BOSTON - The national average for gas prices dipped just below $4 a gallon for the first time in more than five months, AAA said Thursday.The national average is now $3.99 for a gallon of regular. That's down 15 cents in just the last week, and 68 cents in the last month. Gasoline peaked at around $5.02 a gallon on June 14.Prices remain higher in Massachusetts, but they have also been falling steadily.As of Thursday, the average price for a gallon of gas was $4.32. That's down 12 cents in the last week and 43 cents in the last month. It's down 73 cents since hitting a record high $5.05 a gallon back on June 12.California still has the highest prices in the nation, with an average of $5.39 a gallon.The decline reflects falling prices for crude oil, which have dipped close to $90 a barrel from over $120 a barrel in June.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO