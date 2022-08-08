Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Report: Kids’ mental health problems increase in Wisconsin, nationwide
Mental health concerns are rising dramatically among Wisconsin children, particularly among children of color, according to a new report released Monday. The experience of Wisconsin kids is echoed nationwide, according to the 2022 Kids Count report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The findings reflect what Kids Forward, a Wisconsin...
newsfromthestates.com
Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard”
John Bauer stands in front of his Porter County house and recently rebuilt garage. (Courtesy John Bauer) John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer.
newsfromthestates.com
Facebook data used to prosecute Nebraska mother, daughter after alleged abortion
OMAHA — Evidence against a Norfolk, Nebraska, mother and her teen in a case alleging an illegal abortion is opening a new digital front in the national battle over abortion. Police allege in court documents that Celeste Burgess, then 17 years old, told police in April that she had suffered a miscarriage in a bathtub at her home. She said she and her mom buried the stillborn, the documents show.
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon schools lean heavily on emergency teachers, including untrained ones
Julie Cleve, a reading specialist at Hallman Elementary School in Salem. Due to teacher shortages, many schools leaned heavily on emergency licensed teachers. (Fred Joe/Salem Reporter) Struggling with staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic, Oregon schools leaned heavily last year on teachers who received emergency licenses from the state. During...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has identified 23 towns nationally — including two in New Jersey — as having higher cancer risks due to commercial sterilization factories there that spew a toxic gas called ethylene oxide. (Getty Images) Two New Jersey communities — Franklin in Sussex County and...
newsfromthestates.com
Religion-based claims are piling up against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban
Legal complaints are stacking up against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban, all of them arguing that the law imposes a narrowly sectarian definition of when life begins upon other elements of the faith community that hold markedly different ideas about the matter. The trend began in early June, when Barry...
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmakers expanded dental coverage but Mainers are still struggling to find providers
Old Town resident Stacey Velez can’t find a dentist who accepts MaineCare dental coverage within an hour drive of her house. She has been rejected by over 20 providers in the last week. “I’ve been calling everybody who takes MaineCare and none of them are taking new clients,” she...
newsfromthestates.com
Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows
A man gathers his belongings early in the morning on Nov. 30, 2020, as city officials begin to clear a large homeless encampment in Denver's Five Points neighborhood. (Moe Clark/Colorado Newsline) In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
NC Association of Educators: Licensure and compensation proposal won’t solve recruitment and retention problems
Bryan Proffitt, vice president of the NC Association of Educators, was working as a furniture packer in 2004 when offered his first K-12 teaching job. The competition for teaching positions in North Carolina was so fierce, Proffitt remembers, that he didn’t get a job offer until two weeks into the new school year despite having an advanced degree, teaching license, great recommendations and two years of experience as a university instructor under his belt.
JOBS・
newsfromthestates.com
Disclosure statements provide little insight into lawmakers’ finances
Recent efforts to require that lawmakers disclose more about their finances have not gone anywhere in the Democratic-led Legislature. (Daniella Heminghaus for New Jersey Monitor) Members of a state trust that received just $720,000 in this year’s budget face more stringent financial scrutiny than the lawmakers who approved the $50.6...
newsfromthestates.com
Kansas Board of Education member ‘ticked off’ by analysis of school safety planning
TOPEKA — Kansas school board member Jim McNiece’s frustration grew steadily as two state Department of Education safety experts moved through a presentation on inadequacies of district crisis management plans and persistent obstacles to securing buildings and communicating with staff in emergencies. McNiece, who represents a Wichita district...
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska health organization secures $9.7 million grant to train new workers
A sign at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus, seen on July 21, expresses appreciation for healthcare workers. UAA has several training programs, including one focused on rural Alaska, and the university is one of the partners in a $9.7 million federal grant secured by the Alaska Primary Care Association. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
New data shows worsening mental health, education trends among Idaho children
New nationwide data shows Idaho ranks among the best in the country for economic well-being, family and community factors, but also shows increasing anxiety and depression rates among children and low education scores. (Courtesy of Johner Images) New nationwide data shows Idaho ranks among the best in the country for...
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmakers decry collapsing Texas juvenile prison system, ask Abbott to call special session
The House Committee on Juvenile Justice and Family Issues holds a public hearing at the Texas State Capitol on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas’...
newsfromthestates.com
Juvenile justice official suggests Louisiana prosecutors should charge more minors as adults
Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish is one of the juvenile justice facilities that has seen several outbreaks of violence and escapes. (Photo by Greg LaRose/Illuminator) A new administrator for the state Office of Juvenile Justice suggested Monday that Louisiana prosecutors need to consider charging more underage teenagers...
newsfromthestates.com
Homeless camping bans are spreading. This group shaped the bills
Homeless encampment on the Ben Franklin Parkway and 22nd Street in 2020, where community activists called on the City of Philadelphia to focus on helping the poor and homeless instead of trying to displace them (Image via The Philadelphia Tribune) Georgia state Sen. Carden Summers said he drove around Atlanta...
newsfromthestates.com
New Mexico Islamic centers, mosques tighten security following Muslim attacks
A string of deaths of Muslim men in New Mexico has members of the community fearing for their lives, and Islamic centers have since added police patrols, locked doors or stopped meeting in person. From the death of the first victim in November 2021 to the most recent on Friday,...
newsfromthestates.com
Democrats caught up in voter data snafu
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jason Martin and the Tennessee Democratic Party are at odds over bad information his campaign received from the party and sent to voters in a mass text message just days before the Aug. 4 election. Martin, who narrowly defeated Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley to win...
newsfromthestates.com
Michels wins GOP nod for governor’s race; Vos narrowly wins Assembly primary
WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 09: Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels greets guests at an election-night rally on August 09, 2022 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Michels, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican nomination against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
newsfromthestates.com
Ehrlich to focus on fundraising, not cheerleading, for GOP candidates this fall
Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) with former Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr. (R) in 2017, when Hogan named the Intercounty Connector highway after Ehrlich. Photo from the Executive Office of the Governor. When Maryland Republican Party chair Dirk Haire and Rep. Andy Harris approached Bob Ehrlich about leading the...
Comments / 1