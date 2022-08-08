ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MedicalXpress

Dexmedetomidine cuts perioperative respiratory adverse events in tonsillectomy

Among children undergoing elective tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy, the incidence of perioperative respiratory adverse events (PRAEs) is reduced for those receiving premedication with intranasal dexmedetomidine, according to a study published online Aug. 9 in JAMA Network Open. Fangming Shen, M.D., from Xuzhou Medical University in China, and colleagues examined the effect...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Case Study: Review of ACE Inhibitor-Induced Bowel Angioedema

Globally, more than 40 million patients are currently taking an ACE inhibitor, primarily for the treatment of high blood pressure and heart failure. A 49-year-old female presents to the internal medicine clinic for complex care coordination. Her medical history includes depression, hypertension, and seasonal allergies. Notably, within the past couple...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Autoimmune arthritis: Types, symptoms, and treatment

Autoimmune arthritis refers to arthritis types in which a person’s immune system attacks their body. The most common type is rheumatoid arthritis (RA). When the immune system attacks the body, the result is inflammation in a joint. This can cause pain, stiffness, and mobility problems. There are more than...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Health
pharmacytimes.com

Plasmapheresis is Viable Treatment Option for Patients with Hashimoto’s Encephalopathy Nonresponsive to Steroids

Researchers recommend having a low clinical threshold for the diagnosis of Hashimoto’s encephalopathy in patients who reveal no apparent cause for their altered mental status, given the heterogenous nature of the condition’s presentation. Plasmapheresis may be an option for patients with Hashimoto’s encephalopathy who are unresponsive to steroids...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Difficulty swallowing linked to chronic opioid use

Chronic use of opioid painkillers like hydrocodone and oxycodone significantly increases the risk of dysphagia, difficulty swallowing, according to researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. While opioid use was not associated with rare swallowing disorders such as achalasia, patients on opioids had a significantly higher burden of symptoms than non-users,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psoriasis#Dermatologists#Keck#Sectional#Diseases#General Health#Healthday#Latino#Non Hispanic#Non Asian
MedicalXpress

People with poor sleep behaviors may be at risk for fatty liver disease

People with sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy sleep behaviors could develop fatty liver disease, according to new research published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Fatty liver disease is the leading chronic liver disease worldwide, affecting about a quarter of the adult population. This type of liver...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Patients with severe childhood-onset IBD earned ‘markedly’ less in early adulthood

Individuals with severe childhood-onset inflammatory bowel disease, who underwent surgery or long-term inpatient care, had 16% lower occupational earnings from age 20 to 30 years compared with the general population, according to research. “We have recently demonstrated that patients with adult-onset IBD have significantly lower taxable earnings up to 10years...
SCIENCE
2minutemedicine.com

Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis

1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study

Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for fatty liver disease?

Fatty liver disease develops as a result of the buildup of fat in a person’s liver. This impairs the functioning of the liver and leads to liver damage. There are two main types of fatty liver disease: alcoholic fatty liver disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). As these names suggest, the disease can develop in people who consume alcohol and in people who do not.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Hypnotherapy, medical treatment reduces nausea in children with functional dyspepsia

Both hypnotherapy and medical treatment, in combination with psychological support, reduced symptoms of chronic nausea among pediatric patients with functional nausea and functional dyspepsia, according to research. “Treatment of [functional nausea] is challenging and generally based on empiric strategies because of the lack of published treatment trials on chronic nausea....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

Heart Risks of Early Menopause; Criss-Cross TAVR; Cardiac Remodeling at 16,732 Ft

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine needs to carry warnings about myocarditis and pericarditis as potential side effects, European regulators said. (Reuters) Women with premature menopause in their 30s and 40s were at increased risk of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, a Korean study showed. (European Heart Journal) Ischemic heart disease was tied...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medical News Today

Preventing type 2 diabetes: Could acupuncture help?

About 415 million people worldwide live with diabetes. Researchers have been looking into acupuncture, which is an alternative medical therapy with over 3,000 years of history, to see if it could benefit people with diabetes. A new study from Edith Cowan University found that acupuncture may be useful in helping...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Uveitis in Juvenile Psoriatic Arthritis : Occurrence and Risk Factors

Data are scarce on uveitis in juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA), a subtype of juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA). The frequency and risk factors for JPsA-associated uveitis are discussed (JPsA-U). To describe JPsA-U and identify risk factors for the development of uveitis, researchers examined cross-sectional data from the German National Pediatric Rheumatological...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LIVESTRONG.com

What Is Insulin Resistance, Exactly?

You may associate the term "insulin resistance" with diabetes, and you're not far off — it's tied to the development of the disease. But what is insulin resistance, exactly, and how can you prevent it?. We tapped an expert to learn everything about the condition, including what it is,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy