Carlsbad, NM

EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has identified 23 towns nationally — including two in New Jersey — as having higher cancer risks due to commercial sterilization factories there that spew a toxic gas called ethylene oxide. (Getty Images) Two New Jersey communities — Franklin in Sussex County and...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard”

John Bauer stands in front of his Porter County house and recently rebuilt garage. (Courtesy John Bauer) John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
Oregon schools lean heavily on emergency teachers, including untrained ones

Julie Cleve, a reading specialist at Hallman Elementary School in Salem. Due to teacher shortages, many schools leaned heavily on emergency licensed teachers. (Fred Joe/Salem Reporter) Struggling with staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic, Oregon schools leaned heavily last year on teachers who received emergency licenses from the state. During...
OREGON STATE
Alaska health organization secures $9.7 million grant to train new workers

A sign at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus, seen on July 21, expresses appreciation for healthcare workers. UAA has several training programs, including one focused on rural Alaska, and the university is one of the partners in a $9.7 million federal grant secured by the Alaska Primary Care Association. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
ALASKA STATE
Over 10K new businesses register in Colorado in July with reduced filing fee

Selene Nestor, the owner of Olta Mexican Whiskey, speaks during an Aug. 8, 2022 press conference at the Colorado State Capitol. Nearly 11,000 new businesses filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office in July, the first wave that took advantage of a temporary filing fee reduction passed during the previous legislative session.
COLORADO STATE
Democrats caught up in voter data snafu

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jason Martin and the Tennessee Democratic Party are at odds over bad information his campaign received from the party and sent to voters in a mass text message just days before the Aug. 4 election. Martin, who narrowly defeated Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley to win...
TENNESSEE STATE
Opinion: AquaCon’s Proposed Industrial Salmon Farm Represents a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland

Bradley Stevens, professor emeritus of marine science at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore;. David Secor, professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science Chesapeake Biological Laboratory;. Fred Pomeroy, president of Dorchester Citizens for Planned Growth;. Jay Martin, president of Friends of the Nanticoke River;. Judith Stribling, faculty...
MARYLAND STATE
New data shows worsening mental health, education trends among Idaho children

New nationwide data shows Idaho ranks among the best in the country for economic well-being, family and community factors, but also shows increasing anxiety and depression rates among children and low education scores. (Courtesy of Johner Images) New nationwide data shows Idaho ranks among the best in the country for...
IDAHO STATE
Homeless camping bans are spreading. This group shaped the bills

Homeless encampment on the Ben Franklin Parkway and 22nd Street in 2020, where community activists called on the City of Philadelphia to focus on helping the poor and homeless instead of trying to displace them (Image via The Philadelphia Tribune) Georgia state Sen. Carden Summers said he drove around Atlanta...
GEORGIA STATE
Rep. Anna Williams resigns from Oregon Legislature for new policy role

Rep. Anna Williams, D-Hood River, will resign from the Legislature Aug. 14 to start a new job as executive director of the System of Care Advisory Council. (Anna Williams) Hood River Democrat Anna Williams has spent the past four years focused on human services policy at the Oregon Legislature. Starting in mid-August, she’ll trade the state House for a new policy job.
OREGON STATE
Michels wins GOP nod for governor’s race; Vos narrowly wins Assembly primary

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 09: Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels greets guests at an election-night rally on August 09, 2022 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Michels, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican nomination against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
WISCONSIN STATE
Opinion: A recent history of Maine’s swiftly evolving tax code

For most of the 1990s and 2000s, Maine’s tax code remained relatively stable. Corporate and income tax rates were unchanged and except for modifications to how the state calculates what portion of corporate profits are taxable, things largely stayed the same. In 2004, Maine voters required the state to...
MAINE STATE
Oregon schools need billions to close funding gap, education commission says

Julie Cleve, a reading specialist at Hallman Elementary School in Salem. The Education Quality Commission released a report that finds Oregon schools will need $2.7 billion more dollars in the next biennium to fully support schools. (Salem Reporter/Fred Joe) To meet state education goals, Oregon schools are going to need...
OREGON STATE

