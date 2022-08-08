ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

gamecocksonline.com

Adams Wins 91st SCGA Amateur Championship

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Incoming freshman Zach Adams won the 2022 South Carolina Golf Association (SCGA) Amateur Championship on Sunday at Dunes Golf & Beach Club. The Charleston, S.C., native shot 279 (-9) over 72 holes to win by five. With the win, Adams becomes the 91st SCGA Amateur...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
scgolfclub.com

August 8, 2022

Patience and a hot putter turned out to be the winning formula for Zach Adams, as the future Gamecockgolfer won the South Carolina Golf Association’s Amateur championship at The Dunes Club in Myrtle Beach. After being a solid second through the first two rounds, Adams took over the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Bowling, family entertainment center rolling into Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new family entertainment venue is rolling into Coastal Grand Mall. Stars and Strikes will include 24 bowling lanes, a 10,000 sq. foot arcade, a multi-story laser tag arena, axe throwing, delicious chef-crafted cuisine and a large full-service bar surrounded by big-screen TVs for sports.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
thefamilyvacationguide.com

8 of the Best Luxury Hotels in Myrtle Beach for Families

Myrtle Beach in South Carolina is becoming more and more popular as a vacation destination among families who flock to the city for its stunning coastline and abundant activities. Whether you are in town for a week over spring break or simply for a long weekend, we understand the importance...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon

Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
LAKE VIEW, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WATCH: Shark spotted off Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: A special opportunity unfolding in Georgetown

A 2016 study of Georgetown's industrial waterfront just south and east of its historic district recognized the huge potential for its redevelopment, saying any plan for the area should be aspirational and challenge the status quo and that the site “represents a historic opportunity for community planning in the broadest sense of that term — physically, economically, and socially.” It created a picture of the future for South Carolina’s third-oldest city that could be painted piece by piece.
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Upstate SC customers of Duke Energy brace for likely electric rate hike

Upstate ratepayers of Duke Energy Carolinas will see a 13 percent increase in their monthly electric bills if the S.C. Public Service Commission approves a request that's become common among regulated utilities this year. The subsidiary of Charlotte-based Duke Energy is seeking to recover $145 million in unanticipated fuel expenses...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 tied to Doc Antle wildlife trafficking case receive bond

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people tied to charges filed against Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle received bond Tuesday in a Florence court. Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in Myrtle Beach, was charged in July alongside four other people — 52-year-old Andrew Jon Sawyer, also known as Omar Sawyer, 51-year-old Meredith Bybee, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wbtw.com

Medium chance for development in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 8 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center has highlighted a medium chance for the development of a tropical depression over the next five days. Currently, the area of interest is still over Africa but is forecasted to move offshore tonight or early...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
fox40jackson.com

1,400-pound great white shark spotted near Myrtle Beach

A 1,400-pound great white shark was tracked just off the shore of Myrtle Beach earlier this week, causing anxiety for some residents. The non-profit shark locator OCSearch pinged the share, named Breton, approximately 60 miles offshore and is measured at 13 feet long. The shark was originally tagged near Nova Scotia on Sept. 12, 2020.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Sunday Wreck Injures Local Singers

Two well-known local musicians were injured in a collision Sunday at Midway and Union Valley Roads. Ryleigh Madison Bunch and Dustin Chapman were on their way to band rehearsal when the wreck occurred, according Ryleigh’s mother Kayla Bunch. “Thankfully everyone involved is okay but they’re banged up and Ryleigh...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

CMC plans to turn Conway Office Depot into medical office

Conway Medical Center plans to convert the Conway Office Depot into a primary care office, the healthcare provider confirmed Tuesday. CMC is acquiring the 15,000-square-foot space near Walmart and aims to open an office there by the spring of 2023. “As part of our commitment to providing the highest quality...
CONWAY, SC

