Cubs Announce Minor League Players of the Month for July

The Chicago Cubs announced Sunday outfielder Alexander Canario and pitcher Luke Little as the organization’s minor league players of the month for July. After a promotion to Double-A in early May, Alexander Canario has been tearing the cover off the ball for the Tennessee Smokies. July was no different. In 19 games, the righty posted a ridiculous slash line of .354/.500/.800 with seven home runs, eight doubles, 16 RBIs, 19 walks, 18 runs, five stolen bases, and a 1.300 OPS. Yes, you read that right.
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team

Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves top prospect suffers potentially significant injury

This past weekend was one of those Braves fans would like to completely forget, and the pain didn’t just end at the major-league level. The organization also suffered a critical injury to one of their top prospects, as Braden Shewmake was carted off the field after a nasty collision with Travis Demeritte.
Willi Castro
Riley Greene
Longtime MLB Broadcaster Announces He Will Be Retiring

The Boston Red Sox will be losing a key member of their broadcasting team after the season,. NESN color commentator Dennis Eckersley is going to hang it up to try and spend as much time as possible with his two grandchildren. “I’ve been thinking about this for a long time....
Jarren Duran reveals what led to confrontation with Royals fans

Jarren Duran had (another) day to forget Sunday in Kansas City. The Red Sox center fielder misplayed two balls in the seventh inning of Boston's series finale against the Royals, losing one routine fly ball in the sun and failing to corral another ball that bounced off his glove near the fence.
Guardians visit the Tigers to start 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (56-52, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (43-67, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (6-6, 3.39 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Tigers: Tyler Alexander (2-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -192, Tigers +163; over/under is 7 1/2...
Ke'Bryan Hayes sitting for Pirates Monday night

The Pittsburgh Pirates did not include Ke'Bryan Hayes in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hayes will catch a breather Monday while Ben Gamel joins the lineup at designated hitter and bats fourth. Cal Mitchell will start in right field, Bligh Madris will cover first base, and Michael Chavis will take over for Hayes at third.
Brewers break out of recent slide with 5-3 victory over Rays

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen and Kolten Wong each drove in two runs and the Milwaukee Brewers broke out of their slump to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Tuesday night. The Brewers won for just the second time in eight games. They’re 2-5 and have fallen out of first place in the NL Central since trading four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres last week.
Astros Prospect Chaidez Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

Adrian Chaidez made a quick rise to Double-A Corpus Christi following six starts in High-A to start the year. But upon his arrival, the Houston Astros prospect posted a 5.57 ERA for the Hooks through July. In two appearances this month, Chaidez has hurled nine scoreless innings with eight strikeouts...
Cal Stevenson called up for Athletics, catching Wednesday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Cal Stevenson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Los Angeles Angels. The Athletics selected Stevenson's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday as a replacement for Jed Lowrie (DFA). Stevenson, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade earlier this summer, will replace Skye Bolt in center field Wednesday and hit ninth in his MLB debut. The lefty-hitter is capable of playing all three outfield positions.
Jonah Bride on Oakland bench Wednesday

Oakland Athletics infielder Jonah Bride is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Los Angeles Angels. The Athletics appear to be giving Bride a breather after he went 4-for-19 with two walks and four strikeouts over the last five games. Nick Allen will move to second base in place of Bride while Elvis Andrus starts at shortstop and hits sixth.
