Saint Albans, ME

WCAX

Health, education officials offer new COVID guidance for Vt. schools

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There is new guidance for Vermont schools about how to deal with COVID this fall. Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Health and the Agency of Education released a memo with recommendations for the start of the school year. It outlines guidance for school nurses on managing...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
LYNDONVILLE, VT
City
Local
Maine Health
WMTW

Maine's Good Samaritan Law expands protections for those seeking help

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's Good Samaritan Law has been expanded. The additions to the law go into effect Monday to provide protection for those who are experiencing or seeking medical treatment or looking after a person experiencing an overdose. The expanded law hopes to eliminate the fear of legal...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

438 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have not changed much since Sunday. The Maine CDC says 144 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s one from Sunday. 18 people remain in critical care. And two people remain on ventilators. The Maine CDC is also reporting...
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Results are in for Vermont's Attorney General

Liam Madden, an Iraq War veteran turned antiwar advocate, won a three-way GOP contest for the U.S. House Tuesday night. But a day after winning, it’s still not clear whether the self-proclaimed Independent plans to accept the nomination. The new U.S. senator from Vermont will have to take time...
VERMONT STATE
Z107.3

Does This Chart Prove That Maine is Mostly Poor?

Year after year, it stereotypically seems like the group of people we try to avoid the most -- avoiding members of the U.S. Census. They'll call your home, they'll knock on your front door -- and half the time it's to ask about how they can get in touch with your neighbors, not even you.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Copeland Hanzas claims win in Dem contest for secretary of state

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sarah Copeland Hanzas Wednesday claimed victory in the Democratic primary for Vermont secretary of state, edging out Chris Winters. Unofficial results show Copeland Hanzas winning by a margin of 1,812 votes. “I’m so deeply honored and humbled to have received the Democratic nomination for the office...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Historic primary to bring changes to Capitol Hill, Vt. Statehouse

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - After months of debates, stump speeches, and campaign pamphlets flooding mailboxes, Vermont voters finally had their say during Tuesday’s primary election, and now the focus shifts to November. The unofficial tally shows an estimated 132,000 Vermonters cast their ballots for Tuesday’s primary compared to 107,000...
VERMONT STATE
WMTW

Maine school system prepares for influx of asylum-seekers

SACO, Maine — Saco school officials admit it might be a tight squeeze at Burns Elementary School, which serves grades three through five, but there is enough room in all the other schools as they make adjustments to accommodate all students. A sign above a hotel entrance Monday welcomes...
SACO, ME
WCAX

NY authorities investigating fatal transfer station accident

LONG LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities are investigating after a man was crushed by a trash container at a Hamilton County transfer facility Monday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Long Lake transfer station. New York State Police say the 47-year-old male was standing near the loading container when a cable snapped, causing the container to roll back towards the trash compactor, pinning him between the two.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Back to school hair styling clinic for BIPOC young Vermonters

Irwin, Germain take top spots at Biathlon Rollerski Championships. Updated: 3 hours ago. A few local faces claimed top finishes as well in the mass start competition.
VERMONT STATE

