Orlando, FL

Meet Kassidy: A Foster Teen Who Found Her Forever Family

 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — In this week’s Forever Family segment, we talk to Kassidy who is now an advocate for children growing up in care. Some kids in foster care end up there because of abusive parents and households. That’s how Kassidy and her brother ended up in the foster system.

But her foster parents adopted her and her brother giving them a forever family!

To learn more about fostering or adopting visit https://www.foreverfamily.org/.

If you foster a child today, you can change a life forever.

