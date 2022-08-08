ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Harbaugh Addresses Michigan Football's Quarterback Competition

Jim Harbaugh has a big decision to make ahead of the 2022 season. J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara are battling for the team's starting quarterback position. Word on the street is McCarthy and McNamara are splitting first-team reps. But sooner or later, Harbaugh's going to have to pick one to start for his team. A decision could be nearing.
Ohio State football: Jim Knowles faces adjustment to Big Ten from Oklahoma State, Joey Galloway says

Following a tough season defensively for Ohio State, coach Ryan Day brought in Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State as the Buckeyes' new defensive coordinator and made it clear last month at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis that he expects far better play on that side of the ball — specifically, a top-10 unit. On Tuesday, Knowles said at Ohio State media availability that he wishes Day "would've said top five, because that's what we expect." Joey Galloway, a former star wide receiver for the Buckeyes, pushed back a bit on that sentiment during ESPN's "College Football Live" on Tuesday, saying Knowles will face an adjustment going from the Big 12 to the Big Ten.
Athlon Sports Ranks The No. 1 Quarterback In College Football

Following a remarkable first season as Alabama's starter, Bryce Young has quickly claimed the crown as college football's best quarterback. Athlon Sports went through the significant undertaking of ranking all 131 anticipated starting quarterbacks across Division I. The list, presented by Steven Lassan, weighed factors beyond past performance and NFL potential such as talent, the player's supporting cast, and scheme changes.
Two Aggies among redshirt freshmen to watch

We spend so much time focused on recruiting as college football fans that the latest class of true freshmen are often the ones with the most intrigue and excitement heading into a new season. But for most, even very high level recruits, the jump from the high school level to the FBS, especially to the pinnacle, the SEC, is massive, and many benefit from the opportunity to take a redshirt year. However, too often fans and analysts lose interest in these types, moving on to the shiny new class. However, on Tuesday, Chris Hummer of 247Sports  released a list of “Redshirt Freshmen...
