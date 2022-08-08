The Carroll County Master Gardeners will be holding the Second Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival on September 10, 2022. This year’s event features workshops and storytelling for children outside the old one-room schoolhouse, local food trucks, featured speakers on gardening topics and over 70 vendors inside and out and a petting zoo. The Master Gardeners will be holding a plant sale and there will be guided tours of the Buffalo Creek Trail by members of the Native Plant Society. The Second Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival will be held at the Carroll County Agricultural Center located at 900 Newnan Road, Carrollton.

