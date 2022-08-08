Read full article on original website
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
WCAX
Health, education officials offer new COVID guidance for Vt. schools
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There is new guidance for Vermont schools about how to deal with COVID this fall. Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Health and the Agency of Education released a memo with recommendations for the start of the school year. It outlines guidance for school nurses on managing...
WCAX
Dartmouth-Hitchcock researcher explores how Yoga benefits MS patients
Why Becca Balint? The candidate discusses her win and what comes next, Part 2. Becca Balint prevailed in the closely watched Democratic U.S. House primary in Vermont. She told our Darren Perron why she thinks she won and what comes next leading up to the general election.
WCAX
State program aims to help more eligible Vermonters pay rent, utilities
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A state program helps people pay their rent and utilities, but leaders say that not enough people are taking advantage of it. “I just wanted to thank this program,” said David Call of Burlington. “It was the best thing that ever happened and saved our souls.”
WCAX
Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
WMTW
Maine's Good Samaritan Law expands protections for those seeking help
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's Good Samaritan Law has been expanded. The additions to the law go into effect Monday to provide protection for those who are experiencing or seeking medical treatment or looking after a person experiencing an overdose. The expanded law hopes to eliminate the fear of legal...
wabi.tv
438 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine
Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have not changed much since Sunday. The Maine CDC says 144 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s one from Sunday. 18 people remain in critical care. And two people remain on ventilators. The Maine CDC is also reporting...
Maine School Bus Driver Accused of Stalking 8 y/o Student, Asking For Inappropriate Pictures
A Maine man, who drives a school bus in the state of New Hampshire, has been taken into custody after allegations that he harassed, stalked and asked for inappropriate photos from an 8-year-old boy who rides his school bus. According to WGME 13, 39-year-old Michael Chick, lives in Eliot, Maine...
WCAX
Police investigating Vermont sheriff’s captain for alleged assault on detainee
A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Vermont is under investigation for allegations of officer misconduct. Capt. John Grismore, who is currently running for election to be the next Franklin County sheriff, has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.
New catalytic converter law goes into effect in Maine in effort to prevent thefts
BANGOR, Maine — A new law to prevent the theft of catalytic converters went into effect in Maine on Monday. Gov. Janet Mills signed the law in April with the intention of making catalytic converters more traceable to, in turn, prevent theft. Under the new law, any catalytic converter...
WCAX
Results are in for Vermont's Attorney General
Liam Madden, an Iraq War veteran turned antiwar advocate, won a three-way GOP contest for the U.S. House Tuesday night. But a day after winning, it’s still not clear whether the self-proclaimed Independent plans to accept the nomination. The new U.S. senator from Vermont will have to take time...
Does This Chart Prove That Maine is Mostly Poor?
Year after year, it stereotypically seems like the group of people we try to avoid the most -- avoiding members of the U.S. Census. They'll call your home, they'll knock on your front door -- and half the time it's to ask about how they can get in touch with your neighbors, not even you.
WCAX
Copeland Hanzas claims win in Dem contest for secretary of state
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sarah Copeland Hanzas Wednesday claimed victory in the Democratic primary for Vermont secretary of state, edging out Chris Winters. Unofficial results show Copeland Hanzas winning by a margin of 1,812 votes. “I’m so deeply honored and humbled to have received the Democratic nomination for the office...
WCAX
New York businesses on the hook for pandemic unemployment payments
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - While life is starting to look and feel normal again, many businesses are still facing pandemic problems. In New York, a deadline is looming to pay back borrowed unemployment money and the state is looking at businesses to foot the bill. Now, there is a push...
WCAX
Historic primary to bring changes to Capitol Hill, Vt. Statehouse
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - After months of debates, stump speeches, and campaign pamphlets flooding mailboxes, Vermont voters finally had their say during Tuesday’s primary election, and now the focus shifts to November. The unofficial tally shows an estimated 132,000 Vermonters cast their ballots for Tuesday’s primary compared to 107,000...
WMTW
Maine school system prepares for influx of asylum-seekers
SACO, Maine — Saco school officials admit it might be a tight squeeze at Burns Elementary School, which serves grades three through five, but there is enough room in all the other schools as they make adjustments to accommodate all students. A sign above a hotel entrance Monday welcomes...
WMTW
Maine's property tax stabilization for senior citizens law takes effect
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — City and town assessors across the state are rolling out the law that allows older people to freeze their property tax bills. Cape Elizabeth's town assessor said he has a list of about 250 senior citizens who may qualify for the program. The applications are...
mainepublic.org
Controversial northern Maine mining proposal still percolating as company courts town officials
Representatives from a Canadian mining company have been meeting quietly with local officials in far northern Maine, hoping to gain support for a controversial proposal that would test the state’s stringent new mining regulations. Last fall, environmental groups cheered when Wolfden Resources opted to withdraw a rezoning application rather...
wgan.com
Maine man charged with interstate stalking for alleged threats against 8-year-old
A school bus driver from Eliot accused of threatening a child was taken into custody on Friday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Hampshire says 39-year-old Michael Chick was assigned to a bus route in Greenland, New Hampshire. He allegedly threatened a child and their family and traveled from Maine to New Hampshire to make the threats.
WCAX
NY authorities investigating fatal transfer station accident
LONG LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities are investigating after a man was crushed by a trash container at a Hamilton County transfer facility Monday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Long Lake transfer station. New York State Police say the 47-year-old male was standing near the loading container when a cable snapped, causing the container to roll back towards the trash compactor, pinning him between the two.
WCAX
Back to school hair styling clinic for BIPOC young Vermonters
After years of attempts to mitigate pollution in the Sugar River, major upgrades are coming to the wastewater facility in Newport, New Hampshire. Irwin, Germain take top spots at Biathlon Rollerski Championships. Updated: 3 hours ago. A few local faces claimed top finishes as well in the mass start competition.
