Read full article on original website
Related
scttx.com
Frozen Treat Drive-Thru for Back to School at Focused Care of Center
August 10, 2022 - Focused Care of Center and Heart to Heart Hospice are hosting a frozen treat drive-thru on Friday, August 12, from 3:30pm to 4:30pm. Things are cool in school 2022-2023 and nothing is "Impopsicle" with an Education!. Bring your student by for a frozen treat!. Focused Care...
scttx.com
Shelby County Family Life Center End of Summer Extravaganza, Back to School Revival
August 10, 2022 - Join us at Abundant Love Ministries on Thursday, August 11 throught Saturday, August 13 for our Annual Back to School Revival. It will begin at 7:00 pm on Thursday and Friday and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Each day our speaker will be Pastor John Russell from...
scttx.com
Outreach Ministries Seeking Sponsors for Annual ATV Raffle Fundraiser
August 10, 2022 - Shelby County Outreach Ministries is currently having our annual ATV Raffle Fundraiser and seeking sponsors for this event. There are multiple levels of sponsorship. All sponsors will have their names collectively placed on a large banner, which will hang at our 2022 Poultry Festival booth. They will also receive recognition through our local media sources, which include online, newspaper, and radio.
scttx.com
August Lunch, Learn to Feature Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
August 10, 2022 - The Chamber of Commerce Health Care Committee is hosting the August Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, August 24th at noon at the AgriLife Extension Office. The guest speaker for August will be Amelia Commander, Director of Business Development for Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. Amelia Commander has deep...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scttx.com
Bright Morning Start Baptist Church Homecoming, Revival
A Revived Church is the Only Hope for a Dying World. August 10, 2022 - Bright Morning Star Baptist Church is hosting Homecoming Service at 2:30pm on Sunday, August 14, 2022 with guest speaker Bishop Joseph Hall from Union Spring Baptist Church, Mansfield, Louisiana. Revival will follow nightly at 7pm...
Estate Sale Features This Red 65 El Camino In Center, Texas
As I was looking at pictures from upcoming estate sales in the area, I noticed a red 1965 El Camino. It is a head turner and a bit of a head scratcher at the same time. This is a second generation El Camino. They ran from 1964 -1967 and were based on the Chevrolet Chevelle platform. My uncle had a 1965 Red Chevelle, so this car really caught my eye.
Lufkin Fire Dept, Texas Forest Service Battling Large Brush Fire
The Lufkin Fire Department along with firefighters from the Texas Forest Service are on the scene of a large fire located to the west of Southwood Drive, near the Hoshall Drive area. The blaze is estimated to be 9 acres in size. The Texas Forest Service Incident Viewer page has estimated that the fire is 15% contained.
Check Out Shreveport’s Top 5 Best Rated Mexican Restaurants
Every single time a new restaurant pops up in the Shreveport-Bossier area, everyone says, 'We don't need another Mexican restaurant.' And then, when it turns out to be another Mexican restaurant, it's packed! Why is that? It's because here in northwest Louisiana, we love Mexican food! That leads us to the question, who has the best Mexican food in Shreveport-Bossier City? We turned to Yelp! for the answer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAL
Large oil tank rolls off truck, shuts down N. Shreveport road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A North Shreveport road is expected to be shut down for several hours for hazmat cleanup after a massive oil tank in transport snagged a power line, rolled off a flatbed trailer and sparked a fire. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Russell Road...
livability.com
New Development Creates a Luxury Vacation Destination in East Texas
High Hill Development near Tyler, Texas, offers high aesthetic. If you enjoy relaxing at the beach or the beauty and sophistication of California’s wine country, you’ll love High Hill Development, the new master-planned community of vacation homes in Arp, a community in Smith County about 20 miles southeast of Tyler.
q973radio.com
New Fastest Gas Pump in Shreveport Crowned
No one, and I mean absolutely no one enjoys a trip to the gas pump these days. Still, it’s unavoidable for all of us who don’t own Tesla’s or bicycles. Having said that, I’ve always been on the lookout for extremely fast gas pumps in Shreveport-Bossier. Through the years, I have found plenty of them, but every now and then, I stumble across a new leader in the clubhouse.
KTRE
Crews respond to fires in Tyler County
Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar’s sister, Jena, says in part, “at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive.” Edgar’s sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hideaway In This Log Home On Lake Sam Rayburn in Broaddus, Texas
If you have been dreaming of a log home on the lake, I've got just the thing for you to see. Looking at it, you would think this is just a log cabin and not a two-story home. I believe that adds to the charm and privacy of the home. If you would love something secluded, with lake access, and doesn't really give away what is inside, this would be a great option.
Did Thief At Bossier Dollar General Stores Have Inside Help?
In a recent release from the Bossier Crime Stoppers, we learn that the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. The report states that on July 25, 2022 the subject above entered the Dollar General on Benton Spur...
Five vehicle crash reported in North Marshall Street and Highway 64 area
UPDATE: According to officials, roadways have been cleared and reopened. UPDATE: Three patients are being transported to local hospitals, according to officials. MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Henderson Fire and Police are responding to a five vehicle crash in North Marshall. Officials say to expect major traffic delays in that area due to cleanup of fluids […]
Is Anyone Else in Shreveport Getting These Same Scam Texts?
I Hate Getting Telemarketer Spam Calls. There are some days when I will get multiple calls a day and it's beyond infuriating. My father lives in California and his health isn't the best. So when I get a phone call from California my anxiety kicks in and I have to answer my phone. I have yelled "Take me off your call list" multiple times and let me tell you it doesn't work.
Harrison Co. COVID cases double in 1 week
The Harrison County Judge stated Monday that COVID cases in the county have more than doubled over the last seven days.
KLTV
Motorcyclist injured in 2-vehicle collision in Longview
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus.
KSLA
Tracking shower and storm chances this week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We have good news in this forecast but you’ll have to wait until the extended section of this write-up. Lows tonight will drop to the same temperature range that they have the last several weeks, the mid-70s. Looking ahead to the beginning of the week...
Longview ISD officials: ‘Our hearts are broken’ after incoming high school student dies
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD officials said their “hearts are broken” after an incoming high school student died on Tuesday. “Longview Independent School District is shocked and saddened to learn about the tragic death of incoming Longview High School freshman Rahsaan ‘Bobo’ Jefferson,” said the school district. Longview police said Jefferson passed away in […]
Comments / 0