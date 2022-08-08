Read full article on original website
Controversial northern Maine mining proposal still percolating as company courts town officials
Representatives from a Canadian mining company have been meeting quietly with local officials in far northern Maine, hoping to gain support for a controversial proposal that would test the state’s stringent new mining regulations. Last fall, environmental groups cheered when Wolfden Resources opted to withdraw a rezoning application rather...
Rabies Vaccines Dropped Over Northeastern Maine
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The annual raccoon rabies vaccination program has begun. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services will begin its annual rabies vaccination program, in cooperation with the Maine CDC. They will distribute approximately 385,000 oral rabies vaccine baits across northeastern Maine from August 6 through August 10.
Island Falls Celebrates 150 years
Island Falls, Maine (WAGM) -A busy week in Island Falls as the town celebrated a major milestone. NewsSource 8′s Isaac Potter was there as they celebrated 150 years. ”People gathered this week for the Island Falls 150th celebration. There were lots of exciting things going on in the community to celebrate the major milestone. Exciting things like a canoe/kayak race, volleyball tournament, tractor pulls, living history days, a concert, fireworks, and more. Rebecca Drew is a Historian and a member of the Island Falls Historical society and says that the 150th celebration means that the town is still enduring.
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
Focused on the Community – New Food Truck in Aroostook County, Maine
The New Owners of Hometown Proud BBQ and Catering Trailer. Josh Tweedie and Shawn Gillen are the new owners of the Hometown Proud BBQ and Catering Trailer. Josh Tweedie is the owner of Mars Hill, Hillside and Star City IGA, and Shawn Gillen is the Sheriff for the Aroostook Sheriff’s Office. They are doing local events and have plans to set up at least one night a week at the Mars Hill IGA.
Isolated Showers Today Lead to Overcast Skies Through the Evening
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. We had some heavy rain move through the area overnight. In far eastern portions of the county, they picked up just over an inch of rain since midnight in Presque Isle. In western portions of the county, they picked up around a half inch in some places. That is because the bulk of the rain came through that area before midnight. We do need the rain in some places, but this was too much to receive all at once. That is why the national weather service had placed us in a flood watch overnight. All of this was courtesy of a low pressure system that stretched all the way across the country into the Midwest. We will have some more chances for rain today, but they will be isolated and won’t really add to our rainfall totals. Any shower that moves through will be short lived. Into the overnight hours, we will be left with some clouds blanketing the region. High pressure is in place to our south and that will allow us to see the sun in the near future.
Heavy Rainfall Expected Overnight Tonight Leads to Flooding Concerns
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. This evening’s weather setup shows the low pressure system and stationary front currently splitting the state in half in terms of weather. Through the southern part of the state, hot and humid weather has continued throughout the day as sunshine did make an appearance further south. For us, we’ve been stuck on the cold side of the system, leading to showers this morning, and a lack of sunshine during the afternoon keeping temperatures on the cooler side.
Clouds Increase this Afternoon as Widespread Rain Arrives Tonight
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. Overnight we saw some rain move through the area. That was all thanks to a front that came through. There is another line of showers and downpours to our west thanks to a stationary front that stretches as far west as Kansas. Our next chance for some breaks in the clouds will be on Wednesday. Dewpoints are in that dry state. Places in far northern portions of our county are even seeing dewpoints in the upper 40s to low 50s. The rest of the county has dewpoints in the mid to upper 50s. Luckily they will remain in that more comfortable state throughout the day. By breakfast time, dewpoints will fall slightly into the low to mid 50s. Just after lunch and into the evening commute, they rise a little into the mid 50s. They remain that way through the overnight hours.
Man Behind Decades of Success at Washburn Now Maine Sports Legend
The small town of Washburn has long known and felt the impact of longtime educator, administrator, coach and official, Ron Ericson. He will forever be attached to the Washburn school system and athletics, and will also be known as a Maine Sports Legend. 3 from Aroostook County to enter Maine...
Family Fun Day Brought Lots of Excitement In Littleton Over the Weekend
Littleton, Maine (WAGM) -Lots of excitement in Littleton this weekend. The town of Littleton held a family fun day at the Littleton Museum. It was a fun-filled day of games, activities, demonstrations, and great food. Rebecca Smith, one of the event organizers says this is the second year of having the event in the town after last years event was a big success. She says this community makes this event special.
