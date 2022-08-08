Author Irv Korman, 77, of Copley will discuss his eight books and host a Q&A session Aug. 16 at the Shaw JCC in Akron. A graduate of John R. Buchtel High School in Akron and The University of Akron, Korman first worked as a speech pathologist for the Akron Public Schools from 1967 to 1997, but always looked for new ways to supplement his income to support his wife, Francine, and their two daughters, Julie and Melanie. During that time, he portrayed Santa Claus at a local mall in 1973 and worked as Ronald McDonald from 1975 to 1989. He later created a hobo clown character, Marlowe the Magic Clown, in 1978, as well as Mildew the Mundane, a past-his-prime magician for older audiences.

12 HOURS AGO