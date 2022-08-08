Read full article on original website
Related
How to Watch ‘Prey’ Online: The ‘Predator’ Prequel Is Now Streaming
Click here to read the full article. The infamous Predator gets a fresh update and an amazing new action hero (Amber Midthunder) in the prequel film out today. “Prey,” the fifth installment of the “Predator” franchise is now available to stream on Hulu. The new thriller is getting loads of love with a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (and 85% audience score). Created by brothers Jim Thomas and John Thomas, and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film goes back to 1719 detailing an early days encounter with this iconic alien hunter. The hero of the story is a young warrior...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ on Prime Video, a Splashier, Noisier Sequel Offering More IP and Less Laughs
Now on Amazon Prime Video, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reunites pretty much the same creative team from the hit first movie. “And then some?”, you may ask, and yes, there’s more, because the general idea of quantity reduction just isn’t something most movie sequels do. So we’ve got 23 more minutes of movie and a few more characters added to the pile, none more notable than Knuckles the Echidna, voiced by Idris Elba. Will the man who played Stringer Bell and Nelson Mandela, bringing audio life to a spiky-fisted red cartoon thing from outer space, bring this burgeoning film franchise – one of the better video game adaptations, although that’s not saying much, is it? – some heft and gravitas? You surely already know the answer to that question.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Predator’ fans are going wild for ‘Prey’
1987’s Predator set a high bar not only for any possible follow-ups in that same franchise but action movies, in general, with Prey striking many fans as a rare worthy successor. The 20th Century Studios film that released exclusively to the streaming service Hulu on Friday has taken the...
wegotthiscovered.com
After ‘Prey,’ fans know exactly what they want to see in the next ‘Predator’ movie
When it comes to breathing new life into a flagging franchise that was running on fumes, examples don’t come much better than Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey, which has been winning rave reviews from critics and audiences all weekend, reinventing the stagnant Predator universe in blistering fashion. While a direct...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror hardcores share the movies that left them in stunned silence
Horror movies have a way of evoking many different emotions and reactions from the viewer. With so many genres in the field, there’s no telling how one will feel by the time any given film has ended, but the general consensus is that one should probably be stunned and freaked out after watching.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Family: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’
Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect family before splitting in January 2022 — but when they did, they had the sweetest things to say about their brood. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress […]
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - August 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid review – a hypnotic race fable
“One morning Anders, a white man, woke up to find he had turned a deep and undeniable brown.” So begins Mohsin Hamid’s inventive new novel, The Last White Man. Anders, as it turns out, is not an isolated case. More people in an unnamed town begin to change, including Oona, a yoga instructor and a friend of Anders. Violence inevitably erupts around them. White vigilante gangs terrorise the transformed, while some doggedly refuse to accept an end to whiteness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Exclusive: Watch a Tense Dinner Unfold in Clip From ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2
These words open a new clip from the upcoming second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, premiering exclusively via Complex. The tense dinner scene is led by Tony-winning performer Patina Miller, who plays the title character’s mother, Raquel. A mid-meal disagreement immediately raises the stakes of the moment, giving viewers some insight on what to expect when the series returns to Starz with its Season 2 premiere later this month.
Idris Elba Wants to Battle Superman as ‘Suicide Squad’ Anti-Hero Bloodsport: ‘It Needs to Happen’
Click here to read the full article. Idris Elba is teasing his potential return as the DC Comics assassin Bloodshot. “I would definitely like to tell the Superman story. There’s no doubt,” Elba tells Variety. “Bloodsport versus Superman. It needs to happen.” The actor was referencing how Bloodsport was sent to prison for putting Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet, a key element of his character’s backstory that’s alluded to in “The Suicide Squad.” Bloodsport was one of the few remaining members of Task Force X that survived the battle against Starro in “The Suicide Squad.” While the film ended with...
Baby's Smile at Seeing Grandma for First Time in Months Lights Up Internet
One viewer loved the way "he lit up when she spoke," with another writing: "The way he hugged you back was precious."
Drake Called Out His Dad For Getting A Huge Tattoo Of His Face On His Arm — 1) That Tattoo Is Huge, And 2) It's Pretty Funny
His dad's response is just as good.
‘South Park’ Creators Developed an Entire Deepfake Donald Trump Movie That Never Got Made: ‘It’s Sort of On Hold’
Click here to read the full article. “South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker went viral during the pandemic thanks to their surprise deepfake video, “Sassy Justice,” which has earned over 2 million views on YouTube since its October 2020 debut. The 14-minute short finds a deepfake Donald Trump, voiced by Peter Serafinowicz, reporting news out of Cheyenne, Wyoming under the eponymous moniker. The project was the first bit of content to come out of Deep Voodoo, Stone and Parker’s deepfake production studio. Stone and Parker said at the time that “Sassy Justice” came about because “we just wanted to...
EW.com
Harry Styles, My Policeman cast win early acting award in the Oscars race
The cast of My Policeman has cuffed an early awards season accolade on the Oscars trail. Ahead of the annual event's 2022 edition, Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett won the Toronto International Film Festival's 2022 TIFF Tribute Award for Performance — the first time the prize has gone to an ensemble instead of an individual artist.
EW.com
Street Outlaws: Fastest in America star Ryan Fellows dies in car crash while filming
Cars can be thrilling, but also dangerous. Street Outlaws: Fastest in America star Ryan Fellows died in a fiery crash this weekend while filming a race for Discovery's racing competition show. He was 41. TMZ was first to break the news of Fellows' death, and Discovery confirmed it by tweeting...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Hunting Ground Free Online
Cast: Andrea Pino Annie Clark Claire Potter Melinda Manning Claire Potter. A startling expose of rape crimes on US campuses, their institutional cover-ups, and the devastating toll they take on students and their families. The film follows the lives of several undergraduate assault survivors as they attempt to pursue—despite incredible push back, harassment and traumatic aftermath—both their education and justice.
Comments / 0