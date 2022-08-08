“Reading is fundamental,” countless teachers, cartoon characters and public service announcements told children in the 1980s and 1990s. But since then, the United States has gone through multiple recessions, there’s no time for relaxing due to the multiple jobs necessary to pay rent, and conversation frequently has been relegated to phone and laptop screens. Raising literacy rates – particularly during the last decade – became a focus for educators. One of the more interesting strategies deployed in Greater Cincinnati — and in other cities around the world — has been the installation of book exchange cupboards in which the motto "take a book, share a book" is king. In CityBeat's latest cover story, we share the stories behind some of our favorite book exchange cupboards in the Greater Cincinnati area. Keep reading to discover all of the stories you can find in our latest print issue, out on newsstands now.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO