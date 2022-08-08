Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Walton County Animal Control remains overloaded with owner surrenders and strays
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Aug. 8, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are again many dogs and cats without interest and expired holds in the shelter. If you are in a position to help, you can go to...
thecitymenus.com
Dream Wings N Things Celebrates Ribbon Cutting on September 22
Located at 1700 Newnan Crossing Blvd, Dream Wings N Things will celebrate their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony starting at 12:00 p.m. The new restaurant recently opened inside the new Shell Gas Station at the corner of Lower Fayetteville Road and Newnan Crossing Blvd in Newnan. Dream Wings...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Hundreds turn out for second annual Butts Aglow
Hundreds turned out Saturday for the second annual Butts Aglow hot air balloon event presented by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce. Although impending bad weather limited the balloon launch to one craft, attendees enjoyed food and crafts vendors, games and music provided by the band Contagious. Sponsors for the event, held at The Rivers Ranch Inc. on Ga. Highway 42, were United Bank, Park Avenue BP, May & Carter Oil Co., Harold’s Propane, Westbury Care of Jackson, GleamPro, Rental Solutions, AWI Inc. and Wellstar-Sylvan Grove.
Concerned parents turn to Paulding County school board for help to keep Boys & Girls Club open
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — When Kawana Walker's 10-year-old daughter, Alice, had her sixth birthday, she got a special present. "As soon as she turned six, her attending the Boys and Girls Club was a birthday present to her," she said. "That was the first thing we did as she turned six."
WMAZ
VERIFY: Viral photo of chicken wings in Chick-fil-A box is real, but it needs context
ATLANTA — A viral post on social media showing what appears to be Chick-fil-A wings has foodies going wild in Atlanta. The photo shows chicken wings with a Chick-fil-A label on the box. Some captions say that Chick-fil-A is looking for feedback from the Nashville location -- and that they could soon be coming to town.
CBS 46
Atlanta woman recalls encounter with men trying to steal her dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman who lives in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood says two men allegedly tried to steal her dog recently. The woman was walking her Yorkshire Terrier dog over the weekend when two men hopped out of a white Cadillac sedan, approached her and tried to steal her dog, Beau.
CBS 46
Amazon donates Ring security systems to 1K Atlanta seniors through nonprofit
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tech giant Amazon is helping ensure safety for Atlanta seniors by donating 1,000 Ring security systems through the nonprofit called HouseProud. The Ring security bundles will include a doorbell, stick-up camera, and pathway lights. Those will all be distributed through House Proud, a non-profit that serves seniors throughout the metro by making sure they are dry, safe, and warm.
Lost bunny? Kennesaw police searching for owner
KENNESAW,Ga. — The Kennesaw Police Department is hoping someone recognizes a bunny who decided to take a hop around the city. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police found the adorable pet Monday morning near the mailbox area of Walton Apartments in Ridenour. The 404...
Monroe Local News
WCSO and Loganville family still seeking information on killer of their family pet, Otto
$3,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest and conviction of perpetrator. After their beloved dog, Otto, was fatally stabbed on July 16, the family continues to ask for anyone with information on the perpetrator to come forward. They are offering a $3,000 reward to to anyone that helps in the arrest/conviction of the person/persons guilty of the crime.
CBS 46
Hollywood of the South: How to become a movie extra
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You don’t always need acting training to get your 15 seconds of fame in the Hollywood of the South. With so many TV shows and movies filmed in Georgia, there’s a growing number of opportunities for you to land a spot on the big screen — as an extra.
CBS 46
Wings Over North Georgia announces acts for 10th annual show
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Wings Over North Georgia air show announced some of the acts that will perform at Russell Regional Airport in Rome. The air show is scheduled to be Oct. 15-16. The newest act is the first Airshow Racing Series event. Competitors will fly three laps around a 5,000-foot slalom course. Multiple preliminary heats will determine the final competitors, with a winner determined at the end of the day.
thecitymenus.com
Second Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival
The Carroll County Master Gardeners will be holding the Second Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival on September 10, 2022. This year’s event features workshops and storytelling for children outside the old one-room schoolhouse, local food trucks, featured speakers on gardening topics and over 70 vendors inside and out and a petting zoo. The Master Gardeners will be holding a plant sale and there will be guided tours of the Buffalo Creek Trail by members of the Native Plant Society. The Second Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival will be held at the Carroll County Agricultural Center located at 900 Newnan Road, Carrollton.
Deputies called ‘heroes’ for searching burning home for kids, mom they say attacked them
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two Paulding County deputies are being awarded for running into a burning home to search for trapped kids and the mother authorities say tried to kill them. Corporal Jamie Winkles and Deputy Joshua Bishop were given the Medal of Merit, which is the second highest...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County restaurant famous for possibly labor-inducing eggplant parm closes after 40 years
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - After 40 years, an iconic Cobb County restaurant is closing. Scalini's Italian Restaurant has been a metro Atlanta area legend for years. Now, after 40 years of servicing the community, the restaurant announced its closure on its website. "Thank you to all our customers for your...
Mom killed in shooting at park while on ‘quick detour’ to watch softball game, father says
ATLANTA — The grieving father of a mother shot and killed during a neighborhood baseball game at an Atlanta park is describing the final hours of his daughter’s life. April Sparks, 33, was one of six people shot at Rosa L. Burney Park on Sunday. Rashad Rogers, 31, was also killed. A 6-year-old girl remains in critical condition.
saportareport.com
Attracting the wrong kind of attention
In September of 1895 at Atlanta’s Cotton States and International Exposition, Charles Jenkins demonstrated to the world what he called a Phantoscope, an early version of a movie projector. From that moment on, the world would never be the same. The invention of the movie projector led to the...
fox5atlanta.com
Producer and director Mann Robinson hosts nationwide casting call in Atlanta
Atlanta's Mann Robinson Studios will host a two-day casting call to find actors, extras, and crew for its upcoming movies and TV shows. Producer, director, and filmmaker Mann Robinson joined Good Day to talk about the event.
WXIA 11 Alive
Young father shot, killed in Clayton County while running into fighting crowd to save his sisters, family says
HAMPTON, Ga. — Police are working around the clock to identify whomever it was who opened fire inside a house party in Clayton County over the weekend– killing a young father, while he was trying to protect his two sisters from assault. Quintavious Jones, 24, was, according to...
