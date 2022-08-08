Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?Kennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
The Most Underrated Theater on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
gamecocksonline.com
Adams Wins 91st SCGA Amateur Championship
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Incoming freshman Zach Adams won the 2022 South Carolina Golf Association (SCGA) Amateur Championship on Sunday at Dunes Golf & Beach Club. The Charleston, S.C., native shot 279 (-9) over 72 holes to win by five. With the win, Adams becomes the 91st SCGA Amateur...
scgolfclub.com
August 8, 2022
Patience and a hot putter turned out to be the winning formula for Zach Adams, as the future Gamecockgolfer won the South Carolina Golf Association’s Amateur championship at The Dunes Club in Myrtle Beach. After being a solid second through the first two rounds, Adams took over the […]
The Post and Courier
Grand Dunes Resort Course on schedule to reopen Sept. 15 following renovation project
MYRTLE BEACH — One of Myrtle Beach’s top golf courses is close to reopening. According to a release from Founders Group International, a comprehensive greens, bunker and clubhouse renovation project at the Grande Dunes Resort Course is progressing smoothly, and the course will be ready to reopen on Sept. 15.
wbtw.com
Colorado State University makes changes to Atlantic hurricane season projections
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Previously, Colorado State University (CSU) was projecting an above-average hurricane season in which there would be 19 named storms in the Atlantic, of which nine would become hurricanes, and four would be major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). From 1991-2020 a typical hurricane season...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Bowling, family entertainment center rolling into Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new family entertainment venue is rolling into Coastal Grand Mall. Stars and Strikes will include 24 bowling lanes, a 10,000 sq. foot arcade, a multi-story laser tag arena, axe throwing, delicious chef-crafted cuisine and a large full-service bar surrounded by big-screen TVs for sports.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
8 of the Best Luxury Hotels in Myrtle Beach for Families
Myrtle Beach in South Carolina is becoming more and more popular as a vacation destination among families who flock to the city for its stunning coastline and abundant activities. Whether you are in town for a week over spring break or simply for a long weekend, we understand the importance...
dillonheraldonline.com
Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon
Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Shark spotted off Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
The Post and Courier
Editorial: A special opportunity unfolding in Georgetown
A 2016 study of Georgetown's industrial waterfront just south and east of its historic district recognized the huge potential for its redevelopment, saying any plan for the area should be aspirational and challenge the status quo and that the site “represents a historic opportunity for community planning in the broadest sense of that term — physically, economically, and socially.” It created a picture of the future for South Carolina’s third-oldest city that could be painted piece by piece.
The Post and Courier
Upstate SC customers of Duke Energy brace for likely electric rate hike
Upstate ratepayers of Duke Energy Carolinas will see a 13 percent increase in their monthly electric bills if the S.C. Public Service Commission approves a request that's become common among regulated utilities this year. The subsidiary of Charlotte-based Duke Energy is seeking to recover $145 million in unanticipated fuel expenses...
2 tied to Doc Antle wildlife trafficking case receive bond
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people tied to charges filed against Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle received bond Tuesday in a Florence court. Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in Myrtle Beach, was charged in July alongside four other people — 52-year-old Andrew Jon Sawyer, also known as Omar Sawyer, 51-year-old Meredith Bybee, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve in Conway has thousands of untouched land that houses many unique plants and animals
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - over 10,000 acres of untouched land right in your back yard. Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve is home to many unique & beautiful plants and animals. Come along with Halley Murrow as she explores this amazing place of nature and learn how you can get involved to protect this important land.
wbtw.com
Medium chance for development in the Atlantic
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 8 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center has highlighted a medium chance for the development of a tropical depression over the next five days. Currently, the area of interest is still over Africa but is forecasted to move offshore tonight or early...
fox40jackson.com
1,400-pound great white shark spotted near Myrtle Beach
A 1,400-pound great white shark was tracked just off the shore of Myrtle Beach earlier this week, causing anxiety for some residents. The non-profit shark locator OCSearch pinged the share, named Breton, approximately 60 miles offshore and is measured at 13 feet long. The shark was originally tagged near Nova Scotia on Sept. 12, 2020.
columbuscountynews.com
Sunday Wreck Injures Local Singers
Two well-known local musicians were injured in a collision Sunday at Midway and Union Valley Roads. Ryleigh Madison Bunch and Dustin Chapman were on their way to band rehearsal when the wreck occurred, according Ryleigh’s mother Kayla Bunch. “Thankfully everyone involved is okay but they’re banged up and Ryleigh...
Paramedic, biker killed when car runs into wreck scene in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. — A paramedic and the motorcyclist he was trying to help after a wreck were killed as a car drove into the scene of police, firefighters and others responding to the crash on a South Carolina highway Tuesday night, a sheriff said. Four people in all were...
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee community health centers receive HHS funds to advance health equity
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Four health centers in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand area each received $65,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Monday. Health Care Partners Of South Carolina, Inc. in Conway received $65,500. Hopehealth,...
myhorrynews.com
CMC plans to turn Conway Office Depot into medical office
Conway Medical Center plans to convert the Conway Office Depot into a primary care office, the healthcare provider confirmed Tuesday. CMC is acquiring the 15,000-square-foot space near Walmart and aims to open an office there by the spring of 2023. “As part of our commitment to providing the highest quality...
4,400+ in Horry County briefly without power because of animal, Santee Cooper says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A power outage early Monday afternoon briefly left about 4,400 Santee Cooper customers in southern Horry County without service, the utility said. The outage, which included the Horry Georgetown Technical College campus and most of the Woodland Park area, began about 12:30 p.m., and service was restored by about 1 […]
Comments / 0