Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Cincinnati CityBeat
Sound Advice: Built to Spill's '90s Indie-Rock Expertise Is Coming to Cincinnati's Woodward Theater
Built to Spill endures, which should come as a surprise to no one. The Idaho-spawned act has exceeded most of its early-1990s indie-rock contemporaries behind a timeless sound centering on frontman Doug. Martsch’s ragged guitar heroics, which recall Neil Young on a J. Mascis kick. And now, after years as...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Drop Blake 'The Attorney' Maislin, Other Cincinnati Celebs into Northside Yacht Club Dunk Tank This Weekend
The Northside Yacht Club (NSYC) is celebrating its seventh anniversary with a literal splash this weekend. The landlocked-but-loosely-nautically-themed bar is hosting a day full of celebratory festivities on Aug. 13, including setting up a Cincinnati celebrity dunk tank. For $5 you'll have three chances to throw a ball to drop...
Cincinnati CityBeat
On Newsstands Now: Here's Everything You'll Find in CityBeat's Latest Issue
“Reading is fundamental,” countless teachers, cartoon characters and public service announcements told children in the 1980s and 1990s. But since then, the United States has gone through multiple recessions, there’s no time for relaxing due to the multiple jobs necessary to pay rent, and conversation frequently has been relegated to phone and laptop screens. Raising literacy rates – particularly during the last decade – became a focus for educators. One of the more interesting strategies deployed in Greater Cincinnati — and in other cities around the world — has been the installation of book exchange cupboards in which the motto "take a book, share a book" is king. In CityBeat's latest cover story, we share the stories behind some of our favorite book exchange cupboards in the Greater Cincinnati area. Keep reading to discover all of the stories you can find in our latest print issue, out on newsstands now.
Cincinnati CityBeat
New Documentary Produced by Cincinnatian Chronicles Moeller and Princeton Football Rivalry
Cincinnatians are notorious for discussing which high school they attended, but the answer can be especially interesting between two schools in particular: Moeller and Princeton. Their football teams enjoy a voracious rivalry, so much so that it’s the topic in an upcoming documentary produced by Cincinnati area locals. King...
Cincinnati CityBeat
The Permanent Jewelry Trend Has Come to the Queen City, and LINK x LOU Is Leading the Way
At long last, the permanent jewelry trend has attached itself to Cincinnati. Queen City eastsider Lindsey Brafford started her permanent jewelry business in Cincinnati in June. Brafford is affiliated with LINK x LOU, a popular permanent jewelry company that launched in Denver in April 2020 and now has locations all over the country.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Frisch's Mainliner Throws Retro 75th Anniversary Party with Hot Rods, Coke Floats and Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut
Earlier this year, Frisch's Big Boy announced it would be celebrating its 75th anniversary — in part — by adding Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs to the menu for a limited time. So it only makes sense that the local chain would tap the most famous Nathan's fan to appear at the Frisch's anniversary party this weekend.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals
Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
wvxu.org
Legendary Middletown DJ Paul 'Moon' Mullins to be honored by Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame
Paul "Moon" Mullins, whose bluegrass shows on Middletown's WPFB-AM provided the sounds of home to Kentucky natives working in Butler Country's paper and steel plants, will be inducted posthumously by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame on Sept. 29. Mullins, who died in 2008 at age 71, promoted hundreds of...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Wave Pool's 'Pool Party' Brings an Inflatable Waterslide, Artist Carnival and Live Music to Camp Washington
Camp Washington community and arts organization Wave Pool is hosting a neighborhood "Pool Party," and the event isn't just a fun play on words — it's a literal "art-filled summer swim party," per a release. On Aug. 20, the area around Rachel Street and Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati's 10 Best Bookstores, According to CityBeat Readers
Cincinnati's 10 Best Bookstores, According to CityBeat. What is better than the smell and feel of a cozy bookstore? There are tons of great places around Cincinnati for book worms to get their fix. If you already have a favorite and want to try something new or you don't know where to start, let us guide you to some awesome spots. Here are the 10 best bookstores around the region, as voted by CityBeat readers in the 2022 Best Of Cincinnati issue.
cincymusic.com
Concerts to Attend this Week: August 8th - August 14th
There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. The Southgate House Revival (The Sanctuary) 7pm...
WLWT 5
2022 Western & Southern Open to mark last Cincinnati stop for Serena Williams
MASON, Ohio — The 2022 Western & Southern Open will be the last professional stop in Cincinnati for one of the greatest tennis players of all time. On Tuesday, Serena Williams announced she plans to retire from professional play in an article in Vogue magazine. Williams' storied career includes...
WKRC
Gucci opening first Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - High-end fashion brand Gucci is opening its first Cincinnati-area retail location. Gucci is listed as "coming soon" under the stores and restaurants section of the Kenwood Towne Centre's website. Signage in the mall's Nordstrom wing indicates the store will be located across from the Louis Vuitton store, which opened in 2018.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Everything You Can Eat and Drink at Greater Cincinnati's Western & Southern Open Tennis Tournament this Weekend
While most folks are headed to Greater Cincinnati's annual Western & Southern Open tennis event for the action-packed entertainment element, there are enough local foodie features to make it a worthwhile trip just to chow down. The tournament is coming to Cincinnati Aug. 13-21, and this year, the event will...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Through Community Book-Sharing Boxes, Cincinnatians Are Developing Relationships One New Reader at a Time
“Reading is fundamental,” countless teachers, cartoon characters and public service announcements told children in the 1980s and 1990s. A good book or two is the key to a fulfilling career, creative relaxation time and engaging conversation among friends, they said. Read, and all your dreams will come true, they said.
star64.tv
Teen football player crushed by tree at friend's birthday party
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 13-year-old Blanchester boy is recovering at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a tree fell on him at friend's birthday party. The tree fractured two of Lucas Cirivello's neck bones as well as his cheek and jaw bones. It also broke his nose and caused minor brain bleeding.
wnynewsnow.com
Fiona Gets A Sibling: Baby Hippo Born At Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati zoo is celebrating the birth of a full-term hippopotamus that is a sibling to Fiona, who became a global celebrity when she was born prematurely in 2017. The baby hippo was born Wednesday night. “This new calf weighs at least twice as much as...
How a Cincinnati baseball company helped POWs escape in World War II
P. Goldsmith Sons Co. from Cincinnati hid radios inside of baseball to communicate with American prisoners of war in Nazi Germany. Bob Doolan, of Colerain, was one of those prisoners.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Private West Side Amusement Park Stricker's Grove Opens to Public One Day Only This Weekend
Cincinnati amusement park fans will have a novel opportunity this weekend to explore the private Stricker's Grove. The family-owned and -operated, 25-acre old-fashioned amusement park located near Ross, Ohio is closed to the public for most of the year, except for Labor Day, the Fourth of July, Customer Appreciation Day and Family Day, which takes place this weekend.
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati's Sawyer Point Tennis Courts converted to world-class pickle ball facility
CINCINNATI — One of Cincinnati’s largest public tennis facilities is being converted into a world-class place for pickleball and the largest of its kind in Ohio. The city is spending $500,000 to repave and repaint the courts with pickleball dominating the new layout, said Greg Lessis, president of the club Pickleball at Sawyer Point.
