Read full article on original website
Related
As Ukraine offensive gains momentum, Russia's 49th Army called 'highly vulnerable': July 28 recap
Ukraine’s offensive is gathering momentum and the occupied southern city of Kherson is virtually cut off from the other territories.
UEFA・
Putin believes he's winning in Ukraine but will become 'most dangerous' when he thinks Russia is losing, expert warns
Tatiana Stanovaya, a Russia expert, in a NYT op-ed said that Putin believes he is winning in Ukraine. "That might seem hard to believe," Stanovaya said, "But it's what the Kremlin seems to believe." But Putin will likely become "most dangerous" if his perspective shifts and he believes he's losing.
Daily Beast
Putin’s Managed to Enrage His Last Supporters in Ukraine
ODESA, Ukraine—Russia has been bombarding the seaside city of Odesa since the earliest days of its war in Ukraine—but the critical grain port has become a symbol of ongoing local resistance, where even former pro-Russian stalwarts are now embracing Ukrainian patriotism. “The longer the war goes on, fewer...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
Belarusian commander in Ukraine says 'matter of time' before he has to fight his own country in Russia's war
A Belarusian commander in the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Friday that he believes it is just a "matter of time" before he is forced to fight against his own nation in Russia’s deadly war in Ukraine. Ukrainian leaders have warned Belarus against...
Russia hasn't destroyed any of the devastating HIMARS artillery given Ukraine, US says, contradicting Russia's claims
Russia has claimed to have destroyed four US-donated HIMARS in Ukraine, but on Wednesday the Pentagon said "those systems have not been eliminated."
Anti-Radiation Missiles Sent To Ukraine, U.S. Confirms
An AGM-88 High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile (HARM). USAF / SSGT. SCOTT STEWARTThe defense official didn't say what missiles specifically, but this follows reports of AGM-88s being fired at Russian radars in Ukraine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off
Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv hits back at Russian calls to ‘hang’ and ‘humiliate’ Azov fighters – as it happened
Ukraine says comments from Russian embassy Twitter account shows Russia ‘is a state sponsor of terrorism’
Ukraine Situation Report: Rumors Swirl Around Macedonian Su-25 Delivery
Despite the unconfirmed reports, where exactly the Macedonian Su-25 jets are at this point in time is unclear. But we do know they’re gone.
Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance
Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
AOL Corp
'The closest thing I've seen to hell': U.S. veterans fighting in Ukraine describe heavy losses against Russia
After a thrilling first few months of unexpected success that boosted morale among the Ukrainian ranks, the reality of the bloodiest European conflict since World War II has taken its toll among some of the thousands of foreign fighters who traveled from abroad to battle the Russian invaders. The war...
Ukraine Preparing to Target Russia's Black Sea Fleet With Western Weapons
"We have a permanent threat from the Russian Black Sea fleet," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov said.
Ukraine war LIVE – Russia heading for total ‘economic OBLIVION’; plus Vladimir Putin health update latest
RUSSIAN dictator Vladimir Putin is driving his country into a deep recession that there is "no way out of." Putin hasn't cracked his façade by insisting Russia is economically booming, and exceeding revenue targets from previous years. Russia has raked in the revenue, making the ruble one of the...
Blinken says allowing Russia to bully Ukraine would mean 'open season' worldwide
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that if Russia were allowed to bully Ukraine, to invade and take territory without being opposed, then it would be "open season" around the world.
Russia-Ukraine war: Turkey announces deal with Ukraine, Russia and UN aimed at resuming grain exports– live
Turkey to monitor grain exports and establish coordination centre; Zelenskiy says ‘several hundred thousand children’ taken to Russia against their will
Where Russia's War in Ukraine Stands—And What Could Happen Next
The West looked on in horror on February 24 as Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since the war broke out, bloody fighting and attacks on civilians have resulted in at least tens of thousands of deaths, the displacement of 12 million Ukrainians abroad or within the country, and at least $100 billion of infrastructure damage. And nearly five months in, there’s no end in sight to the brutal conflict.
Russia is failing in many areas of Ukraine war - UK defence minister
LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace said on Friday that Russia was failing in "many areas" in its war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin might seek to change strategy again.
Agriculture Online
Ukraine power plant shelled again, Zelenskiy rails at Russian 'nuclear terror'
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Sunday that renewed Russian shelling had damaged three radiation sensors and hurt a worker at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, in the second hit in consecutive days on Europe's largest nuclear facility. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called Saturday night's shelling "Russian nuclear terror" that...
Comments / 0