Global Onshore Crude Stocks Edge Down
Global crude oil onshore inventories have been edging slightly lower since mid-May after surging in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine, energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros noted in a new report sent to Rigzone this week. Onshore crude stocks decreased to about 2.97 billion barrels as of August...
Devon Energy to Buy Eagle Ford Basin Operator Validus for $1.8 Billion
(Reuters) -Shale producer Devon Energy said on Tuesday it will buy Validus Energy, an Eagle Ford basin operator, for $1.8 billion in cash. The deal comes at a time when oil producers are reaping massive benefits from a surge in oil and gas prices as sanctions on major producer Russia following its invasion of Ukraine throttle supply amid a rebound in demand.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Miner Antofagasta's profit slumps on rising costs, Chile drought
LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Antofagasta (ANTO.L) posted a fall in half-year profit on Thursday, as higher costs, lower grades and a persistent drought in Chile hit the miner's copper production.
7 Growth Stocks Looking Attractive Following a Correction
Though this year hasn't gotten off on the right foot for stocks, the red ink has presented some good opportunities to buy growth stocks on weakness. Adobe (ADBE) can benefit from the growth of the gig economy. As more people become freelancers, the complexities of paying taxes as an independent...
Gas prices dip below $4 a gallon nationally, Massachusetts down to $4.32
BOSTON - The national average for gas prices dipped just below $4 a gallon for the first time in more than five months, AAA said Thursday.The national average is now $3.99 for a gallon of regular. That's down 15 cents in just the last week, and 68 cents in the last month. Gasoline peaked at around $5.02 a gallon on June 14.Prices remain higher in Massachusetts, but they have also been falling steadily.As of Thursday, the average price for a gallon of gas was $4.32. That's down 12 cents in the last week and 43 cents in the last month. It's down 73 cents since hitting a record high $5.05 a gallon back on June 12.California still has the highest prices in the nation, with an average of $5.39 a gallon.The decline reflects falling prices for crude oil, which have dipped close to $90 a barrel from over $120 a barrel in June.
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $30,000 by 2030
ServiceNow, Salesforce, and MercadoLibre could be future multi-baggers.
Warren Buffett's company has bet $47B on the oil sector
OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Warren Buffett's company has bought up more than $11 billion worth of Occidental Petroleum stock this year, giving Berkshire Hathaway control of more than 20% of the oil producer. Occidental's stock rose more than 3.5% on Tuesday to $62.18 after Buffett revealed his...
7 Deep Value Stocks for Income and High Total Returns
Opportunities in deep value stocks are shrinking as markets rally, but we found seven to consider. Altria Group (MO): FDA’s attack on Juul created a buy zone on Altria shares in the last month. Devon Energy (DVN): Triple-digit growth last quarter and profit expansion on higher oil prices will...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway now commands a 20% stake in Occidental Petroleum, after plowing another $390 million into the energy giant
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum to over 20%. Berkshire bought 6.7 million shares, lifting its position to 188 million shares. Buffett's company also holds $10 billion of Occidental's preferred stock, and 83.9 million warrants. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway snapped up about 6.7 million shares of...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy MLPs With Fat Dividends to Buy Now as Yields Tumble
Energy MLP stocks have backed up big-time and are offering some of the best entry points for income investors this year. These seven are Buy rated at top Wall Street firms, pay huge distributions and look like great buys now.
Stock market rally muted after Fed official says ‘far away from inflation victory’ – business live
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as investors welcome surprise fall in US inflation but officials warn of further rate hikes
Barrick Gold tweaks cost guidance as copper boosts second-quarter earnings
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), flagged on Monday that it might overshoot its gold production cost forecast this year, though it stopped short of hiking its cost guidance, with CEO Mark Bristow saying the path of inflation was uncertain.
Insiders Are Scooping Up Exxon Stock After Robust Q2
Insiders are making positive moves in Exxon, while robust Q2 results and a focus on capacity addition keep investor sentiment buoyant as well. The year 2022 could very well be the year of oil & gas stocks. Fresh on the heels of a robust Q2, insiders are scooping up shares of energy major Exxon Mobil (XOM) (GB:0R1M).
