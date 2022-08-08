ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kent State, University of Akron offer up to $5,000 in debt forgiveness for students who left school but want to finish through Ohio College Comeback Compact

AKRON, Ohio – Kent State University and the University of Akron are among eight public colleges and universities in Northeast Ohio to participate in the Ohio College Comeback Compact, a program that helps students who left one of the schools without earning a degree continue their education by reducing or eliminating their debt, KSU announced Monday.
Cleveland Clinic collaborates with an HBCU to increase diversity in medical field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is collaborating with Morehouse School of Medicine, a historically Black college and university, to increase the number of underrepresented groups in the medical field. Students will work on several projects including an investigation of the root causes of gender, racial, and ethnic underrepresentation...
Brothers open training fitness facility in Dalton

Brothers Matt and Shawn Everhart offers various programs customized to each individual clients’ goals at their training facility at 1732 Deerfield N, Dalton. DALTON Whether one wants to lose weight, get in shape, train for a particular sport or activity, or improve overall health, two brothers who opened a training facility in Dalton want to help everyone realize their goals.
Greater Cleveland medical device maker moving HQ to Colorado

OAKWOOD, Ohio - ViewRay Inc., the Oakwood company that has developed an MRI-guided radiation therapy for cancer patients, announced Monday that it will move its headquarters from Greater Cleveland to Colorado “to attract top-tier talent from the state’s growing medical technology sector.”. The medical device maker will continue...
Copley author Korman to hold book talk at Shaw JCC

Author Irv Korman, 77, of Copley will discuss his eight books and host a Q&A session Aug. 16 at the Shaw JCC in Akron. A graduate of John R. Buchtel High School in Akron and The University of Akron, Korman first worked as a speech pathologist for the Akron Public Schools from 1967 to 1997, but always looked for new ways to supplement his income to support his wife, Francine, and their two daughters, Julie and Melanie. During that time, he portrayed Santa Claus at a local mall in 1973 and worked as Ronald McDonald from 1975 to 1989. He later created a hobo clown character, Marlowe the Magic Clown, in 1978, as well as Mildew the Mundane, a past-his-prime magician for older audiences.
Beth El morning minyans each Wednesday, Friday

Beth El Congregation offers morning minyan services at 7:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday either in-person at 750 White Pond Drive in Akron or via Zoom. Breakfast is served every Friday morning following services. For more information, contact Rabbi Jeremy Lipton at rabbi.lipton@gmail.com. To join via Zoom, visit bit.ly/3ofo0ke.
Early childhood education offers benefits

Starting children in school at a young age may be beneficial to them when they move up to their primary school years. Many professionals concede that children who attended preschool will adapt easier socially, emotionally and academically upon starting kindergarten. Early childhood education professionals Karen Leeds, preschool director at Fairmount...
Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly

The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
