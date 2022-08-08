Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'The Walking Dead' now has 6 spinoff shows. Here they all are.
AMC announced a few spinoffs to the main "The Walking Dead" series. Even if you stopped watching, you may be curious about what's to come.
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)
After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
The Walking Dead's Rick And Michonne Series: Things We Know About The Upcoming Spinoff
The Walking Dead is finally coming back soon with new stories to tell in regards to two of their biggest characters - Rick and Michonne. Here are six quick things we know about the upcoming series.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
Kelly Clarkson Freaking Out When Nic Cage Admits He Added An Unbearable Weight Scene To The Script Is Totally Adorable
Nicolas Cage talked about the scene he added to The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and Kelly Clarkson had an adorable reaction.
Popculture
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor
Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
RELATED PEOPLE
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
Virgin River’s Alexandra Breckenridge and Husband Casey Hooper’s Relationship Timeline
A far cry from her characters. Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge doesn’t have the dramatic love life of her characters but is instead living out her happily ever after with husband Casey Hooper. On Virgin River, Breckenridge plays Mel, a widowed nurse who moves to a remote town and...
‘John Wick’ Director Says There’s a ‘Distinct Possibility’ Keanu Reeves’ Character Goes To Space
Running off of a shoe-string budget, the John Wick franchise quickly became a hit at the box office with fans wanting more. With Keanu Reeves starring as John Wick, the original film, with only a $30 million budget, went on to accumulate close to $90 million worldwide. And that was just the start as two sequels weren’t far behind. In total, all three films cost $145 million to make. At the worldwide box office, Keanu Reeves proved himself yet again as a lead man as the series received over $587 million. With a fourth film already in the works, the tale of John Wick doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. And recently, director Chad Stahelski shared some ideas about the future.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Meets Love of His Life On Set
Terry Serpico, who plays Chief Tommy McGrath, didn’t realize he’d meet his future wife on set of Law & Order: SVU this time a year ago, when the series worked on the season 23 premiere. The sparks started when he accidentally stepped on the foot of Kadia Saraf....
IN THIS ARTICLE
See Ana de Armas Side-by-Side with Marilyn Monroe inNetflix's Blonde
Ana de Armas is taking on the iconic role of Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's Blonde film and the resemblance is uncanny. See pictures of the actress in character side-by-side with the real-life blonde bombshell.
Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement
Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More
Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SheKnows
Is Days of Our Lives Really About To Kill [Spoiler]?
The pruning of this family tree is just about getting out of hand. Somebody call Bananarama because it looks like we’re trapped in a cruel summer on Days of Our Lives. According to spoilers for next week, the Grim Reaper isn’t through with Salem just yet and we’re going to have to contend with another death so soon on the heels of Abigail’s murder! Worse? It’s another DiMera!
Mickey Rourke Looks Exactly Like Val Kilmer in New Interview, According to Twitter
Who had “vicious feud between Mickey Rourke and Tom Cruise” on their 2022 bingo card? If you did, you should probably start buying lottery tickets because it came out of nowhere. In a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sin City star Mickey Rourke went on an unexpected anti-Tom Cruise rant.
How Many People Died at Woodstock ’99?
Netflix’s new three-part docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, remembers the chaos that ensued at the attempted revival of the 1969 Woodstock music festival. Instead of the festival’s original promise of peace and love, the 1999 rendition resulted in riots, arson, and death. Nearly 400,000 people attended Woodstock ’99, which was just about 100 miles from the original site, to see bands ranging from Metallica and Aerosmith to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Limp Bizkit. HOW MANY PEOPLE DIED AT WOODSTOCK ’99? However, it didn’t take long before it all went downhill. A heat wave with little water, poor organization, sexual assault, and an...
In Style
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
Comments / 5