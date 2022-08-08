Read full article on original website
Jadon Haselwood: Feels More Appreciated by Hogs Than Sooners
Transfer from OU "not throwing shade," but likes his situation better in Fayetteville.
KARK
Arkansas’ Tuesday Practice Tidbits, Notes
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas practiced in the Walker Pavilion on Tuesday with the first three periods open to the media. It appears the offensive line with Cody Kennedy is starting to take shape. The first unit had Dalton Wagner and Luke Jones at the tackles, Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham at the guards and Ricky Stromberg at center. Latham and Jones are on the left side.
KARK
Arkansas opens foreign tour with 108-59 victory
VALENCIA, Spain – Arkansas scored the first 10 points of the game and finished with a 108-59 victory over Valencia Seleccion in the Razorbacks first of four games on their foreign tour of Spain and Italy. Arkansas finished the first quarter with a 35-18 lead, but the Razorbacks cooled...
KARK
Kenny Guiton Impressed With Wide Receiver’s Room
FAYETTEVILLE — Gone are Treylon Burks, De’Vion Warren and Tyson Morris which contributed 105 receptions for 1,698 yards and 13 touchdowns, but Arkansas could be an improved group of wide receivers. Warren Thompson returns after catching 19 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns. Ketron Jackson is next...
KARK
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Nick Smith Jr. and Trevon Brazile break down Hogs win over Valencia Seleccion
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a win in Europe on Tuesday, taking down Valencia Seleccion 108-59. Hear from Coach Musselman, Nick Smith Jr. and Trevon Brazile in the videos attached. The Hogs will travel on Wednesday and their next game in Spain is set for...
KARK
Malik Chavis Making Move in Arkansas Secondary
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior Malik Chavis is preparing for the 2022 season and could be on the verge of a breakout season for him. Chavis, 6-2, 192, played in 11 games during the 9-4 2021 season while making two starts. He finished with 14 tackles, eight solo, and an interception against UAPB. He played 344 snaps with 198 on special teams and 146 on defense. Chavis has spent time at both corner and safety after signing with the Hogs in the Class of 2019 out of Rison High School.
OSSAA issues new rules aimed at preventing fights, arguments at games
TULSA, Okla. — It’s almost the start of a new school year, which also means football season. As stadiums will be packed on Friday nights later this month, there’s new rules surrounding sportsmanship for coaches, players, and fans. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) is using...
OU Assistant Coach Cale Gundy Resigns
Long-time Oklahoma football assistant coach Cale Gundy has resigned from the Sooner coaching staff.
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
Wife of missing Tulsa man searches for answers
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man who disappeared in Sapulpa told FOX23 she just wants to know where he is. Gregory Treace is battling cancer, and he hasn’t been seen since the end of July. Billie Treace, Gregory’s wife, is desperate for answers as she searches...
KTUL
Hay shortage could make beef scarce in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma’s brutal droughts have brought havoc on crops. But when farms suffer, ranches suffer too. One of the most important crops in America is not corn, wheat, or barley, but hay. When grass dies in the winter, farm animals have to eat something. The...
kjrh.com
Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter
JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
Driver crashes under semi-truck on I-44 in Tulsa
A driver hit a parked semi-truck along I-44 in Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon, wedging their car underneath the truck's trailer.
tulsapeople.com
Oklahoma best sellers: Aug. 7
This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books and indie bookstores across the state. Here are the Oklahoma Bestsellers for Sunday, Aug. 7:. Fiction. "Calling for a Blanket Dance" by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin Books) "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens...
KOCO
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
Police identify man killed in Tulsa double shooting
Tulsa police officers responded to a call Tuesday afternoon about two people who were shot on North Frankfort Avenue.
tulsatoday.com
Felony charges possible over Bob Jack mailer
The Tulsa County Election Board has received and forwarded complaints to law enforcement that County Commissioner District 3 Candidate Bob Jack’s campaign mailer in mid-June was illegal ballot harvesting. Multiple complaints have been forwarded to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s office. Tulsa Today reported June 20th that Jack’s mailer violated privacy and risked identity theft, but the story keeps growing.
Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
BACK TO SCHOOL: See start dates for school districts across Green Country
Students, teachers, and staff members across Green Country are gearing up for a new school year. Here are the start dates for districts in the Tulsa area. Find more Back to School coverage here. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
OPS heads back to class with safety precautions, staffing boom
Owasso Public Schools is putting the final touches on back-to-school preparations and that means focusing on student safety and meeting staffing needs.
