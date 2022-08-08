ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lorry driver who killed three people while looking at dating sites makes jail cell plea in hard-hitting video

A lorry driver jailed for killing three people by ploughing into traffic as he looked at his phone has told tearfully how he will regret what he did for the rest of his life.Ion Onut helped to make a video from his prison cell warning of how using mobiles while driving can ruin lives in an instant.“It shows you how quickly it happens, and how quickly your life changes from being normal to now being in prison, having a sentence of eight years,” he says in the hard-hitting film.Onut was using the internet on his phone when he crashed...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Boy, 14, dies swimming in lake during heatwave after getting into difficulty

A 14-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in a lake in Cheshunt last night, Hertfordshire Police said.Police were contacted just before 5pm to report the teenager had not re-surfaced having been in the water.Officers, the Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service immediately attended North Met Lake off Cadmore Lane in Cheshunt.Emergency services carried out searches of the area, including the use of the police helicopter and specialist police divers but the boy’s body was not recovered until hours later before 11pm.The boy’s family has been informed but formal identification is still to take...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Turn#Traffic Accident#Cambridge Crown Court
BBC

Woman, 71, arrested after biker killed in Meriden crash

A woman in her 70s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash. The 33-year-old man from Coventry died at the scene after being thrown from his motorcycle after it collided with a Kia Sorrento in Meriden on Saturday. His bike burst...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ohmymag.co.uk

This ‘American Bully XL’ dog turned on its owners in a horrific attack

A woman mauled to death and a man rushed to the hospital. According to Sky News, South Yorkshire police responded to an emergency call from a man who reported a dog attack in his house. As they arrived at the property together with the local ambulance services, they faced a horrendous scene. A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were bitten by a dog, a legal American Bully XL. The man who called the police during the attack was severely injured. The paramedics tended to a woman, but despite their efforts, her bite wounds were fatal, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl

A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Fears for family missing in the Outback in their Toyota HiLux as it's revealed they met a 'mystery man' hours before disappearing without a trace

A mother, daughter and son have gone missing along one of Australia's most isolated roads after saying they would spend the night on a stranger's property. Bonnie Edwards, 70, Eldride Edwards, 41, and Virginia O'Neil, 49, visited Alice Springs for an event on Saturday but have not been seen or heard from since.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Out after 19 years: Killer wife who fed her second husband poisoned curry is pictured strolling in the sunshine on shopping trip after she was freed from prison last month

She was dubbed the Black Widow after murdering her husband with a poisoned curry. Now, 19 years after receiving a life sentence, Dena Thompson is free to walk the streets. The notorious bigamist, who was acquitted of trying to murder another husband and conned a third, was controversially set free by the Parole Board last month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alleged murder victim, 11, named as stepfather appears in court

An 11-year-old alleged murder victim who was found seriously injured in a park can now be named as Mikey Harrison, a judge has ruled.Mikey’s stepfather, Michael Harrison, appeared in court on Tuesday charged with murder following an incident in Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire, on June 18.The 41-year-old was not required to enter any pleas during a short hearing conducted over video-link to HMP Nottingham.He spoke only to confirm his name and that he could follow proceedings.As well as the murder charge, the defendant faces one count of engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.Harrison, of no fixed abode, was remanded into custody until his provisional trial date which was previously set for January 12 next year.Judge Nirmal Shant lifted reporting restrictions banning the identification of Mikey following an application by the PA news agency.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy