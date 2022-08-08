ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
Robert Kirkman
Chris Hardwick
Norman Reedus
Danai Gurira
Andrew Lincoln
‘John Wick’ Director Says There’s a ‘Distinct Possibility’ Keanu Reeves’ Character Goes To Space

Running off of a shoe-string budget, the John Wick franchise quickly became a hit at the box office with fans wanting more. With Keanu Reeves starring as John Wick, the original film, with only a $30 million budget, went on to accumulate close to $90 million worldwide. And that was just the start as two sequels weren’t far behind. In total, all three films cost $145 million to make. At the worldwide box office, Keanu Reeves proved himself yet again as a lead man as the series received over $587 million. With a fourth film already in the works, the tale of John Wick doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. And recently, director Chad Stahelski shared some ideas about the future.
Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
Is Days of Our Lives Really About To Kill [Spoiler]?

The pruning of this family tree is just about getting out of hand. Somebody call Bananarama because it looks like we’re trapped in a cruel summer on Days of Our Lives. According to spoilers for next week, the Grim Reaper isn’t through with Salem just yet and we’re going to have to contend with another death so soon on the heels of Abigail’s murder! Worse? It’s another DiMera!
How Many People Died at Woodstock ’99?

Netflix’s new three-part docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, remembers the chaos that ensued at the attempted revival of the 1969 Woodstock music festival. Instead of the festival’s original promise of peace and love, the 1999 rendition resulted in riots, arson, and death. Nearly 400,000 people attended Woodstock ’99, which was just about 100 miles from the original site, to see bands ranging from Metallica and Aerosmith to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Limp Bizkit. HOW MANY PEOPLE DIED AT WOODSTOCK ’99? However, it didn’t take long before it all went downhill. A heat wave with little water, poor organization, sexual assault, and an...
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
