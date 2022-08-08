Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
California refuses request for more water in communities with high wildfire risk
LOS ANGELES — State officials have denied a request by Southern California municipal water districts for more water to mitigate wildfire risk. The agencies had worked with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to ask the California Department of Water Resources to allocate 26,300 more acre-feet of water under the health-and-safety exception to drought rules, using the rationale that the exception should include supplies to reduce wildfire hazards by irrigating vegetation in high-risk areas.
KTLA.com
California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century
California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century (the years after 2000),...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Shark bites paddleboard, sending man and his dog into ocean, California cops say
A shark chomped down on a man’s paddleboard, throwing him and his dog into California’s Monterey Bay, police said. The man was paddleboarding around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Lovers Point beach, about 150 yards from the pier when the shark appeared, the Pacific Grove Police Department said in a news release.
KTVU FOX 2
California officials discuss search for Kiely Rodni
The search continues for Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old who disappeared and was possibly abducted after attending a party in Truckee, Calif. Authorities described their efforts to find her on Tuesday, three days after she went missing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
worldatlas.com
7 Must-Visit Small Towns Near Yosemite National Park
One of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States is Yosemite National Park – with good reason. Situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park spans 1,200 square miles of Californian forest. Whether it is the outdoor adventure you seek – hiking, rafting, camping, even rock climbing – or an authentic California Gold Rush town experience straight out of a Wild West movie, Yosemite is worth a visit. The park's attractions change over the course of the year: during the snowy winter months, both downhill and cross-country skiing are especially popular; in the spring, as the snow melts in the mountains, waterfalls abound; and in the fall, when the park is at its quietest, the changing leaves of the maple, oak, and dogwood trees transform the view. Here is our list of the top 7 must-see small towns near Yosemite Park:
What happened to the State of Jefferson?
In Northern California and Southern Oregon there is a place not officially recognized by the United States, but felt in the hearts of many people who live there: the State of Jefferson.
KTVU FOX 2
Asian-American residents sue Northern California county alleging racism and sweeping harassment campaign
YREKA, Calif. - Sweeping allegations of racial bias and intimidation targeting Asian-American community members were at the center of a class action lawsuit against Siskiyou County and its sheriff’s office. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Sacramento on Wednesday, alleged that for years, the county and its sheriff,...
Salty water is creeping into key California waterways
Charlie Hamilton hasn’t irrigated his vineyards with water from the Sacramento River since early May, even though it flows just yards from his crop. Nearby to the south, the industrial Bay Area city of Antioch has supplied its people with water from the San Joaquin River for just 32 days this year, compared to roughly […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dad grabs record 104-pound Mississippi catfish ‘by the gills’ to catch it, he says
How do you catch your state’s biggest blue catfish?. First use a trotline, Christopher Halley told Magnolia State Live — until half the fish is in your boat. Then, you use your bare hands and pull. Halley hauled in the state trophy record blue catfish in Mississippi on...
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
activenorcal.com
Meet the Man Who Built an Off-the-Grid Watertopia Along the Trinity River
There are plenty of people who have built great properties in Northern California. While some people may point to the extravagant mansions on the shores of Lake Tahoe as their dream homes, other people dream of an off-the-grid oasis on the waterways of NorCal. This story is of the latter.
WBUR
On California’s Central Coast, one town is trying to diversify beyond its main moneymaker
California's Central Coast is facing a future with much less water. Vineyards and the irrigation they need aren't sustainable. So Paso Robles is courting a spaceport as the region's new moneymaker. KCBX's Benjamin Purper reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
[UPDATED 12:35 p.m.] More Evacuations Ordered This Morning as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Takes New Ground
Firefighters, engines, dozers, and resources of every type are rolling into the Willow Creek/Salyer area as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires switches command. Tonight, a Type 2 Incident Management Team 11 takes charge of the multiple fires that started after a lightning storm passed through early August 5. The...
Jalopnik
A California District Attorney Is Trying to Make Sense of the Batmobile Debacle
Last week we wrote about the battle between a NorCal real estate agent and the only licensed builder of 1966 Batmobile replicas. To recap: The California buyer had a dispute with the builder, and asked his buddy, the San Mateo County Sheriff, to get involved, sending multiple California police officers to raid the shop in Indiana.
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
15 of the Best Outlet Malls in California
California is known for its fabulous shopping, in no small thanks to moves like “Clueless” and reality TV shows that showcase its stars wearing luxury brands. The lifestyle portrayed in movies and television make us want to spend money. After all, who doesn’t love luxury? But even more than that, who doesn’t love a good deal?
Is it legal to break a hot car window to rescue a pet in California?
Summer can be a beautiful time of year to take your pets out. But when temperatures start to get dangerously high, doing so can pose a serious threat to animals, especially if they are left alone in a vehicle with the windows up.
SFist
4.4M Earthquake Hits Same Place Near California-Nevada Border As One 13 Months Ago
A significant, 4.4M earthquake struck an area south of Topaz Lake Monday afternoon, with an epicenter very near that of a 5.9M quake that hit in July 2021. The earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was felt from Lake Tahoe to the I-5 corridor. The epicenter was 5 miles north-northeast of the town of Walker, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, in an area near Smith Valley and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
Man killed at Pearl Harbor was Navy sailor from California
VENTURA, Calif. — Remains of a man killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor have been identified as a Navy sailor from Southern California. Shipfitter 2nd class Claude Ralph Garcia was 25 years old on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese forces bombed the military installation in Hawaii, the Ventura County Star reported Sunday.
KCRA.com
Clear The Shelters 2022 in Northern California: How to adopt a pet or donate this August
Animal shelters in Northern California and across the country are teaming up with NBC stations, including KCRA 3, to find loving homes for pets as part of the Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign. The campaign runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. More than a half-million pets...
Comments / 0