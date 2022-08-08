Read full article on original website
Kent State, University of Akron offer up to $5,000 in debt forgiveness for students who left school but want to finish through Ohio College Comeback Compact
AKRON, Ohio – Kent State University and the University of Akron are among eight public colleges and universities in Northeast Ohio to participate in the Ohio College Comeback Compact, a program that helps students who left one of the schools without earning a degree continue their education by reducing or eliminating their debt, KSU announced Monday.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Clinic collaborates with an HBCU to increase diversity in medical field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is collaborating with Morehouse School of Medicine, a historically Black college and university, to increase the number of underrepresented groups in the medical field. Students will work on several projects including an investigation of the root causes of gender, racial, and ethnic underrepresentation...
newsnet5
Monkeypox cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio but are there enough vaccines?
CLEVELAND — The Center for Disease Control’s newest numbers show monkeypox cases rising throughout the United States and Ohio is no different. Right now, there are 68 cases of monkeypox in the state, and 18 of those positive cases are in Cleveland. “Our case activity is low, but...
Smokers who vape risk addiction to both; Clinic offers sessions on brain health: Health roundup for Aug. 9, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Smokers who vape to quit smoking are at risk of addiction to both, a new study suggests, and the Cleveland Clinic offers sessions on promoting brain health. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable local and national health news making headlines online. Here’s what...
Which NE Ohio schools are facing a teacher shortage
From large urban districts like Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown, to smaller rural districts, the search for qualified teachers has been rough this year.
daltonkidronnews.com
Brothers open training fitness facility in Dalton
Brothers Matt and Shawn Everhart offers various programs customized to each individual clients’ goals at their training facility at 1732 Deerfield N, Dalton. DALTON Whether one wants to lose weight, get in shape, train for a particular sport or activity, or improve overall health, two brothers who opened a training facility in Dalton want to help everyone realize their goals.
Shortage of teachers impacts some Northeast Ohio school districts
CLEVELAND — A shortage of teachers is impacting schools in Northeast Ohio, as well as across the country. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) is just 14 days away from classes starting and has 150 open teacher positions. "We have noticed that we do not have as many candidates,"...
Medina County Fair earns blue ribbon in bringing back traditional fun
MEDINA, Ohio -- After a couple of scaled-back pandemic years, the 177th Medina County Fair brought a week of fair food favorites, rides, games, animals and shows to the Medina County Fairgrounds. The fair, which began in 1845, is one of Ohio’s largest and oldest county fairs, according to its...
Local schools facing bus driver shortage
Just Tuesday morning I checked the Educational Service of Eastern Ohio's website, as well as Trumbull and Columbiana County's websites. There are still dozens of bus driver positions that need to be filled ahead of the school year.
Summit County Public Health offering drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic
AKRON, Ohio — A drive-thru vaccination clinic is being offered by Summit County Public Health as a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions, the department said in a news release. The uptick in cases has also moved the county in CDC community spread from a...
As the school year begins, calls for book bans begin to accelerate in Ohio
With the culture war surrounding Critical Race Theory in full force in Ohio, schools are getting increased calls to ban literature. The Bluest Eye, by Toni Morrison, is the latest victim.
Greater Cleveland medical device maker moving HQ to Colorado
OAKWOOD, Ohio - ViewRay Inc., the Oakwood company that has developed an MRI-guided radiation therapy for cancer patients, announced Monday that it will move its headquarters from Greater Cleveland to Colorado “to attract top-tier talent from the state’s growing medical technology sector.”. The medical device maker will continue...
akronjewishnews.com
Copley author Korman to hold book talk at Shaw JCC
Author Irv Korman, 77, of Copley will discuss his eight books and host a Q&A session Aug. 16 at the Shaw JCC in Akron. A graduate of John R. Buchtel High School in Akron and The University of Akron, Korman first worked as a speech pathologist for the Akron Public Schools from 1967 to 1997, but always looked for new ways to supplement his income to support his wife, Francine, and their two daughters, Julie and Melanie. During that time, he portrayed Santa Claus at a local mall in 1973 and worked as Ronald McDonald from 1975 to 1989. He later created a hobo clown character, Marlowe the Magic Clown, in 1978, as well as Mildew the Mundane, a past-his-prime magician for older audiences.
What are the lowest paying jobs in the Cleveland metro area?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs...
akronjewishnews.com
Beth El morning minyans each Wednesday, Friday
Beth El Congregation offers morning minyan services at 7:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday either in-person at 750 White Pond Drive in Akron or via Zoom. Breakfast is served every Friday morning following services. For more information, contact Rabbi Jeremy Lipton at rabbi.lipton@gmail.com. To join via Zoom, visit bit.ly/3ofo0ke.
Why Dolly Parton regularly visited Cleveland in her youth
Dolly Parton visited Columbus on Tuesday to support her Imagination Library program.
Free admission to the Akron Zoo for Summit County residents in September
The Akron Zoo is offering free admission as a thank you to the Summit County residents who have supported them over the years.
Cleveland Jewish News
Early childhood education offers benefits
Starting children in school at a young age may be beneficial to them when they move up to their primary school years. Many professionals concede that children who attended preschool will adapt easier socially, emotionally and academically upon starting kindergarten. Early childhood education professionals Karen Leeds, preschool director at Fairmount...
cleveland19.com
Mustard sent to Lake County Captains to get ‘mental and physical game back’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians are trying to solve their Mustard problem. Ketchup and Onion have reigned supreme in all 50 hot dog races this season, and Mustard hasn’t brought home a single win. In a news release sent Monday, the Guardians announced Mustard was optioned to...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly
The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
