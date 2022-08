MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Incoming freshman Zach Adams won the 2022 South Carolina Golf Association (SCGA) Amateur Championship on Sunday at Dunes Golf & Beach Club. The Charleston, S.C., native shot 279 (-9) over 72 holes to win by five. With the win, Adams becomes the 91st SCGA Amateur...

