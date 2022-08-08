Read full article on original website
Related
The 2023 Genesis G90 is Still a Bargain Even With a Price Increase
The 2023 Genesis G90 is looking to be one of the most impressive luxury cars. This new sedan will impress, even with a price increase! The post The 2023 Genesis G90 is Still a Bargain Even With a Price Increase appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Nissan Titan Base Price Goes Up Slightly, Starts At $41,495
The 2023 Nissan Titan heads into dealerships soon, and when it does, potential buyers will have to pony up a bit more cash. The base price for the beefy truck climbs slightly, starting at $39,700 before destination fees. That's an increase of $890 compared to last year, and with the mandatory $1,795 fee added in, the total cost is $41,495.
Nico Rosberg Takes Delivery Of First Production Rimac Nevera
The first production-spec Rimac Nevera is complete, and Nico Rosberg is taking delivery of it. He records the whole experience at the automaker's headquarters in Zagreb, Croatia, while hanging out with company boss Mate Rimac. Before Rosberg takes delivery of his Nevera, he and Rimac take a tour through the...
Porsche Revisits Its Cayenne S Rally Car, Road-Legal Special Edition Model
As Porsche continues the development of the refreshed Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, the Stuttgart-based automaker takes the time to revisit the Cayenne S rally car it built for the Rally Transsyberia. One of the toughest motorsport competitions on the planet with a total length of more than 6,200 miles (10,000+ kilometers), the race that went from Berlin via Moscow, Novosibirsk, Mongolia, and Lake Baikal was the event where the all-new first-gen Cayenne proved its capabilities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Speed
How the Kia Stinger Dominates BMW, Mercedes, and Audi
The 2022 Stinger is Kia’s flagship offering and it recently received an update to keep things fresh. The updates include hardware changes, including a new entry-level 2.5-liter turbocharged four-banger and updated in-car tech. But, what’s not changed is the Stinger’s aesthetics which shows the brand’s decision to stick with the car’s five-year-old design, and this shows how well-designed the Stinger was from the get-go. Even today, it continues to turn heads with its muscular and elegant design. All things considered, here’s why Kia Stinger is one of the best sporty executive sedans you can buy on a budget.
Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So
Whether you're happy with this or not, sources say the Corvette brand will see an electric sedan in 2025. The post Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Dad Builds Mercedes Vision AVTR For Son’s Birthday
Back in May 2022 we reported about this cool dad who built his son a ‘drivable’ wooden replica of the Lamborghini Vision GT. Now the guy is back with something even cooler: his son will get to "drive" a toy model of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR - a concept car inspired by the Avatar movie. Now that’s a cool birthday present!
Top Speed
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Could Eat the Tesla Model 3’s Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the saloon version of the Ioniq 5, which has been a tremendous value-for-money electric crossover from the South Korean giant. The former is set to enter the market as a 2024 model, with a bigger 77.4-kWh battery pack and a more streamlined body. These factors will enhance the overall range, which is said to be more than 380 miles per full charge. However, did Hyundai unleash a nightmare for its top rival: the Tesla Model 3? I think there is more than what meets the eye.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buick, GMC Now Require $1,500 OnStar Subscription On New Vehicles
Shoppers who checked out a new Buick or GMC vehicle this summer were likely left scratching their heads looking at the window sticker. Since June 2, both General Motors brands have been selling vehicles with an optional OnStar package as standard equipment with no, uh, option to remove it, according to the Detroit Free Press. This forces buyers to pay $1,500 for three years of service whether they want it or not.
A Used Hyundai Genesis is a Budget-Friendly and Long-Lasting Sedan for Any Driver
The Hyundai Genesis sedan brought luxury to the mainstream. If you are looking for a used luxury sedan, a 2016 Hyundai Genesis is a top choice. The post A Used Hyundai Genesis is a Budget-Friendly and Long-Lasting Sedan for Any Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Jeep Gladiator Gets Eyeball-Searing High Velocity Paint Option
Among the many automotive brands existing beneath the Stellantis umbrella, few offer such a creative palette of exterior paint options as Dodge and Jeep. That goes for actual colors as well as the names used to describe them, and as of today, there's something new for the Jeep Gladiator that's sure to grab your attention.
