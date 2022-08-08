We’re standing with our thoughts on Edinburgh’s Meadows while listening to Foreigner’s I Want to Know What Love Is. It is just the sort of soft-rock number the subject of Marion Thomas’s drama would listen to, with his bland tastes, fancy car and obsession with appearances. He is an involuntary celibate – or incel – a man as lacking in self-awareness as he is filled with hatred for a world he believes has let him down.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO