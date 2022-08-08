Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has identified 23 towns nationally — including two in New Jersey — as having higher cancer risks due to commercial sterilization factories there that spew a toxic gas called ethylene oxide. (Getty Images) Two New Jersey communities — Franklin in Sussex County and...
newsfromthestates.com
Navajo Nation presidential candidates Nez and Nygren announce their VP running mates
The ballot for Navajo Nation president is set, as incumbent Jonathan Nez and challenger Buu Nygren both announced their vice presidential running mates on Monday. Both campaigns hosted events at the Navajo Veterans Memorial Park in Window Rock, Ariz., on Monday to let Navajo voters know who their running mates will be.
newsfromthestates.com
Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows
A man gathers his belongings early in the morning on Nov. 30, 2020, as city officials begin to clear a large homeless encampment in Denver's Five Points neighborhood. (Moe Clark/Colorado Newsline) In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like...
newsfromthestates.com
Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard”
John Bauer stands in front of his Porter County house and recently rebuilt garage. (Courtesy John Bauer) John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon schools lean heavily on emergency teachers, including untrained ones
Julie Cleve, a reading specialist at Hallman Elementary School in Salem. Due to teacher shortages, many schools leaned heavily on emergency licensed teachers. (Fred Joe/Salem Reporter) Struggling with staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic, Oregon schools leaned heavily last year on teachers who received emergency licenses from the state. During...
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska health organization secures $9.7 million grant to train new workers
A sign at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus, seen on July 21, expresses appreciation for healthcare workers. UAA has several training programs, including one focused on rural Alaska, and the university is one of the partners in a $9.7 million federal grant secured by the Alaska Primary Care Association. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
newsfromthestates.com
Over 10K new businesses register in Colorado in July with reduced filing fee
Selene Nestor, the owner of Olta Mexican Whiskey, speaks during an Aug. 8, 2022 press conference at the Colorado State Capitol. Nearly 11,000 new businesses filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office in July, the first wave that took advantage of a temporary filing fee reduction passed during the previous legislative session.
newsfromthestates.com
New Mexico Islamic centers, mosques tighten security following Muslim attacks
A string of deaths of Muslim men in New Mexico has members of the community fearing for their lives, and Islamic centers have since added police patrols, locked doors or stopped meeting in person. From the death of the first victim in November 2021 to the most recent on Friday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
Democrats caught up in voter data snafu
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jason Martin and the Tennessee Democratic Party are at odds over bad information his campaign received from the party and sent to voters in a mass text message just days before the Aug. 4 election. Martin, who narrowly defeated Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley to win...
newsfromthestates.com
Opinion: AquaCon’s Proposed Industrial Salmon Farm Represents a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland
Bradley Stevens, professor emeritus of marine science at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore;. David Secor, professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science Chesapeake Biological Laboratory;. Fred Pomeroy, president of Dorchester Citizens for Planned Growth;. Jay Martin, president of Friends of the Nanticoke River;. Judith Stribling, faculty...
newsfromthestates.com
New data shows worsening mental health, education trends among Idaho children
New nationwide data shows Idaho ranks among the best in the country for economic well-being, family and community factors, but also shows increasing anxiety and depression rates among children and low education scores. (Courtesy of Johner Images) New nationwide data shows Idaho ranks among the best in the country for...
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmakers decry collapsing Texas juvenile prison system, ask Abbott to call special session
The House Committee on Juvenile Justice and Family Issues holds a public hearing at the Texas State Capitol on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas’...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
Homeless camping bans are spreading. This group shaped the bills
Homeless encampment on the Ben Franklin Parkway and 22nd Street in 2020, where community activists called on the City of Philadelphia to focus on helping the poor and homeless instead of trying to displace them (Image via The Philadelphia Tribune) Georgia state Sen. Carden Summers said he drove around Atlanta...
newsfromthestates.com
Republicans, Democrats prioritize legislative races targeting Collin County and South Texas seats
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Two years ago, Democrats were gearing up for a rare opportunity in modern times: capturing the Texas House majority. But after they came up woefully short — and Republican-led redistricting...
newsfromthestates.com
Rep. Anna Williams resigns from Oregon Legislature for new policy role
Rep. Anna Williams, D-Hood River, will resign from the Legislature Aug. 14 to start a new job as executive director of the System of Care Advisory Council. (Anna Williams) Hood River Democrat Anna Williams has spent the past four years focused on human services policy at the Oregon Legislature. Starting in mid-August, she’ll trade the state House for a new policy job.
newsfromthestates.com
Michels wins GOP nod for governor’s race; Vos narrowly wins Assembly primary
WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 09: Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels greets guests at an election-night rally on August 09, 2022 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Michels, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican nomination against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
newsfromthestates.com
Opinion: A recent history of Maine’s swiftly evolving tax code
For most of the 1990s and 2000s, Maine’s tax code remained relatively stable. Corporate and income tax rates were unchanged and except for modifications to how the state calculates what portion of corporate profits are taxable, things largely stayed the same. In 2004, Maine voters required the state to...
newsfromthestates.com
Ehrlich to focus on fundraising, not cheerleading, for GOP candidates this fall
Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) with former Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr. (R) in 2017, when Hogan named the Intercounty Connector highway after Ehrlich. Photo from the Executive Office of the Governor. When Maryland Republican Party chair Dirk Haire and Rep. Andy Harris approached Bob Ehrlich about leading the...
newsfromthestates.com
Juvenile justice official suggests Louisiana prosecutors should charge more minors as adults
Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish is one of the juvenile justice facilities that has seen several outbreaks of violence and escapes. (Photo by Greg LaRose/Illuminator) A new administrator for the state Office of Juvenile Justice suggested Monday that Louisiana prosecutors need to consider charging more underage teenagers...
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon schools need billions to close funding gap, education commission says
Julie Cleve, a reading specialist at Hallman Elementary School in Salem. The Education Quality Commission released a report that finds Oregon schools will need $2.7 billion more dollars in the next biennium to fully support schools. (Salem Reporter/Fred Joe) To meet state education goals, Oregon schools are going to need...
Comments / 0