Porsche Looks Back At The Odd Cayenne Convertible One-Off
Porsche is celebrating the Cayenne's 20th birthday throughout 2022, and the latest look back shines the spotlight on the one-off convertible version of the crossover. It would have hit the market at around the same time as the similarly weird Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet. According to Porsche, the company started thinking...
Audi Q9 Three-Row Large Luxury SUV For US Reportedly Coming In 2025
Staying up to date with Audi's lineup takes a full-time job as the German luxury marque has one of the most confusing portfolios in the business. It recently launched an MQB-based Q6 SUV, which is actually longer and wider than the Q7. It’s sold only in China as a fancier alternative to the Volkswagen Atlas. It carries a name that'll also be used for the PPE-based Q6 E-Tron / E-Tron Sportback electric SUVs twinned with the Porsche Macan EV.
Porsche 911 Answers The Question Of Whether Bigger (Tires) Is Better
How much difference does an inch make? If we're talking about the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S NAO tires that come on the Porsche 911, then there's a big distinction between them. In this video, Tyre Reviews tests both sizes and digs into their characteristics. Michelin makes the Pilot Sport 4S...
Audi Hints At More Powerful RS6 Avant And A 'Very Special' Version
Perfect for a one-car garage, the Audi RS6 is an all-rounder by offering a great blend of luxury, performance, and practicality. It's a breath of fresh share in a world of RS, AMG, and M SUVs, provided you can handle the prohibitive asking price. The Four Rings are just about done with the development of combustion engines, but there's still life left in the twin-turbo V8. More power is in tow for the 4.0-liter, and it's coming soon.
The 2010 Audi A6 Is One of the Best Used Luxury Midsize Cars Under $20K for 2022
Finding a good deal on a used luxury car can be difficult. With supply shortages likely to continue, used car prices are at near-record highs. To help find great used luxury midsize cars for 2022, U.S. News compiled a list of the best choices with a budget cap of $20,000. One of the top-rated cars on the list is the 2010 Audi A6, making it a great choice in the used luxury market.
Audi Quattro Legends Meet In Drag Race To Celebrate Inline-Five Anniversary
These are some of our favorite sports cars. Audi’s legendary inline-five cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine turns 45 years this year. What better way to celebrate one of the company’s iconic mills than a drag race of no fewer than five different models powered by the inline-five? The Carwow team comes to help us with its new exclusive video, featuring five legends going against each other in a direct drag race.
The Best New Cars Of 2022 So Far: RAC #83
Friends, we're already more than halfway through 2022 and it's been quite a ride in the automotive world. We've seen major debuts, minor updates, concept cars, electric cars, hypercars, insane trucks, super SUVs, and you know what? The Motor1.com editors have driven just about all of them. There isn't a better time to pause our regularly scheduled ramble for a mid-year review with the best automotive crew in the business.
2024 Audi A6 E-Tron Spied On Video Testing In The Alps
The Audi A6 E-Tron electric sedan is under development on some gorgeous alpine roads. This video of its testing provides a close-up look at the upcoming EV. The production-spec A6 E-Tron has a strong resemblance to the concept for the four-door. There are small tweaks like increasing the size of the lower portion of the split headlights. The inlets in the corners are less prominent on the road-going version. The trapezoidal opening in the center of the lower fascia is bigger.
Manhart MH3 GTR Tunes BMW M3 Competition To 641 HP
The German tuner Manhart gets ahold of the latest BMW M3 Competition and tunes it to create the one-off MH3 GTR. The company gives the speedy sedan comprehensive upgrades to the powertrain, suspension, and styling. The MH3 GTR continues to use the S58 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six. Manhart's MHtronik auxiliary control...
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0