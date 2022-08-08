ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Richland 25: Lucas Cubs return skill position players expected to carry on the tradition

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago
LUCAS − It is Top 5 time in the Richland 25.

The summer-long series looking at the top 25 teams returning to action in Richland County will conclude this week as we release the Top 5 one day at a time.

At No. 5 is one of the most consistent football programs in not only Richland County, but the entire state. Take a look at Lucas football.

5. Lucas Football

The Cubs have made the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons, the longest active streak in Richland County, and with the talent at the skill positions, nine seems almost certain to come.

The Cubs do lose All-Ohioan Grant Barrett, who piled up 19 touchdowns, by far the most on the team, while running for 1,281 yards on 203 carries. He was also the team's leading tackler with 105, including eight for a loss and a sack. Zane Finley also graduated after scoring six touchdowns and gaining 411 yards on the ground.

Devastating losses, right?

While their contributions to the program will always be remembered, the Cubs will try to replace those two studs in the backfield with a new, yet familiar, crop of skill players guys. And the players guys sliding into feature roles are pretty darn good. Andrew Fanello is back after scoring nine touchdowns last season in a hybrid role in which he lined up at nearly every offensive position. He ran for 837 yards on 119 carries and caught 18 passes for 326 yards and four scores. He is without a doubt a dangerous weapon.

Andrew Smollen is back under center for the third consecutive season and brings a leadership quality unmatched anywhere. He ran for 66 yards and threw for 468, but his ability to manage the offense and his willingness to do whatever it takes for his team to win is a special quality.

Corbin Toms is back for his senior year and was much like Fanello with his versatility on the offensive side of the ball. He ran for 237 yards, caught nine passes for 140 yards and even threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He stood out on defense with 60 tackles, five for a loss, and two interceptions.

Aidan Culler is recovering well from an ACL injury and should be back early in the season once he gets cleared and caught up. He was a difference maker all over the field, kicking 33 point-after attempts and six field goals while also scoring an offensive touchdown through the air.

Graysen Jackson will slide into a lead role on offense as the Cubs look to replace nearly their entire offensive line, along with Ty Lehnhart, Dan Hockensmith and Hunter Church.

But the big name to keep an eye out for is Logan Toms. The junior broke his leg in Week 2 of the season last year and didn't return. Still, he had 104 yards on the ground with a TD and had 28 tackles with three going for a loss in just a game and a half. He looks primed for a special year.

As previously mentioned, almost the entire offensive and defensive lines will be new, but there have been some players who saw the opportunity to make an impact and had nice offseasons. Brayden Spitler bulked up and will start at right tackle and will be the leader of the O-line. Keaton Day, Buck Arnold, Ray Caudill and Dylan Page are expected to be the starters up front.

Everyone is wondering when the Cubs will run out of magic. It doesn't look it will be in 2022 and don't be surprised if it never runs out for the No. 5 team in the Richland 25.

