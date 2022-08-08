ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

thecitymenus.com

Dream Wings N Things Celebrates Ribbon Cutting on September 22

Located at 1700 Newnan Crossing Blvd, Dream Wings N Things will celebrate their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony starting at 12:00 p.m. The new restaurant recently opened inside the new Shell Gas Station at the corner of Lower Fayetteville Road and Newnan Crossing Blvd in Newnan. Dream Wings...
NEWNAN, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Hundreds turn out for second annual Butts Aglow

Hundreds turned out Saturday for the second annual Butts Aglow hot air balloon event presented by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce. Although impending bad weather limited the balloon launch to one craft, attendees enjoyed food and crafts vendors, games and music provided by the band Contagious. Sponsors for the event, held at The Rivers Ranch Inc. on Ga. Highway 42, were United Bank, Park Avenue BP, May & Carter Oil Co., Harold’s Propane, Westbury Care of Jackson, GleamPro, Rental Solutions, AWI Inc. and Wellstar-Sylvan Grove.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta woman recalls encounter with men trying to steal her dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman who lives in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood says two men allegedly tried to steal her dog recently. The woman was walking her Yorkshire Terrier dog over the weekend when two men hopped out of a white Cadillac sedan, approached her and tried to steal her dog, Beau.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Amazon donates Ring security systems to 1K Atlanta seniors through nonprofit

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tech giant Amazon is helping ensure safety for Atlanta seniors by donating 1,000 Ring security systems through the nonprofit called HouseProud. The Ring security bundles will include a doorbell, stick-up camera, and pathway lights. Those will all be distributed through House Proud, a non-profit that serves seniors throughout the metro by making sure they are dry, safe, and warm.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lost bunny? Kennesaw police searching for owner

KENNESAW,Ga. — The Kennesaw Police Department is hoping someone recognizes a bunny who decided to take a hop around the city. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police found the adorable pet Monday morning near the mailbox area of Walton Apartments in Ridenour. The 404...
KENNESAW, GA
Monroe Local News

WCSO and Loganville family still seeking information on killer of their family pet, Otto

$3,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest and conviction of perpetrator. After their beloved dog, Otto, was fatally stabbed on July 16, the family continues to ask for anyone with information on the perpetrator to come forward. They are offering a $3,000 reward to to anyone that helps in the arrest/conviction of the person/persons guilty of the crime.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Hollywood of the South: How to become a movie extra

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You don’t always need acting training to get your 15 seconds of fame in the Hollywood of the South. With so many TV shows and movies filmed in Georgia, there’s a growing number of opportunities for you to land a spot on the big screen — as an extra.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Wings Over North Georgia announces acts for 10th annual show

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Wings Over North Georgia air show announced some of the acts that will perform at Russell Regional Airport in Rome. The air show is scheduled to be Oct. 15-16. The newest act is the first Airshow Racing Series event. Competitors will fly three laps around a 5,000-foot slalom course. Multiple preliminary heats will determine the final competitors, with a winner determined at the end of the day.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Second Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival

The Carroll County Master Gardeners will be holding the Second Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival on September 10, 2022. This year’s event features workshops and storytelling for children outside the old one-room schoolhouse, local food trucks, featured speakers on gardening topics and over 70 vendors inside and out and a petting zoo. The Master Gardeners will be holding a plant sale and there will be guided tours of the Buffalo Creek Trail by members of the Native Plant Society. The Second Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival will be held at the Carroll County Agricultural Center located at 900 Newnan Road, Carrollton.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
saportareport.com

Attracting the wrong kind of attention

In September of 1895 at Atlanta’s Cotton States and International Exposition, Charles Jenkins demonstrated to the world what he called a Phantoscope, an early version of a movie projector. From that moment on, the world would never be the same. The invention of the movie projector led to the...
ATLANTA, GA

