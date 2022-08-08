Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Related
MedicalXpress
Dexmedetomidine cuts perioperative respiratory adverse events in tonsillectomy
Among children undergoing elective tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy, the incidence of perioperative respiratory adverse events (PRAEs) is reduced for those receiving premedication with intranasal dexmedetomidine, according to a study published online Aug. 9 in JAMA Network Open. Fangming Shen, M.D., from Xuzhou Medical University in China, and colleagues examined the effect...
healio.com
Gastroparesis Awareness Month: Patients ‘Living with GP’ can help promote diagnosis, care
August is Gastroparesis Awareness Month, and this year’s theme, “Living with GP,” acknowledges the challenges patients with gastroparesis face and how their stories can help advance diagnosis, treatment and care. Previously, and more commonly, referred to as delayed gastric emptying, gastroparesis (GP) is a chronic digestive condition...
pharmacytimes.com
Case Study: Review of ACE Inhibitor-Induced Bowel Angioedema
Globally, more than 40 million patients are currently taking an ACE inhibitor, primarily for the treatment of high blood pressure and heart failure. A 49-year-old female presents to the internal medicine clinic for complex care coordination. Her medical history includes depression, hypertension, and seasonal allergies. Notably, within the past couple...
Medical News Today
Autoimmune arthritis: Types, symptoms, and treatment
Autoimmune arthritis refers to arthritis types in which a person’s immune system attacks their body. The most common type is rheumatoid arthritis (RA). When the immune system attacks the body, the result is inflammation in a joint. This can cause pain, stiffness, and mobility problems. There are more than...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pharmacytimes.com
Plasmapheresis is Viable Treatment Option for Patients with Hashimoto’s Encephalopathy Nonresponsive to Steroids
Researchers recommend having a low clinical threshold for the diagnosis of Hashimoto’s encephalopathy in patients who reveal no apparent cause for their altered mental status, given the heterogenous nature of the condition’s presentation. Plasmapheresis may be an option for patients with Hashimoto’s encephalopathy who are unresponsive to steroids...
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
MedicalXpress
Difficulty swallowing linked to chronic opioid use
Chronic use of opioid painkillers like hydrocodone and oxycodone significantly increases the risk of dysphagia, difficulty swallowing, according to researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. While opioid use was not associated with rare swallowing disorders such as achalasia, patients on opioids had a significantly higher burden of symptoms than non-users,...
Type 3 diabetes: symptoms, causes and treatments
While most of us are familiar with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, you may not have come across the term ‘type 3 diabetes’ before. First things first, this is not to be confused with type 3c diabetes, which is something else entirely. It is, however, related to insulin resistance in the brain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
People with poor sleep behaviors may be at risk for fatty liver disease
People with sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy sleep behaviors could develop fatty liver disease, according to new research published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Fatty liver disease is the leading chronic liver disease worldwide, affecting about a quarter of the adult population. This type of liver...
healio.com
Patients with severe childhood-onset IBD earned ‘markedly’ less in early adulthood
Individuals with severe childhood-onset inflammatory bowel disease, who underwent surgery or long-term inpatient care, had 16% lower occupational earnings from age 20 to 30 years compared with the general population, according to research. “We have recently demonstrated that patients with adult-onset IBD have significantly lower taxable earnings up to 10years...
2minutemedicine.com
Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis
1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for fatty liver disease?
Fatty liver disease develops as a result of the buildup of fat in a person’s liver. This impairs the functioning of the liver and leads to liver damage. There are two main types of fatty liver disease: alcoholic fatty liver disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). As these names suggest, the disease can develop in people who consume alcohol and in people who do not.
healio.com
Hypnotherapy, medical treatment reduces nausea in children with functional dyspepsia
Both hypnotherapy and medical treatment, in combination with psychological support, reduced symptoms of chronic nausea among pediatric patients with functional nausea and functional dyspepsia, according to research. “Treatment of [functional nausea] is challenging and generally based on empiric strategies because of the lack of published treatment trials on chronic nausea....
MedPage Today
Heart Risks of Early Menopause; Criss-Cross TAVR; Cardiac Remodeling at 16,732 Ft
Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine needs to carry warnings about myocarditis and pericarditis as potential side effects, European regulators said. (Reuters) Women with premature menopause in their 30s and 40s were at increased risk of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, a Korean study showed. (European Heart Journal) Ischemic heart disease was tied...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Thyroid Hormone Levels Linked to Liver Disease in Type 2 Diabetes
Checking thyroid hormone levels could be a way to find out if someone with type 2 diabetes is at risk for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) — a common problem in people with diabetes — according to a new study published in the journal BMC Endocrine Disorders. Liver...
Medical News Today
Preventing type 2 diabetes: Could acupuncture help?
About 415 million people worldwide live with diabetes. Researchers have been looking into acupuncture, which is an alternative medical therapy with over 3,000 years of history, to see if it could benefit people with diabetes. A new study from Edith Cowan University found that acupuncture may be useful in helping...
physiciansweekly.com
Uveitis in Juvenile Psoriatic Arthritis : Occurrence and Risk Factors
Data are scarce on uveitis in juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA), a subtype of juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA). The frequency and risk factors for JPsA-associated uveitis are discussed (JPsA-U). To describe JPsA-U and identify risk factors for the development of uveitis, researchers examined cross-sectional data from the German National Pediatric Rheumatological...
MedicalXpress
Aldosterone linked to increased risk of chronic kidney disease progression and end-stage kidney disease
A steroid hormone called aldosterone is linked to an increased risk of kidney failure in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published in the European Heart Journal today. The risk of CKD worsening and developing into end-stage kidney disease was independent of whether or not patients had diabetes.
What Is Insulin Resistance, Exactly?
You may associate the term "insulin resistance" with diabetes, and you're not far off — it's tied to the development of the disease. But what is insulin resistance, exactly, and how can you prevent it?. We tapped an expert to learn everything about the condition, including what it is,...
Comments / 0