Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati CityBeat

On Newsstands Now: Here's Everything You'll Find in CityBeat's Latest Issue

“Reading is fundamental,” countless teachers, cartoon characters and public service announcements told children in the 1980s and 1990s. But since then, the United States has gone through multiple recessions, there’s no time for relaxing due to the multiple jobs necessary to pay rent, and conversation frequently has been relegated to phone and laptop screens. Raising literacy rates – particularly during the last decade – became a focus for educators. One of the more interesting strategies deployed in Greater Cincinnati — and in other cities around the world — has been the installation of book exchange cupboards in which the motto "take a book, share a book" is king. In CityBeat's latest cover story, we share the stories behind some of our favorite book exchange cupboards in the Greater Cincinnati area. Keep reading to discover all of the stories you can find in our latest print issue, out on newsstands now.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Dunkirk, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals

Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati's 10 Best Bookstores, According to CityBeat Readers

Cincinnati's 10 Best Bookstores, According to CityBeat. What is better than the smell and feel of a cozy bookstore? There are tons of great places around Cincinnati for book worms to get their fix. If you already have a favorite and want to try something new or you don't know where to start, let us guide you to some awesome spots. Here are the 10 best bookstores around the region, as voted by CityBeat readers in the 2022 Best Of Cincinnati issue.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincymusic.com

Concerts to Attend this Week: August 8th - August 14th

There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. The Southgate House Revival (The Sanctuary) 7pm...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Gucci opening first Cincinnati store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - High-end fashion brand Gucci is opening its first Cincinnati-area retail location. Gucci is listed as "coming soon" under the stores and restaurants section of the Kenwood Towne Centre's website. Signage in the mall's Nordstrom wing indicates the store will be located across from the Louis Vuitton store, which opened in 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
star64.tv

Teen football player crushed by tree at friend's birthday party

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 13-year-old Blanchester boy is recovering at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a tree fell on him at friend's birthday party. The tree fractured two of Lucas Cirivello's neck bones as well as his cheek and jaw bones. It also broke his nose and caused minor brain bleeding.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnynewsnow.com

Fiona Gets A Sibling: Baby Hippo Born At Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati zoo is celebrating the birth of a full-term hippopotamus that is a sibling to Fiona, who became a global celebrity when she was born prematurely in 2017. The baby hippo was born Wednesday night. “This new calf weighs at least twice as much as...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Private West Side Amusement Park Stricker's Grove Opens to Public One Day Only This Weekend

Cincinnati amusement park fans will have a novel opportunity this weekend to explore the private Stricker's Grove. The family-owned and -operated, 25-acre old-fashioned amusement park located near Ross, Ohio is closed to the public for most of the year, except for Labor Day, the Fourth of July, Customer Appreciation Day and Family Day, which takes place this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH

