Gamespot
First Splatoon 3 Splatfest Is Free, Coming In August As A Pre-Release Demo
Splatoon 3 is releasing on September 9, but you can get an inkling of it this month with a special Splatfest event. As announced in the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct, a Splatfest World Premiere will run from August 27 at 9 AM-9 PM PT / 12 PM - 12 AM ET, giving you a chance to try the newly revised multiplayer mode.
Gamespot
Gamespot
New Pokemon Special, The Arceus Chronicles, Headed To Netflix In September
A new Pokemon TV special for Netflix has been announced, and it'll be here. very soon. The new special is called Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles, and it'll debut on the streaming service in September. The special is inspired by the game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and it follows Ash, Pikachu, and...
Gamespot
New Apex Legends Bug Mashes Up Legend Abilities
Apex Legends Season 14 released on August 9 and comes with a pretty unique--if not extremely fun--bug. Similar to a character mashup, the bug apparently gives Legends the ability of other Legends. For example, one player said they were able to use Ash equipped with Loba's teleportation bracelet. The teleport actually worked, and the player dubbed the mashup "Ashloba."
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
dotesports.com
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Is Getting One of Gaming's Most Beloved Franchises
Sony is gearing up to bring one of gaming's most beloved franchises to PlayStation Plus before 2022 comes to a close. In a general sense, the number of titles on PS Plus have already expanded greatly in recent months following the creation of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. Now, those tiers of the service are about to become even more worthwhile as the entire Yakuza series from Sega will soon be accessible via the PlayStation subscription platform.
Gamespot
Review Roundup For Cult Of The Lamb
Reviews for Cult of the Lamb--a game that is equal parts adorable and disturbing--have gone live at a number of outlets. A combination of roguelike gameplay mixed with fast-paced dungeon-crawling, the critical reception has been mostly positive so far. "Nine times out of 10, being a lamb led to the...
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games For August 2022 Revealed
Sony has revealed the next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. The August 2022 PS Plus lineup includes not one but three Yakuza games, a recent remake in the Mana series, the latest Ghost Recon, and more. These are Sony's additions to the Game Catalog service offered with the higher tiers of PlayStation Plus, which will update on August 16.
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect takes aim at Modern Warfare 2 devs for poor graphics in upcoming reboot
Dr Disrespect is one of YouTube Gaming’s biggest content creators and is never shy of giving his opinion on every up-and-coming game in the FPS genre. And this is precisely what the star did on Twitter yesterday, calling out Infinity Ward developers for the graphics in the studio’s next game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
Gamespot
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Film Now Has An Official Release Date
The third Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to hit cinemas in just over two years, Paramount has announced, with a release date of December 20, 2024. Not much is known yet about Sonic 3, but the announcement was accompanied by a GIF of Sonic with both Tails and Knuckles, so we can assume both characters will be returning for the next movie.
Gamespot
Breaking Bad Creator Says He Tried To Make A Video Game Adaptation
Breaking Bad series creator Vince Gilligan has revealed he pitched a Breaking Bad video game years ago that might have been inspired in part by Rockstar's immensely popular Grand Theft Auto. "I'm not much of a video game player, but how can you not know Grand Theft Auto," Gilligan said...
Gamespot
MultiVersus Datamine Points To Unannounced Battle Pass Sharing Feature
MultiVersus could get a battle pass sharing feature in the future, if evidence from a datamine of the free-to-play platform fighter is to be believed. According to MultiVersus dataminer AisulMV on Twitter, the feature was "planned a bit back" as far as they knew and could be introduced as part of the game's upcoming season 1. AisulMV shared a screenshot of a "Find a Battle Pass partner" screen found within the game's files, which would allow players to search for other players to share a battle pass with.
happygamer.com
The Upcoming Sci-Fi Strategy Game From Subnautica Studios, Unknown Worlds Entertainment Will Be Unveiled At Gamescom
The creators of the wildly successful survival game Subnautica, Unknown Worlds, will debut the first gameplay of their upcoming title at Gamescom. During Geoff Keighly’s Opening Ceremony Live showcase, studio co-founder Charlie Cleveland will reveal the game. The game is a sci-fi turn-based tactical game, but no other information,...
Gamespot
Gamespot
Disney Plus And Hulu Prices Going Way Up, Disney Plus Ad Tier Launching In December
Disney has announced that its upcoming ad-supported tier of Disney+ will cost $7.99--as much as its current ad-free plan--and will be available starting December 8. That same day, there will also be a price hike for the ad-free plan, which will increase to $10.99 per month and change its name to Disney+ Premium.
Polygon
Watch the new Nintendo Direct all about Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch in September, but ahead of the competitive ink-’em-up game’s release, a new Nintendo Direct will offer a deep dive into what’s new in the world of Splatoon. Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct kicks off at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT, and promises roughly 30 minutes of information on Splatoon 3. You can watch it live here via Nintendo’s YouTube channel.
Gamespot
Secretlab's Assassin's Creed Gaming Chair And Desk Accessories Are Great For Fans
Secretlab has teamed up with Ubisoft to create a new line of Assassin’s Creed products for its 15th anniversary. The most exciting is the sleek Assassin’s Creed Titan Evo gaming chair, although you can also find a Magnus desk mat and cable management system featuring some traditional Assassin's Creed iconography.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to. This year has already been big for Nintendo, with the release of Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land,Lego Star Wars,Nintendo Switch Sports,Live A Live, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3,and we’re only just over...
