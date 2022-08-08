Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
butlerradio.com
Two Injured, Including Child, In Butler Twp. Accident
Two people—including a child—were taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash Wednesday in Butler Township. The accident happened on Delwood Road at the Route 422 underpass just after 2 p.m. Police say 33-year-old Michelle Deballo of Butler failed to make a right turn and crossed into...
butlerradio.com
One Person Flown To AGH After Clay Twp. Accident
One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a crash this morning in Clay Township. The single vehicle accident happened just after 11 a.m. on West Sunbury Road just past the intersection with Mahood Road. Dispatchers say a car went off the road, through a guardrail, and ended up...
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Brady Twp. Accident
One person was hospitalized after a crash in Brady Township Monday morning. The single vehicle accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Muddy Creek Drive. State police say 34-year-old Robert Blystone of Slippery Rock lost control of his car and drove into a ditch. Blystone suffered minor injuries and was...
No one injured in Ellwood City residential fire
ELLWOOD CITY – Fire Chief Rick Myers said there were no injuries following a residential structure fire at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday at 116 Hazen Ave. in the borough. Myers said the fire started outside of the house and then eventually entered the attic. He said it was near impossible to get to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by PSP
One person killed in Greensburg apartment fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person has died following an apartment fire in Westmoreland County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out at an apartment complex located along Indiana Drive in Greensburg.Crews were first called out just after 11:30 p.m. One fatality was reported as a result of the fire, according to dispatchers.No other injuries have been reported.The coroner has yet to release any information related to the fire.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
beavercountyradio.com
Man Injured After Driving at a High Rate of Speed and Rear-Ending A Vehicle On I-79 In Cranberry
(Cranberry Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Interstate 79 Southbound at mile marker 79.6 at 10:55 PM on Friday night, August 5, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that 26-year-old...
butlerradio.com
No Injuries In Route 422 Car Fire
No one was injured when a vehicle was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Butler Township Police say it happened Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of Route 422 when 35-year-old Dustyno Miller of Tarentum noticed fire coming from his car’s undercarriage. He pulled off the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Units Respond to Structure Fire at Joy Mining Machinery Plant
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from area stations were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon to the Joy Mining Machinery plant located on Liberty Street in Franklin. (PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a report came in around 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, of...
wtae.com
One killed in fire at apartment building in Westmoreland County
GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Greensburg Monday night. The coroner confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a man died on scene. The Westmoreland County Coroner identified the man as 40-year-old David M. Bramini. A cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology reports.
WFMJ.com
Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash
People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Pair Injured in Pa. Turnpike Accident in Indiana Township
(Indiana Twp., Allegheny County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Gibsonia are reporting that they were called to the scene of a one vehicle accident on the Pa Turnpike in Indiana Twp., Allegheny County at 6:00 PM on Sunday July 31, 2022. Troopers are reporting upon arriving and investigating it was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
Seven fire departments battle Lawrence County fire
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- Seven fire departments from throughout Pennsylvania were called to a house fire in Ellwood City Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the 1100 block of Line Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Firefighters said that at least two people made it out of the house safely. Crews...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeep hits home in Mt. Pleasant Township
No one was hurt when a Jeep veered off a Mt. Pleasant Township road Monday morning and slammed into a house. Calumet Fire Assistant Chief Kris Lewis said the call came in around 6 a.m. The Jeep apparently left Route 981 across from St. Florian Parish, went down a driveway and crashed through a cinderblock wall.
Woman escapes house fire in Sheraden
PITTSBURGH — Cleanup is underway after large flames forced a Sheraden woman out of her home Tuesday morning. “They [the flames] were big. Really big. Like coming out the window big,” described neighbor Naudia Woolever. She said the fire broke out around 8:00 am along Glen Mawr Street.
butlerradio.com
Renfrew Man Facing Charges After Leading Police On Chase
A Renfrew man is facing a number of charges after leading police on a chase in southern Butler County yesterday. According to a criminal complaint, 26-year-old David Johnston is accused of stealing a vehicle and fleeing police. It started around 7:30 yesterday morning, when state police received a call that...
Drunk Driver Crashed Vehicle, Killed Passenger Shortly After Nearly Striking Police Cruiser
Duquense, PA – A drunk driver who nearly collided with a Duquense Police Department patrol...
explore venango
Police Respond to Altercation Following Race in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say a fight broke out following a race on Saturday night at Lockhart Raceway in Cranberry Township. According to PSP Franklin, a physical altercation occurred around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, between a known 37-year-old male victim, of Hamburg, New York, and 45-year-old Matthew Bernard, of Seneca, and 27-year-old Zachary Wilson, of Oil City, at Lockhart Raceway located on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
butlerradio.com
Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief
Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
WFMJ.com
Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman
The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
Comments / 1