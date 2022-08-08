Read full article on original website
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel Maven
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Shohei Ohtani’s damning comments prove Angels exit could be looming
Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani admitted it’s hard to stay motivated on a losing team, which is really bad news for Los Angeles’ chances to keep him. The Angels opted not to deal Shohei Ohtani at the MLB trade deadline, but there are no guarantees they will be able to hold on to him once he hits free agency in 2024.
TODAY.com
We're flipping out over Olympian Suni Lee's incredible first pitch before Minnesota Twins game
Sports fans watched Suni Lee tumble, balance, twist and flip her way to an Olympic all-around victory in Tokyo last year — and recently, those fans got to see another impressive move from the gymnastics great. On Friday, Lee went absolutely head over heels as she threw out the...
Field of Dreams: Cubs, Reds uniforms are here and they’re spectacular
If you build it, they will come. And by they, I mean two failing professional baseball teams in the NL Central. The Chicago Cubs will face the Cincinnati Reds in the now-annual Field of Dreams Game on Thursday, Aug. 11. The uniforms for the showcase were officially revealed on Monday,...
Yardbarker
Cubs Announce Minor League Players of the Month for July
The Chicago Cubs announced Sunday outfielder Alexander Canario and pitcher Luke Little as the organization’s minor league players of the month for July. After a promotion to Double-A in early May, Alexander Canario has been tearing the cover off the ball for the Tennessee Smokies. July was no different. In 19 games, the righty posted a ridiculous slash line of .354/.500/.800 with seven home runs, eight doubles, 16 RBIs, 19 walks, 18 runs, five stolen bases, and a 1.300 OPS. Yes, you read that right.
Yardbarker
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
NBC Sports
Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team
Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB・
Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Braves top prospect suffers potentially significant injury
This past weekend was one of those Braves fans would like to completely forget, and the pain didn’t just end at the major-league level. The organization also suffered a critical injury to one of their top prospects, as Braden Shewmake was carted off the field after a nasty collision with Travis Demeritte.
Padres: Manny Machado isn’t worried about Dodgers sweep for a damn good reason
Despite some major trade deadline acquisitions, the San Diego Padres suffered a similar fate at the hands of the Dodgers this weekend. The Pads are all-in on a World Series either this year, or some point in the near future. While teams don’t automatically gel overnight, A.J. Preller didn’t add the likes of Josh Hader and Juan Soto just to get swept by the Dodgers.
Longtime MLB Broadcaster Announces He Will Be Retiring
The Boston Red Sox will be losing a key member of their broadcasting team after the season,. NESN color commentator Dennis Eckersley is going to hang it up to try and spend as much time as possible with his two grandchildren. “I’ve been thinking about this for a long time....
NBC Sports
Jarren Duran reveals what led to confrontation with Royals fans
Jarren Duran had (another) day to forget Sunday in Kansas City. The Red Sox center fielder misplayed two balls in the seventh inning of Boston's series finale against the Royals, losing one routine fly ball in the sun and failing to corral another ball that bounced off his glove near the fence.
Magneuris Sierra, Angels outlast A’s in 12 innings
Magneuris Sierra doubled home designated runner Steven Duggar with one out in the 12th inning and the Los Angeles Angels
Watch: Aaron Judge smashes 45th home run, ties Rogers Maris on all-time Yankees list
Over a week into August, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is on a historic pace at the plate this season. On Wednesday, Judge not only smashed his league-leading 45th home run of the season but, in the process, also tied a Yankee legend in the record books. Judge took...
FOX Sports
Guardians visit the Tigers to start 3-game series
Cleveland Guardians (56-52, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (43-67, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (6-6, 3.39 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Tigers: Tyler Alexander (2-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -192, Tigers +163; over/under is 7 1/2...
numberfire.com
Ke'Bryan Hayes sitting for Pirates Monday night
The Pittsburgh Pirates did not include Ke'Bryan Hayes in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hayes will catch a breather Monday while Ben Gamel joins the lineup at designated hitter and bats fourth. Cal Mitchell will start in right field, Bligh Madris will cover first base, and Michael Chavis will take over for Hayes at third.
FOX Sports
Brewers break out of recent slide with 5-3 victory over Rays
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen and Kolten Wong each drove in two runs and the Milwaukee Brewers broke out of their slump to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Tuesday night. The Brewers won for just the second time in eight games. They’re 2-5 and have fallen out of first place in the NL Central since trading four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres last week.
Yardbarker
Astros Prospect Chaidez Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week
Adrian Chaidez made a quick rise to Double-A Corpus Christi following six starts in High-A to start the year. But upon his arrival, the Houston Astros prospect posted a 5.57 ERA for the Hooks through July. In two appearances this month, Chaidez has hurled nine scoreless innings with eight strikeouts...
numberfire.com
Cal Stevenson called up for Athletics, catching Wednesday
Oakland Athletics outfielder Cal Stevenson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Los Angeles Angels. The Athletics selected Stevenson's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday as a replacement for Jed Lowrie (DFA). Stevenson, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade earlier this summer, will replace Skye Bolt in center field Wednesday and hit ninth in his MLB debut. The lefty-hitter is capable of playing all three outfield positions.
Report: Lions Signing OT Kendall Lamm
The Detroit Lions need added depth along the offensive line.
numberfire.com
Jonah Bride on Oakland bench Wednesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Jonah Bride is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Los Angeles Angels. The Athletics appear to be giving Bride a breather after he went 4-for-19 with two walks and four strikeouts over the last five games. Nick Allen will move to second base in place of Bride while Elvis Andrus starts at shortstop and hits sixth.
