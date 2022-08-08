ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

'A banana a day': Starch supplement may reduce the risk of some hereditary cancers

An international trial has found that resistant starches could help protect people with an elevated risk of hereditary cancers. The decades-long study also reported that resistant starch supplementation reduced cancers in this group by over 60%. The protective effect of these starches lasted at least 10 years after stopping the...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study shows older age and smoking most important risk factors for developing any cancer

A new large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) shows older age and smoking are the two most important risk factors associated with a relative and absolute five-year risk of developing any cancer. The findings also demonstrate that in addition to age and smoking history, clinicians should consider excess body fat, family history of any cancer, and several other factors that may help patients determine if they may benefit from enhanced cancer screening or prevention interventions. The data was published today in the journal Cancer.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Digital Collegian

Lung Cancer Risk Increased for Smokers Not Offered Annual Screening

TUESDAY, Aug. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Smokers for whom annual screening with low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) is not recommended may have a high risk for lung cancer, according to a study published online July 28 in JAMA Oncology. Charles Faselis, M.D., from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington,...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallbladder Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Bladder Cancer#Diseases#General Health#Healthday
MedicalXpress

How common genetic alterations cause kidney cancer

An international group of researchers investigated why mutations often associated with renal cancer result specifically in renal cancer, instead of other cancer types. Typically, gene mutations occurring in cancers are associated with only certain subtypes of cancer. The reasons for this have remained largely unclear. According to the study published...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer

Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
CANCER
archyworldys.com

Seeds that help prevent cancer

According to National Cancer Institute, This is a disease where malignant cells spread throughout the body irregularly, which, in some cases, are part of the formation of tumors that can be benign or malignant. The World Health Organization, WHO, states that in the year 2020, almost 10 million deaths around...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Why do men face a higher risk of most types of cancer than women?

Rates of most types of cancer are higher in men than in women for reasons that are unclear. Results from a recent study published in Cancer suggest that the cause may be underlying biological sex differences rather than behavioral differences related to smoking, alcohol use, diet, and other factors. Understanding...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
scitechdaily.com

New Cancer Drug Combination Reduced Risk of Death by 31%

When compared to standard treatment, the combination of ramucirumab and pembrolizumab decreased the risk of mortality by 31% in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer that had progressed on previous immunotherapy. According to a study done under the Lung Cancer Master Protocol (Lung-MAP), patients with advanced non-small cell lung...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study finds second primary lung cancer is 4 percent and as high as 8 percent among surgery patients

Using data from the National Lung Screening Trial, researchers found that the incidence of second primary lung cancer was approximately 4% among the entire cohort of lung cancer patients and was as high as 8% among patients undergoing surgery for stage IA disease. The research was presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Consumer health: What is lung cancer screening, and who needs it?

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society. Lung cancer claims more lives each year than colon, breast and prostate cancers combined. Although the disease can occur in people who have never smoked, people who smoke or have smoked have...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

'RNA fishing' reveals new driver of melanoma malignancy and metastasis

Researchers at the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG) have identified several proteins involved in the progression of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. One of the proteins—PDIA6—was found to be particularly important for driving malignancy. Experiments with mice showed that melanoma cells with reduced levels of PDIA6 had an impaired ability to metastasize to the lung.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Research identifies, exploits vulnerability in certain high-risk cancers

In a study recently published in Cancer Research, a team of researchers led by C. Patrick Reynolds, M.D., Ph.D., director for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine Cancer Center, sought to expand upon his lab's previous research that showed ALT tumors identified by a biomarker known as C-circles share a common biology that confers vulnerabilities to be exploited for cancer therapy. The paper is titled "Alternative Lengthening of Telomeres in Cancer Confers a Vulnerability to Reactivation of p53 Function."
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy