Photos: Scottsdale Unified kicks off 2022-23 school year

 2 days ago

Scottsdale Unified School District had its first day of school on Aug. 3, welcoming back thousands of students and faculty to its 29 physical campuses.

SUSD enrolls about 22,000 students across its campuses, which span Scottsdale, Town of Paradise Valley and Phoenix. The district also has one online school.

Pictures taken at various campuses around the district on the first day of school show excitement and smiles as the new school year commences.

(All photos courtesy of Scottsdale Unified School District)

