Two New York reps join growing list of Democrats who refuse to commit to supporting Biden in 2024
Two New York Democrats declined to say whether they would support President Biden for president in 2024 Tuesday, adding to the list of Democrats who are soft on the idea of a Biden re-election campaign. When asked during a debate if Biden should seek re-election, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, said...
Rep. Ronny Jackson: Why President Biden Won’t Finish His First Term
On this episode, Will sits down with Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) to discuss his upcoming book, Holding The Line. Rep. Jackson draws on his experience serving as the White House physician for three U.S. Presidents to explain why he believes President Biden is no longer fit to serve as President of the United States. Plus, Rep. Jackson lays out how Democrats may go about forcing President Biden out of office before the end of his first term.
ABC panelists say Kamala Harris not next in line if Biden doesn't run in 2024
ABC's Jonathan Karl and Yvette Simpson, Democracy for American CEO, said Sunday during "This Week" that Vice President Kamala Harris was not next in line for the Democratic nomination if President Biden decides not to run in 2024. Host George Stephanopoulos noted the "grumblings" coming from the Democrat Party about...
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
Joe Biden Gets First Challenger for 2024 Democratic Nomination
The candidate, Jerome Segal, said he decided to announce his run for the Democratic nomination after Biden's "embarrassing" Middle East trip earlier this month.
Washington Examiner
Biden said, ‘If you get vaccinated, you won’t get COVID.’ Today, he tested positive for COVID
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID today, the White House announced. The positive test comes several months after Biden received his second booster shot in March. This would mean Biden has had four vaccine doses and still tested positive for COVID. "This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID....
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Republicans say Democrats will ‘pay the price’ in midterms for passing massive spending bill
Republicans on Sunday heaped scorn on Democrats for passing a multibillion-dollar economic package, warning that it would come back to haunt them in the November midterms. "Democrats will pay the price in November for raising taxes on families during a recession," Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.
US is 'drunk' on China's money, Biden admin is playing right into their hands: Rep. Waltz
Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., slammed the Biden administration on "The Faulkner Focus" Monday for not being tough on China as the nation continues military practices near Taiwan. MICHAEL WALTZ: I think the entire country needs to wake up to what's going on. We are drunk as a country on Chinese...
Republicans tell Hunter Biden's financial advisor to turn over all information on Biden family business deals - including 'suspicious activity' flagged by Wells Fargo
House Republicans on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform are requesting that Hunter Biden's financial adviser hand over to the group all information on the Biden family business dealings. 'Committee Republicans are committed to following Hunter Biden's money trail— consisting of many complex, international transactions worth millions of dollars,'...
Florida Lawmaker Calls for FBI Agents to Be ‘Arrested Upon Sight’ After Trump Raid
A Republican Florida lawmaker has called for his state’s legislature to break away from federal agencies in the wake of an FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is running for Congress, made his radical proposal in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “It’s time for us in the Florida Legislature to call an emergency legislative session & amend our laws regarding federal agencies,” Sabatini wrote. “Sever all ties with DOJ immediately. Any FBI agent conducting law enforcement functions outside the purview of our State should be arrested upon sight.” MAGA fans have reacted angrily to the search of the former president’s property, which is reportedly related to an investigation into classified documents Trump may have improperly removed during his final days in the White House. Sabatini previously supported Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result and last year proposed renaming U.S. Highway 27 to the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
eenews.net
House passes innovation bill, sends it to Biden
House Democrats rallied enough support to approve a sprawling innovation and economic competitiveness package today despite concerns from progressives and conservative Republicans. The bill, which passed the House 243-187 after clearing the Senate yesterday, would send $52 billion to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It would also authorize tens of billions...
Stimulus Check Update: Bernie Sanders Wants Child Tax Credit Extended
The progressive independent senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, fought for the continuation of the Child Tax Credit to be included in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), but he also stated on Saturday that American families need more immediate assistance than the huge package would offer.
Sununu rips Biden over report on first presidential primary
(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is criticizing President Joe Biden over a news report that the Democrat mused about giving New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary position to his home state. The Politico report cited anonymous sources as saying that Biden had asked advisers about moving up Delaware...
Sen. Warnock cites 'bipartisanship,' avoids Biden in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats in Georgia predict dire outcomes should Sen. Raphael Warnock lose to challenger Herschel Walker this fall and Republicans regain control of Capitol Hill. “They’re going to take away our democratic rights one after another,” longtime state lawmaker Nan Orrock warned partisans at a birthday party for the senator, who turned 53 on July 23. “Failure,” she said, “is not an option.” Warnock took a different tack. “I work with anybody to get something good done for the people of Georgia,” he told the same crowd, highlighting a trio of Republican senators with whom he has made legislative deals. Warnock mentioned President Joe Biden’s name just once and referred several other times only to “the president of the United States,” trying to distinguish himself from Biden — and the rising inflation that has marked his term.
Washington Examiner
Senate Democrats celebrate passing Manchin-Schumer reconciliation package
Senate Democrats are celebrating the passage of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal. Schumer squeezed the Inflation Reduction Act, which was thought to be dead due to opposition from Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), through the Senate with an all-night "vote-a-rama" and talked about the sleepless win in a press conference Sunday afternoon. The spending plan, which focused on climate, health, and business taxation, passed with all 50 Democratic votes and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
David Axelrod says Biden not benefiting from Democratic legislative wins because they seem like 'compromises'
David Axelrod, former senior adviser to Barack Obama, said Wednesday that President Biden wasn't benefiting from Democratic legislative accomplishments because of the high expectations the president set and the fact that Biden is "not stellar" while on camera. On CNN's New Day, anchors Brianna Keliar and John Avalon asked Axelrod...
Biden leaves White House isolation for first time in 18 days
President Biden traveled to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware on Sunday, following his COVID-19 isolation. Why it matters: This is the first time the president has left the White House in 18 days and the first time he has seen first lady Jill Biden since July 20, according to the White House.
CNBC
President Biden signs Chips Act into law
President Joe Biden signs the Chips Act into law from the South Lawn. The bipartisan bill aims to boost U.S. competitiveness with China.
Jason Chaffetz: Shame on President Biden's inner circle for shielding him
Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz slammed President Biden and members of the Democratic Party for failing to solve the problems America faces on "The Next Revolution." BIDEN TOO OLD TO RUN AGAIN IN 2024 SAYS NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNIST: ‘SEEING SOMEONE WOBBLE ON A TIGHTROPE’. JASON CHAFFETZ: So with...
