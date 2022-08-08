ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West Had a Typically Hostile Response to Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Split

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxqY4_0h9AnVHE00

Click here to read the full article.

You didn’t think that Kanye West would miss an opportunity to slam Pete Davidson one more time, did you? Of course not. The rapper made sure to have the last word on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian ’s former relationship with the comedian . He couldn’t let the public feud just fade away, he had to give it one last hit.

On Monday, Kanye posted a photoshopped headline from The New York Times that reads, “Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28.” It’s really an eye-rolling moment because it just looks petty and childish for a 45-year-old musician to be stooping so low. His four kids are more mature than their dad. If taking down Davidson wasn’t good enough, the fake newspaper Instagram post also had a message for Kid Cudi, whom he’s also in a feud with. “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers,” it said. Kanye was referencing a July concert where Cudi left the stage after repeatedly being hit with water bottles from the audience.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

During Kim’s entire relationship with the former Saturday Night Live star, Kanye did his best to split the two of them up. He just wanted the reality star back and didn’t want anyone else to have her — even though he romanced Irina Shayk and Julia Fox during this time. A Hollywood Life insider revealed that “he’s very, very upset” and “is will ing to do absolutely anything to get Kim back” while “asking his friends for advice.” In January, his single “My Life Was Never Eazy,” leaked online, which revealed a Davidson mention in the otherwise muffled clip . “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” he rapped.

We doubt his latest move is going to win Kim back; she’s said the divorce is moving forward. He needs to realize  Davidson is just the first guy to date his ex after their split — there will be more men to deal with in the future.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have admitted to cheating on their partners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0P3g_0h9AnVHE00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Why Fans Think Kim Kardashian Is Shading Pete Davidson In Her New Post—Kanye Must Be Thrilled!

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson calling it quits less than one year after getting together? If we are to believe the rumors, there *may* be trouble in paradise as fans are convinced that the 41-year-old SKIMS founder has shaded the 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian – who is currently in Australia filming a movie – on social media! What is going on?!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West ‘mourns’ Pete Davidson as he reacts to Kim Kardashian break up

Kanye West has reacted to the reported breakup of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday morning (8 August).Kardashian and Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules.The front page that West posted reads: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In the smaller text below the headline, it reads: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”West famously referred to Davidson as...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Selma Blair
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Kanye
Person
Cudi
Person
Irina Shayk
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Jodie Sweetin
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Roger E. Mosley
TMZ.com

Kanye West’s $57 Million Malibu Home Gutted and Far From Completion

Kanye West may have been hit by the supply chain crisis, because his floor-to-ceiling renovation of his Malibu home is far from completion. Ye paid just a skosh over $57 million for the Malibu beachfront home. He's using a famous architect ... Tadao Ando, but even he can't seem to accelerate the process. Then again, Kanye is famous for coming up with a plan and then changing it until it's exactly to his liking.
MALIBU, CA
SheKnows

Young & Restless Alum Announces Pregnancy With a Series of Too-Cute Photos

One stick, two stick, three stick, it’s official!. It seems as though the baby bug has swept across daytime as of late and the newest announcement comes from The Young and the Restless alum Jason Canela (ex-Arturo). The actor shared his wife Janaina’s post on Instagram that begin with, “It’s official.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Halle Berry‘s New Vibrant Hairstyle Shows How Free Spirited She Is — & It's Her Most Daring Look Yet

Click here to read the full article. Halle Berry just made our hearts skip a beat with her newest, daring hairdo. On Aug 4, Berry and her longtime love, Van Hunt went on a date night to see a UFC boxing match between Eric Priest and Cory Conner. While she looked amazing in her cozy outfit topped with a striking chiffon blouse, all eyes were on her brand-new hairstyle. Berry has been experimenting with her personal style lately, and we love it. Recently, she proudly showed off her natural curls in a beachside photo, which she did again for the UFC...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#The New York Times#Hollywood Life
The Independent

Kim Kardashian praised for supporting ex Kanye West with Yeezy family photoshoot

Kim Kardashian has continued to support her ex-husband Kanye West by modelling his Yeezy fashion line with her daughters, North and Chicago West, prompting fans to applaud the mother of four for her successful co-parenting skills.On Thursday, the 41-year-old reality star shared pictures from an at-home photoshoot with her girls to Instagram. In the series of photos, Kardashian flashed a peace sign as she lounged on the floor with her four-year-old daughter, Chicago. The reality star was dressed in a black leather catsuit with gloves, while her youngest daughter – also dressed in an all-black outfit – wore a...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Kanye West Has Announced the "Death" of Pete Davidson on Instagram

You'd quite literally have to be living under a rock to have not heard of the on-and-off beef between Kanye West and Pete Davidson that has taken shape in many different ways throughout 2022. Ye has thrown multiple shots at the former Saturday Night Live star both on social media and through music such as his song "Eazy" during that time. Pete, on the other hand, has retaliated with heated text messages, controversial tattoos, and even more.
MUSIC
Variety

Kanye West Mocks Kid Cudi for Fleeing Rolling Loud Stage After Being Hit With Water Bottles

Click here to read the full article. The ongoing feud between former friends and collaborators Kanye West and Kid Cudi took another turn on Monday, when West took a shot at his erstwhile pal as part of an elaborate online dig at Pete Davidson, who reports say has ended his relationship with West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian. (Read that sentence again: Such is the life of a virtuoso internet troll.) The dig actually came a subheadline in a mock New York Times cover that is just the latest in West’s arguably abusive public behavior toward Davidson and Kardashian, which has ranged...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Mindy Kaling Revealed The Thoughtful Reason Why She Was Finally Ready for Parenthood

Click here to read the full article. Mindy Kaling is opening up about having kids later in life. The actress/writer/director told Marie Claire in a recent interview that she wanted to wait to have daughter Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 1, until she “had the means.” That decision, Kaling said, made all the difference. She added: “The choice to have a child — by yourself, on your own terms — it was the best part of my life … It’s the thing that I hope women feel confident doing by themselves.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

David Beckham Embarrasses His Tween Daughter With a Public 'Dad Dance'

Click here to read the full article. Take heart — even David Beckham embarrasses his kids. The soccer star shared a video of his 11-year-old daughter Harper mocking his dancing skills while they grooved along to The Weeknd in concert. “I know I posted one video but our little girl is so cute I had to post another cause she is mocking the dad dance whilst being so cute @victoriabeckham 😂 #HarperSeven ❤️ @theweeknd 💙,” Beckham quipped alongside the adorable video of Harper imitating him. View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) Instagram was loving Harper’s cheeky...
THEATER & DANCE
SheKnows

Olivia Newton-John, Angelina Jolie, & More Celebrities Who’ve Been Made a Knight or a Dame

Nabbing a knighthood or a damehood is no easy feat. Only a select group of high achievers in a variety of disciplines are chosen each year to receive the highest chivalric honors, the Knight Commander and Dame Commander, respectively. The honorees who received these titles have dedicated their lives to the arts, sciences, government work, humanitarian efforts and beyond. According to Awards Intelligence, “a knighthood or damehood can be presented for all types of different achievement, but usually the person nominated will have made a major contribution to the country at a national or international level; their work and achievements will be viewed as an inspiration to others; and they may have influenced their peers, industry or the nation through their sustained and outstanding commitment to their chosen area.” This kind of democratic nomination process, wherein the honor is open to everyone, has allowed some Americans to earn the honor of knight or dame (although there is the caveat that, because they are not British citizens, they can’t use “Sir” or “Dame” officially).
CANCER
SheKnows

SheKnows

62K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy