Tulsa, OK

KARK

Arkansas' Tuesday Practice Tidbits, Notes

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas practiced in the Walker Pavilion on Tuesday with the first three periods open to the media. It appears the offensive line with Cody Kennedy is starting to take shape. The first unit had Dalton Wagner and Luke Jones at the tackles, Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham at the guards and Ricky Stromberg at center. Latham and Jones are on the left side.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas opens foreign tour with 108-59 victory

VALENCIA, Spain – Arkansas scored the first 10 points of the game and finished with a 108-59 victory over Valencia Seleccion in the Razorbacks first of four games on their foreign tour of Spain and Italy. Arkansas finished the first quarter with a 35-18 lead, but the Razorbacks cooled...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Kenny Guiton Impressed With Wide Receiver's Room

FAYETTEVILLE — Gone are Treylon Burks, De’Vion Warren and Tyson Morris which contributed 105 receptions for 1,698 yards and 13 touchdowns, but Arkansas could be an improved group of wide receivers. Warren Thompson returns after catching 19 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns. Ketron Jackson is next...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Malik Chavis Making Move in Arkansas Secondary

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior Malik Chavis is preparing for the 2022 season and could be on the verge of a breakout season for him. Chavis, 6-2, 192, played in 11 games during the 9-4 2021 season while making two starts. He finished with 14 tackles, eight solo, and an interception against UAPB. He played 344 snaps with 198 on special teams and 146 on defense. Chavis has spent time at both corner and safety after signing with the Hogs in the Class of 2019 out of Rison High School.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wife of missing Tulsa man searches for answers

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man who disappeared in Sapulpa told FOX23 she just wants to know where he is. Gregory Treace is battling cancer, and he hasn’t been seen since the end of July. Billie Treace, Gregory’s wife, is desperate for answers as she searches...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Hay shortage could make beef scarce in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma’s brutal droughts have brought havoc on crops. But when farms suffer, ranches suffer too. One of the most important crops in America is not corn, wheat, or barley, but hay. When grass dies in the winter, farm animals have to eat something. The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kjrh.com

Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter

JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
JENKS, OK
tulsapeople.com

Oklahoma best sellers: Aug. 7

This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books and indie bookstores across the state. Here are the Oklahoma Bestsellers for Sunday, Aug. 7:. Fiction. "Calling for a Blanket Dance" by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin Books) "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
STILLWATER, OK
tulsatoday.com

Felony charges possible over Bob Jack mailer

The Tulsa County Election Board has received and forwarded complaints to law enforcement that County Commissioner District 3 Candidate Bob Jack’s campaign mailer in mid-June was illegal ballot harvesting. Multiple complaints have been forwarded to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s office. Tulsa Today reported June 20th that Jack’s mailer violated privacy and risked identity theft, but the story keeps growing.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
TULSA, OK

