities were joined by their respective daughters and several of their nieces. Kim and Khloe supported the 9-year-old’s weekend game alongside Dream, 5, Chicago, 4, True, 4, and Penelope, 10.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2: A Relationship Timeline
Following numerous breakups and after weathering multiple cheating scandals, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having a second child together. The on-again-off-again pair are expecting another baby via surrogate. The pair already share a 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Though they're expecting a child together, the duo are not rekindling their...
Kim Kardashian praised for supporting ex Kanye West with Yeezy family photoshoot
Kim Kardashian has continued to support her ex-husband Kanye West by modelling his Yeezy fashion line with her daughters, North and Chicago West, prompting fans to applaud the mother of four for her successful co-parenting skills.On Thursday, the 41-year-old reality star shared pictures from an at-home photoshoot with her girls to Instagram. In the series of photos, Kardashian flashed a peace sign as she lounged on the floor with her four-year-old daughter, Chicago. The reality star was dressed in a black leather catsuit with gloves, while her youngest daughter – also dressed in an all-black outfit – wore a...
Kanye West’s lawyer quits amid divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West has reportedly bid farewell to his most recent attorney – the fifth to be involved with his divorce from Kim Kardashian – while a trial date for the case has been confirmed. Rolling Stone reports that, during a trial-setting conference held in LA last Friday (August...
Chicago West steals 'twin' Kim Kardashian's spotlight in adorable matching PJs
It’s a Kardashian slumber party! Kim updated her Instagram feed with an adorable image with her youngest children, and Chicago West stole the show in matching pajama sets. Things didn’t go North, this time. Although she might’ve been the one to have taken the picture. Keeping up with her streak of posting weekly images with her children, the 41-year-old beauty mogul posted a series of photos with her three kids in her lavish bedroom.
Charlize Theron’s Best Quotes About Motherhood, Raising 2 Kids: ‘I Just Love’ Them
Candid confessions. Charlize Theron hasn’t shied away from sharing her parenting anecdotes since becoming a mom. The Oscar winner adopted her first daughter Jackson in 2012 followed by another daughter August three years later. In April 2015, Theron gushed to W magazine how the joys of starting a family later in life. "I do know […]
Kim Kardashian 'upset' by Kanye West's Instagram post
Kim Kardashian was "upset" by Kanye West's reaction to her split from Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old star and Pete, 28, recently called time on their high-profile romance and Kanye responded to the news by taking to Instagram to post a mock New York Times newspaper story that featured the headline "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28".
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Fly Commercial After Backlash On Kim & Kylie’s Private Jets
Kourtney Kardashian racked up some frequent flyer miles ahead of her trip to Spokane, Washington. Kourtney, 43, joined her husband, Travis Barker, on an Alaskan Air trip from LAX up north sometime last week, according to TMZ – which also reports that Kourt’s daughter, Penelope Disick, and niece, North West, were also on board. Kourt, Travis, 46, and the rest of the crew kept it low-key on the trip, wearing their masks and hoodies. TMZ reports that Kourt and Travis have a home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Spokane is the nearest airport.
