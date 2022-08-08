Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Have Named the Suspect in the Killings of Four Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Detectives Have Detained the Primary Suspect in the Killings of Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows
A man gathers his belongings early in the morning on Nov. 30, 2020, as city officials begin to clear a large homeless encampment in Denver's Five Points neighborhood. (Moe Clark/Colorado Newsline) In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like...
newsfromthestates.com
Homeless camping bans are spreading. This group shaped the bills
Homeless encampment on the Ben Franklin Parkway and 22nd Street in 2020, where community activists called on the City of Philadelphia to focus on helping the poor and homeless instead of trying to displace them (Image via The Philadelphia Tribune) Georgia state Sen. Carden Summers said he drove around Atlanta...
newsfromthestates.com
New Mexico Islamic centers, mosques tighten security following Muslim attacks
A string of deaths of Muslim men in New Mexico has members of the community fearing for their lives, and Islamic centers have since added police patrols, locked doors or stopped meeting in person. From the death of the first victim in November 2021 to the most recent on Friday,...
newsfromthestates.com
Navajo Nation presidential candidates Nez and Nygren announce their VP running mates
The ballot for Navajo Nation president is set, as incumbent Jonathan Nez and challenger Buu Nygren both announced their vice presidential running mates on Monday. Both campaigns hosted events at the Navajo Veterans Memorial Park in Window Rock, Ariz., on Monday to let Navajo voters know who their running mates will be.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon schools lean heavily on emergency teachers, including untrained ones
Julie Cleve, a reading specialist at Hallman Elementary School in Salem. Due to teacher shortages, many schools leaned heavily on emergency licensed teachers. (Fred Joe/Salem Reporter) Struggling with staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic, Oregon schools leaned heavily last year on teachers who received emergency licenses from the state. During...
newsfromthestates.com
Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard”
John Bauer stands in front of his Porter County house and recently rebuilt garage. (Courtesy John Bauer) John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer.
newsfromthestates.com
Rep. Anna Williams resigns from Oregon Legislature for new policy role
Rep. Anna Williams, D-Hood River, will resign from the Legislature Aug. 14 to start a new job as executive director of the System of Care Advisory Council. (Anna Williams) Hood River Democrat Anna Williams has spent the past four years focused on human services policy at the Oregon Legislature. Starting in mid-August, she’ll trade the state House for a new policy job.
newsfromthestates.com
Kansas Board of Education member ‘ticked off’ by analysis of school safety planning
TOPEKA — Kansas school board member Jim McNiece’s frustration grew steadily as two state Department of Education safety experts moved through a presentation on inadequacies of district crisis management plans and persistent obstacles to securing buildings and communicating with staff in emergencies. McNiece, who represents a Wichita district...
RELATED PEOPLE
newsfromthestates.com
Facebook data used to prosecute Nebraska mother, daughter after alleged abortion
OMAHA — Evidence against a Norfolk, Nebraska, mother and her teen in a case alleging an illegal abortion is opening a new digital front in the national battle over abortion. Police allege in court documents that Celeste Burgess, then 17 years old, told police in April that she had suffered a miscarriage in a bathtub at her home. She said she and her mom buried the stillborn, the documents show.
newsfromthestates.com
Religion-based claims are piling up against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban
Legal complaints are stacking up against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban, all of them arguing that the law imposes a narrowly sectarian definition of when life begins upon other elements of the faith community that hold markedly different ideas about the matter. The trend began in early June, when Barry...
newsfromthestates.com
Over 10K new businesses register in Colorado in July with reduced filing fee
Selene Nestor, the owner of Olta Mexican Whiskey, speaks during an Aug. 8, 2022 press conference at the Colorado State Capitol. Nearly 11,000 new businesses filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office in July, the first wave that took advantage of a temporary filing fee reduction passed during the previous legislative session.
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmakers decry collapsing Texas juvenile prison system, ask Abbott to call special session
The House Committee on Juvenile Justice and Family Issues holds a public hearing at the Texas State Capitol on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas’...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
From spine-tingling tales to faces in the trees, Alabama trip puts Kansas in perspective
Whimsical carvings decorate trees in Orr Park in Montevallo, Alabama. Opinion editor Clay Wirestone walked the park on his recent visit to the state. (Clay Wirestone/Kansas Reflector) I was driving along an Alabama backroad with my mother-in-law, hearing about various Southern Gothic deaths that had befallen residents of her neighborhood,...
newsfromthestates.com
Republicans, Democrats prioritize legislative races targeting Collin County and South Texas seats
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Two years ago, Democrats were gearing up for a rare opportunity in modern times: capturing the Texas House majority. But after they came up woefully short — and Republican-led redistricting...
newsfromthestates.com
NC Association of Educators: Licensure and compensation proposal won’t solve recruitment and retention problems
Bryan Proffitt, vice president of the NC Association of Educators, was working as a furniture packer in 2004 when offered his first K-12 teaching job. The competition for teaching positions in North Carolina was so fierce, Proffitt remembers, that he didn’t get a job offer until two weeks into the new school year despite having an advanced degree, teaching license, great recommendations and two years of experience as a university instructor under his belt.
JOBS・
NYC Mayor Eric Adams declares war on Texas Gov. Greg Abbot for bussing illegal migrants to the Big Apple and says he is considering dispatching New Yorkers to the border to campaign to unseat him!
Big Apple Mayor Eric Adams wants to take his quarrel with Governor Greg Abbott to Texas, threatening on Tuesday to bus New Yorkers to the Lone Star state to get out the vote against the southwestern Republican. 'I already called all of my friends in Texas and told them how...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska health organization secures $9.7 million grant to train new workers
A sign at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus, seen on July 21, expresses appreciation for healthcare workers. UAA has several training programs, including one focused on rural Alaska, and the university is one of the partners in a $9.7 million federal grant secured by the Alaska Primary Care Association. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
WNYT
New York state facing teacher shortage
As millions of students prepare to get back in the classroom, schools across the country are facing a teacher shortage. It’s causing school districts and law makers to find ways to combat the problem that’s been a growing problem for years now. New York State is not immune...
newsfromthestates.com
Juvenile justice official suggests Louisiana prosecutors should charge more minors as adults
Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish is one of the juvenile justice facilities that has seen several outbreaks of violence and escapes. (Photo by Greg LaRose/Illuminator) A new administrator for the state Office of Juvenile Justice suggested Monday that Louisiana prosecutors need to consider charging more underage teenagers...
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska conservatives launch group to encourage ‘yes’ vote on constitutional convention
A copy of the Alaska Constitution is seen on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) A group of conservative Alaskans, headed by a leading member of the Alaska Republican Party, has formed a new campaign organization intended to encourage Alaskans to call a constitutional convention and allow sweeping changes in the way Alaska runs its government, sets its budget and regulates the lives of its residents.
Comments / 0