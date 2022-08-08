Read full article on original website
Heartbroken mother pays tribute after boy dies in farmyard accident with tractor
The mother of a three-year-old boy killed in a collision with a tractor on a farm said she is “broken beyond repair.”. Albie Speakman suffered fatal injuries on farmland off Bentley Hall Road in the Tottington area of Bury, Greater Manchester, at about 12.45pm on Saturday July 16. His...
Boy, 5, dies in horror crash with lorry after 'cycling his Spider Man bike across the street'
A five-year-old boy has been killed after a lorry smashed into him while on his Spider Man-themed bike. It has been reported that the young child was fatally hit by the HGV lorry as he cycled across the street on West Bromwich Road, Walsall in the West Midlands, this morning.
Lorry driver who killed three people while looking at dating sites makes jail cell plea in hard-hitting video
A lorry driver jailed for killing three people by ploughing into traffic as he looked at his phone has told tearfully how he will regret what he did for the rest of his life.Ion Onut helped to make a video from his prison cell warning of how using mobiles while driving can ruin lives in an instant.“It shows you how quickly it happens, and how quickly your life changes from being normal to now being in prison, having a sentence of eight years,” he says in the hard-hitting film.Onut was using the internet on his phone when he crashed...
Boy, 14, dies swimming in lake during heatwave after getting into difficulty
A 14-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in a lake in Cheshunt last night, Hertfordshire Police said.Police were contacted just before 5pm to report the teenager had not re-surfaced having been in the water.Officers, the Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service immediately attended North Met Lake off Cadmore Lane in Cheshunt.Emergency services carried out searches of the area, including the use of the police helicopter and specialist police divers but the boy’s body was not recovered until hours later before 11pm.The boy’s family has been informed but formal identification is still to take...
BBC
Woman, 71, arrested after biker killed in Meriden crash
A woman in her 70s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash. The 33-year-old man from Coventry died at the scene after being thrown from his motorcycle after it collided with a Kia Sorrento in Meriden on Saturday. His bike burst...
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
ohmymag.co.uk
This ‘American Bully XL’ dog turned on its owners in a horrific attack
A woman mauled to death and a man rushed to the hospital. According to Sky News, South Yorkshire police responded to an emergency call from a man who reported a dog attack in his house. As they arrived at the property together with the local ambulance services, they faced a horrendous scene. A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were bitten by a dog, a legal American Bully XL. The man who called the police during the attack was severely injured. The paramedics tended to a woman, but despite their efforts, her bite wounds were fatal, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three teenage boys are charged with murdering a 16-year-old at a party: 'Somebody thought they had to defend their girlfriend'
Three teenage boys have been charged with murder after the alleged stabbing of another 16-year-old boy at a party at a home in western Sydney. Emergency services were called to a home on Australis Drive at Ropes Crossing, near Blacktown, about 2.50am on June 4. They found a teenage boy...
BBC
Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl
A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
Couple guilty of murdering boy after ‘utterly horrific and prolonged’ torture
A 15-year-old boy who was tortured and killed by his mother and her partner in a campaign of “utterly horrific and prolonged” torture was murdered by the two people he “should have been able to trust the most in the world”, a senior prosecutor has said.
Mum left furious at Asda Cafe after young daughter served ‘rotting horse manure’ chips
A MUM went ballistic in an Asda Café after her daughter was fed chips that tasted of "rotting horse manure". The stay-at-home mum, who wants to remain anonymous, only wanted to treat daughter 'P' to some nice grub. But as soon as the youngster tucked into her plate of...
Fears for family missing in the Outback in their Toyota HiLux as it's revealed they met a 'mystery man' hours before disappearing without a trace
A mother, daughter and son have gone missing along one of Australia's most isolated roads after saying they would spend the night on a stranger's property. Bonnie Edwards, 70, Eldride Edwards, 41, and Virginia O'Neil, 49, visited Alice Springs for an event on Saturday but have not been seen or heard from since.
Watch as road rage driver rams cyclist onto his bonnet while the rider screams in terror
THIS is the shocking moment a road rage driver rams a cyclist onto his bonnet with the rider left screaming in terror. Ahmed Al-Rawi, 55, was caught repeatedly driving into the victim after he clipped them along a road in Swindon, Wiltshire. The unnamed cyclist is repeatedly heard screaming "stop"...
Horror as nine-month old baby is found dead at a home in Sydney's west as police speak with the parents
A nine-month-old baby has been found dead at a Western Sydney home, sparking a police investigation. Officers from NSW Police were called to check on the welfare of occupants in the suburban property in Doonside on Monday just after 10am. The baby was found unresponsive and was unable to be...
BET
‘We Forgive Her,’ Pregnant Victim’s Sister Says Of Accused Driver In Fatal LA Crash
The sister of the pregnant woman killed in a multi-car crash on Aug. 4 in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood has forgiven the driver accused of causing the tragic collision that took six lives and injured eight others. KTLA reports that devastated family members and their supporters gathered over...
Out after 19 years: Killer wife who fed her second husband poisoned curry is pictured strolling in the sunshine on shopping trip after she was freed from prison last month
She was dubbed the Black Widow after murdering her husband with a poisoned curry. Now, 19 years after receiving a life sentence, Dena Thompson is free to walk the streets. The notorious bigamist, who was acquitted of trying to murder another husband and conned a third, was controversially set free by the Parole Board last month.
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Identified
The network, which is under Black ownership, insists the offensive TV graphic ’did not originate with us.’. The horrendous study inflicted on deliberately untreated Black men to see how syphilis affected them, still resounds today. The WNBA star explains what happened when Russian authorities arrested her. The first video...
Alleged murder victim, 11, named as stepfather appears in court
An 11-year-old alleged murder victim who was found seriously injured in a park can now be named as Mikey Harrison, a judge has ruled.Mikey’s stepfather, Michael Harrison, appeared in court on Tuesday charged with murder following an incident in Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire, on June 18.The 41-year-old was not required to enter any pleas during a short hearing conducted over video-link to HMP Nottingham.He spoke only to confirm his name and that he could follow proceedings.As well as the murder charge, the defendant faces one count of engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.Harrison, of no fixed abode, was remanded into custody until his provisional trial date which was previously set for January 12 next year.Judge Nirmal Shant lifted reporting restrictions banning the identification of Mikey following an application by the PA news agency.
