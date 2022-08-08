ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

newsfromthestates.com

Homeless camping bans are spreading. This group shaped the bills

Homeless encampment on the Ben Franklin Parkway and 22nd Street in 2020, where community activists called on the City of Philadelphia to focus on helping the poor and homeless instead of trying to displace them (Image via The Philadelphia Tribune) Georgia state Sen. Carden Summers said he drove around Atlanta...
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon schools lean heavily on emergency teachers, including untrained ones

Julie Cleve, a reading specialist at Hallman Elementary School in Salem. Due to teacher shortages, many schools leaned heavily on emergency licensed teachers. (Fred Joe/Salem Reporter) Struggling with staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic, Oregon schools leaned heavily last year on teachers who received emergency licenses from the state. During...
newsfromthestates.com

Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard”

John Bauer stands in front of his Porter County house and recently rebuilt garage. (Courtesy John Bauer) John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer.
newsfromthestates.com

Rep. Anna Williams resigns from Oregon Legislature for new policy role

Rep. Anna Williams, D-Hood River, will resign from the Legislature Aug. 14 to start a new job as executive director of the System of Care Advisory Council. (Anna Williams) Hood River Democrat Anna Williams has spent the past four years focused on human services policy at the Oregon Legislature. Starting in mid-August, she’ll trade the state House for a new policy job.
newsfromthestates.com

Kansas Board of Education member ‘ticked off’ by analysis of school safety planning

TOPEKA — Kansas school board member Jim McNiece’s frustration grew steadily as two state Department of Education safety experts moved through a presentation on inadequacies of district crisis management plans and persistent obstacles to securing buildings and communicating with staff in emergencies. McNiece, who represents a Wichita district...
newsfromthestates.com

Facebook data used to prosecute Nebraska mother, daughter after alleged abortion

OMAHA — Evidence against a Norfolk, Nebraska, mother and her teen in a case alleging an illegal abortion is opening a new digital front in the national battle over abortion. Police allege in court documents that Celeste Burgess, then 17 years old, told police in April that she had suffered a miscarriage in a bathtub at her home. She said she and her mom buried the stillborn, the documents show.
newsfromthestates.com

Religion-based claims are piling up against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban

Legal complaints are stacking up against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban, all of them arguing that the law imposes a narrowly sectarian definition of when life begins upon other elements of the faith community that hold markedly different ideas about the matter. The trend began in early June, when Barry...
newsfromthestates.com

Over 10K new businesses register in Colorado in July with reduced filing fee

Selene Nestor, the owner of Olta Mexican Whiskey, speaks during an Aug. 8, 2022 press conference at the Colorado State Capitol. Nearly 11,000 new businesses filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office in July, the first wave that took advantage of a temporary filing fee reduction passed during the previous legislative session.
newsfromthestates.com

NC Association of Educators: Licensure and compensation proposal won’t solve recruitment and retention problems

Bryan Proffitt, vice president of the NC Association of Educators, was working as a furniture packer in 2004 when offered his first K-12 teaching job. The competition for teaching positions in North Carolina was so fierce, Proffitt remembers, that he didn’t get a job offer until two weeks into the new school year despite having an advanced degree, teaching license, great recommendations and two years of experience as a university instructor under his belt.
Daily Mail

NYC Mayor Eric Adams declares war on Texas Gov. Greg Abbot for bussing illegal migrants to the Big Apple and says he is considering dispatching New Yorkers to the border to campaign to unseat him!

Big Apple Mayor Eric Adams wants to take his quarrel with Governor Greg Abbott to Texas, threatening on Tuesday to bus New Yorkers to the Lone Star state to get out the vote against the southwestern Republican. 'I already called all of my friends in Texas and told them how...
newsfromthestates.com

Alaska health organization secures $9.7 million grant to train new workers

A sign at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus, seen on July 21, expresses appreciation for healthcare workers. UAA has several training programs, including one focused on rural Alaska, and the university is one of the partners in a $9.7 million federal grant secured by the Alaska Primary Care Association. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
WNYT

New York state facing teacher shortage

As millions of students prepare to get back in the classroom, schools across the country are facing a teacher shortage. It’s causing school districts and law makers to find ways to combat the problem that’s been a growing problem for years now. New York State is not immune...
newsfromthestates.com

Alaska conservatives launch group to encourage ‘yes’ vote on constitutional convention

A copy of the Alaska Constitution is seen on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) A group of conservative Alaskans, headed by a leading member of the Alaska Republican Party, has formed a new campaign organization intended to encourage Alaskans to call a constitutional convention and allow sweeping changes in the way Alaska runs its government, sets its budget and regulates the lives of its residents.
