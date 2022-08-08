Read full article on original website
WCTV
Thomasville couple arrested for theft and other charges
THOMASVILLE, Ga. - A couple in Thomasville, Georgia has been arrested for theft of funds from the Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Susan Kuhns, 47, and her husband Justin Kuhns, 50, were arrested on August 3, in Thomas County, Georgia.
WCTV
TPD Chief Lawrence Revell speaks out after the man who murdered Officer Fariello gets indicted
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An indictment was handed down by a grand jury Thursday in a deadly chase and crash that killed a Tallahassee police officer. Officer Christopher Fariello was killed in the line of duty earlier this summer and now the man accused of ramming his patrol car is officially facing first degree murder charges.
Miller County sheriff arrested
Miller County Sheriff Rick Morgan has been arrested for sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer.
WCTV
Gadsden County man arrested for shooting at passing car
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly shooting at a car full of children as it drove by his home, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Ellis, 35, was arrested and charged with three weapons offenses and aggravated battery with a...
WCTV
Man arrested in Chattahoochee for Marianna shooting
MARIANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A 28-year-old, Te’Arien Gordon, is facing several charges over his alleged involvement in a shooting in Marianna. Gordon was arrested on August 5, 2022 by Chattahoochee Police for an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County. According to the Marianna Police Department, in July 2022, Gordon...
WCTV
Man accused of ramming TPD car, killing officer pleads not guilty
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused of killing a Tallahassee Police Officer during a pursuit pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday, according to court records. Tyrone Cleveland was indicted on first degree murder charges last week. Court records showed he entered a not guilty plea Tuesday morning and...
WCTV
Quincy man arrested for attempted murder
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday evening near the 500 block of Williams Street. According to QPD, 19-year-old, Joe Cox, was having an argument with a victim over money matters. Cox shot the victim in the lower right abdomen and fled from the...
WCTV
Fentanyl overdose murder case is first of its kind in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is now among a growing list of accused drug dealers who are charged with murder in connection with deadly fentanyl overdoses. A grand jury indicted Kurstin Hinson last week on first degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Megan Hoffman. Prosecutors call...
Arrest made in Quincy shooting
Jason Ellis has been arrested and booked into Gadsden County Jail for a shooting that occurred August 6.
wfxl.com
Valdosta woman reported missing by family in Lowndes, Lanier County
The Lanier County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing woman. Deputies say that Tonya Hicks was reported as missing by her family. Family members say that Hicks lives in Valdosta, but was last seen in Lanier County. Deputies add that Hicks may be driving a silver, Nissan Sentra. Anyone...
Post-Searchlight
Damon Scott charged with battery after assault witnessed
A Bainbridge man was arrested by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Damon Jay Scott was arrested on one count of battery after assaulting an employee of the V8P Shop Tuesday morning. According to Bainbridge Public Safety’s official report, the victim had arrived at the shop for work, when Scott backed his vehicle up and nearly struck hers. According to the victim, she honked her horn to let Scott know she was behind him.
10NEWS
Tallahassee Police Department trains with ex-Navy SEAL who was charged with war crimes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department trained at a defense company Thursday, and former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was convicted of posing with a corpse for a photo in 2019, was present for the session. The training was TPD's annual active shooter response training, according to a...
ecbpublishing.com
BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE
Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
WCTV
LCSO increasing officer presence ahead of school year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Being visible and building a rapport with students is the goal for the Leon County Sheriff’s Office as they plan to station deputies at all high schools, middle schools and four elementary schools for the ‘22-23 school year. Paul Emmons, a Leon County sheriff’s...
WCTV
Feds could seize and auction off Scott Maddox’s classic cars
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge has ruled U.S. Marshals can seize and auction off two of Scott Maddox’s classic cars to help pay off penalties in his public corruption case. The former Tallahassee City Commissioner was sentenced to five years in federal prison in September 2021 after pleading...
Suspect indicted for murder in connection to fentanyl overdose death
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Friday that Kurstin Hinson, 27, has been arrested for the murder of Megan Hoffman.
TFD responds to fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments
The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments, located at 1698 Stuckey Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.
Taylor County correctional officer arrested, fired for relationship with inmate
A Taylor County jail correctional officer was arrested and fired after an alleged relationship with an inmate.
WCTV
Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
ecbpublishing.com
Thomas Waring “Tommy” Drawdy Jr
Thomas Waring “Tommy” Drawdy, Jr., 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla., surrounded by his two children and daughter-in-law. Tommy, “TD”, was born in Madison, Fla., on May 14, 1946, to Thomas W. and Marjorie (McClellan) Drawdy and was the oldest of three sons. He graduated from Florida State University with an accounting degree and was a self-employed accountant. He ran his accounting practice, Thomas Drawdy, Jr. Accounting, until he retired at 52 years old, in 1998, in Monticello, Fla. He served as a city council member in Monticello, was a past chairman of the Aucilla River chapter of Ducks Unlimited, was a member of Quail Unlimited, the local Kiwanis Club, and the First United Methodist Church of Monticello, Fla.
