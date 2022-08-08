Read full article on original website
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
NBC Sports
Here are the reported incentives, details of Bergeron's new Bruins contract
Patrice Bergeron is officially coming back to the Boston Bruins. The captain has signed a one-year deal worth $2.5 million with another $2.5 million in incentives, the team announced Monday morning. Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reported the details of the contract, which includes a $1.5 million base salary, a...
Patrice Bergeron explains why he chose not to retire, why his contract took so long to finalize
Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins met with the media Monday after announcing his new deal and explained his decision not to call it quits.
NBC Sports
Bergeron explains why he's 'super excited' Krejci is back with Bruins
The Boston Bruins are getting the band back together. They announced Monday morning that captain Patrice Bergeron has signed a one-year contract to return for his 19th season with the Original Six franchise. The good news for Bruins fans didn't end there. A short while later, the team announced David...
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins 2016 Entry Draft: Where Are They Now?
During his tenure as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has overseen eight NHL Entry Drafts. Drafting has not been a big strong point for Sweeney, a case in point is the 2015 botched three first-round picks where only Jake DeBrusk of the three has made an impact, while Zach Senyshyn requested a trade after spending a majority of his career in the minor leagues and Jakub Zboril has battled injuries as he tries to carve out a role on the Black and Gold’s defense.
Looking back at how Red Sox messed up Christian Vazquez deal beyond the trade itself
The trade sending Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros was frustrating enough, but everything around it makes the Red Sox look even worse.
NBC Sports
Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team
Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB・
Boston Bruins Rage Hard for Tuukka Rask Days Before Massive Team Announcement
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Bruins know how to party, no doubt about that. Back in 2011, when the team won the Stanley Cup, they racked up a $156,679 tab...
NBC Sports
'Best Monday ever?': McAvoy has excited reaction to Bergeron, Krejci news
Boston Bruins fans had plenty of reasons to be excited Monday. Not only did the B's announce that captain Patrice Bergeron is returning for his 19th season with the team, they also announced David Krejci is coming back. Both veteran centers signed one-year, incentive-based contracts. Charlie McAvoy was certainly fired...
Yardbarker
Bruins: 3 Remaining Free Agent Forwards to Target
The Boston Bruins had themselves an eventful start to the work week, as they signed Patrice Bergeron , Pavel Zacha, and David Krejci to new contracts. Although these are likely going to be the last major moves the team makes before the regular season begins, it wouldn’t hurt them to bring in one last depth forward. When looking at the remaining free agents on the board, there are three who stand out, in my opinion. Let’s take a look at each of them.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Breakout Candidates for 2022-23 Season
The Boston Bruins are heading into the 2022-23 season with a lot of uncertainty. After an underwhelming first-round loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, they are entering the new year with injuries to several of their top players. As a result of this, they will be hoping for some of their younger players to have breakout seasons. Thankfully, they have a handful of players who may be heading in the right direction on that front. Let’s take a look at each of them.
Yardbarker
Boston Red Sox hitter Bobby Dalbec looking to increase playing time with position change
As chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom had suggested in the days leading up to the August 2 trade deadline, the Red Sox resisted strict categorization as a “buyer” or “seller.” Boston dealt #1 catcher Christian Vázquez to the Astros, flipped reliever Jake Diekman to the White Sox for Vázquez’s replacement Reese McGuire, and acquired Eric Hosmer and Tommy Pham. While Boston reportedly listened to offers on J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill, that group of rentals remained. So did stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, neither of whom was apparently ever really available.
Yardbarker
Blues Prospects: Who’s Next in Line?
We caught a few glimpses of the St. Louis Blues’ top prospects last season, and a few shined under the spotlight: Forward Jake Neighbours (2020 Round 1) earned a nine-game trial; defenseman Scott Perunovich (2018 Round 2) turned a hot start in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Springfield Thunderbirds into some time with the Blues and played quality postseason minutes when Torey Krug was injured.
Bruins sign Pavel Zacha to one-year deal
BOSTON -- The Bruins re-signed Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci on Monday, but their work was not done.The team also came to an agreement with forward Pavel Zacha on a deal that will pay him $3.5 million in 2022-23. The one-year deal prevents the Bruins and Zacha from going through an arbitration hearing, which had been scheduled for Aug. 11. Zacha, 25, was traded to the Bruins in mid-July, in exchange for Erik Haula.Zacha joined the Bruins as a restricted free agent, and he was coming off a career high in points with 36 last year with the Devils.Zacha was the sixth overall pick by the Devils in the 2015 draft. He made his NHL debut at the end of the 2015-16 season, registering two assists in his one game. He became a lineup regular the following year at age 19.Zacha popped as a goal-scorer in the shortened 2020-21 season, scoring 17 goals in just 50 games for New Jersey. He has averaged 21 assists per year over the past three seasons, highlighted by a career-high 24 assists in the 2019-20 seasons.
Celtics’ smart move with Jaylen Brown amid Kevin Durant trade rumors
There are reportedly three teams still left in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes: The Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors. The C’s even offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and picks to the Brooklyn Nets a couple of weeks ago, but they also wanted Marcus Smart. Shortly after that report came out, Brown hopped on social […] The post Celtics’ smart move with Jaylen Brown amid Kevin Durant trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Bruins Will Need Zacha’s Flexibility Early in 2022-23
Over the past two NHL trade deadlines, the Boston Bruins were rumored to have interest in New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha. At both deadlines, the Devils ended up holding onto Zacha, but that all changed in July. Boston general manager (GM) Don Sweeney acquired Zacha in a trade for Erik Haula.
Watch: Called-up Wednesday, Braves top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers against Red Sox for first major league hit
It's been an insane 24 hours for Atlanta Braves' top prospect Vaughn Grissom. Having already advanced from Single-A to Double-A this season, the Braves notified Grissom that he was being called up again on Tuesday. Only, this time, he was skipping Triple-A and headed right to the big leagues. Grissom...
Yardbarker
Patrice Bergeron Signs 1-Year Deal With Boston Bruins
Forward Patrice Bergeron is returning for at least one more season with the Boston Bruins. An announcement was made Monday morning that the veteran signed for one year at a base salary of $2.5 million base, with another $2.5 million in performance bonuses. With Bergeron’s contract structured the way it is for performance incentives (which he should attain), Boston has the ability to push some of that bonus overage into next season if they exceed that $82.5 million cap ceiling.
NBC Sports
Krejci reveals how playing with Pastrnak impacted decision to return to Bruins
David Krejci is back with the Boston Bruins, and two of his teammates -- Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak -- played a huge part in the veteran center deciding to return to the NHL. "We signed (Monday), but the decision was made a few weeks before that," Krejci told reporters...
NBC Sports
Krejci reveals whether Cassidy firing influenced his decision to return
Monday was a busy day for the Boston Bruins. Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci both announced their return and signed contracts with the B's. The center duo is back together for another run at the Stanley Cup. After the Bruins fired Bruce Cassidy as head coach in June, fans wondered...
NBC Sports
Merloni: Red Sox have a morale problem amid fall to last place
The Boston Red Sox are now in last place in the AL East after losing three out of the last four games to the Kansas City Royals. The games between the Sox and Royals marked the first full series for both teams since the MLB trade deadline on August 2.
