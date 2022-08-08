ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

BBC

Heatwave: River Wensum stops flowing under Norfolk mill

The owner of a mill has said he never thought he would see a river completely dry up. Paul Seaman, of Bintree Mill, Dereham, Norfolk, said it was the first time in his lifetime that the River Wensum was not running under his building. "I feel like I've lost something,"...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Spalding: House 'wiped out' after bonfire spreads

A house has been destroyed and another badly damaged after a bonfire or controlled burn spread out of control. Seven fire crews were called to the blaze at Gedney Drove End, near Spalding, Lincolnshire, at about 18:35 BST on Saturday. Resident Stephen Howe said nobody was injured in the blaze...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Pakefield cliff fall near Pontins prompts safety warning

A council has issued a safety warning after a cliff fall near a holiday park. East Suffolk Council said the cliff fall close to Pontins at Pakefield, near Lowestoft, Suffolk, was reported on Monday afternoon. It said it was "extremely dangerous to walk close to the cliffs, or climb on...
TRAVEL
BBC

Bennerley Viaduct marks its restoration year

Celebrations will mark a Victorian railway bridge's restoration after more than five decades of dereliction. Bennerley Viaduct, which runs between Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, was in disrepair since 1968, and was the only UK structure on the 2020 World Monuments Watch list. Repair works cost £1.7m, with £560,000 coming from the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter

A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach”  of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
HEALTH
rolling out

A Cut Above: Group Of Friends Took A Cardboard Cutout Of Their Late Friend On A Trip

A group of 40 friends gathered from around the world to go on a night out with a cardboard cut-out of their beloved pal who sadly lost his battle with cancer. Lee Clarke had hoped to make it on the pals’ trip to Skegness, a charming English town on the coast of the North Sea, in the United Kingdom, with his buddies, but tragically died in February aged just 50 after a two-year battle with bowel cancer.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Escaped giant tortoise halts Cambridge to Norwich trains

A giant tortoise brought trains to a halt when it was found on a railway track. The injured animal was spotted near Harling Road, north east of Thetford, Norfolk, on the Cambridge-bound line at about 12:40 BST. Greater Anglia said three services were affected by the tortoise's presence. Swallow Aquatics...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

It's not the Serengeti, it's a field in Cambridgeshire: Photo taken by a drone shows a pack of Konik horses, which date back to Neolithic times, huddling for water amid dry conditions

At first glimpse, it might look like a watering hole in the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, with wildebeests, hippos and zebras. But this photo was taken last week by a drone at Wicken Fen, in Cambridgeshire, one of Europe’s most important wetlands. As with so much of the...
ANIMALS
BBC

Council makes money-saving move closer to city centre

A council is moving its offices in a bid to save money and be located in the "heart of the city centre". Gloucester City Council is relocating to space above the council-owned Eastgate Shopping Centre, following the end of its three-year lease at Shire Hall. The council said the move...
POLITICS
BBC

Nurse struck off for abusing Wirral care home patient

A nurse who abused a patient and failed to alert medics when her health deteriorated has been struck off. Susan Hughes dragged the patient, pushed away her walking frame and shouted obscenities at them at a care home in Wirral in December 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lowestoft £24.9m regeneration project gets government approval

Five parts of Lowestoft are to be revamped after the government rubber-stamped a £24.9m grant. The town was chosen among 100 in the UK to benefit from the £3.6bn Towns Fund. The areas due to be redeveloped are listed under the Station Quarter, Cultural Quarter, Historic Quarter, the Seafront Vision and the Port Gateway.
POLITICS
BBC

Linton-on-Ouse: Asylum centre plan for ex-RAF site scrapped

Plans to turn a former RAF base into an asylum seeker centre have been withdrawn, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said. In April, the Home Office announced plans to turn the site at Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire, into an asylum centre for up to 1,500 men. But villagers and Hambleton...
U.K.
LiveScience

Hidden passage leads explorers to deepest cave Down Under

Explorers abseiled, squeezed and crawled their way through Australia's deepest cave system on July 30, boldly going where no cavers had gone before and setting a new cave depth record. Cavers from the Southern Tasmanian Caverneers, a speleological organization based in Hobart, Australia, made it through the 1,316-foot-deep (401 meters)...
AUSTRALIA
BBC

Weather: Disabled Llandysul man struggles with no water

"When it gets very hot, I have trouble breathing, so I try to drink a lot more water." Paul Allen is in a wheelchair, has diabetes, the lung condition COPD and has had three heart attacks. However, Mr Allen has been struggling in the heat with no water or low...
ENVIRONMENT

