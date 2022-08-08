Kanye West Had a Typically Hostile Response to Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Split

Click here to read the full article.

You didn’t think that Kanye West would miss an opportunity to slam Pete Davidson one more time, did you? Of course not. The rapper made sure to have the last word on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian ’s former relationship with the comedian . He couldn’t let the public feud just fade away, he had to give it one last hit.

On Monday, Kanye posted a photoshopped headline from The New York Times that reads, “Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28.” It’s really an eye-rolling moment because it just looks petty and childish for a 45-year-old musician to be stooping so low. His four kids are more mature than their dad. If taking down Davidson wasn’t good enough, the fake newspaper Instagram post also had a message for Kid Cudi, whom he’s also in a feud with. “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers,” it said. Kanye was referencing a July concert where Cudi left the stage after repeatedly being hit with water bottles from the audience.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

During Kim’s entire relationship with the former Saturday Night Live star, Kanye did his best to split the two of them up. He just wanted the reality star back and didn’t want anyone else to have her — even though he romanced Irina Shayk and Julia Fox during this time. A Hollywood Life insider revealed that “he’s very, very upset” and “is will ing to do absolutely anything to get Kim back” while “asking his friends for advice.” In January, his single “My Life Was Never Eazy,” leaked online, which revealed a Davidson mention in the otherwise muffled clip . “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” he rapped.

We doubt his latest move is going to win Kim back; she’s said the divorce is moving forward. He needs to realize Davidson is just the first guy to date his ex after their split — there will be more men to deal with in the future.

